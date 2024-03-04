Shooter, Victims Identified In Murder-Suicide On North Moore Road

Police have identified Christian Gil as the shooter in an incident on Friday on North Moore Road that left three people dead.

Police said the 29-year-old Gil shot and killed Jessica Smith, 25, and her 6-year-old daughter, Ailin Smith, before turning the gun on himself.

Police responded at 8:40 p.m. to the 100 block of North Moore Road "to a call for multiple people found dead inside a residence in the 100 block of North Moore Road. When officers arrived on scene, they met friends and family who said they found three people dead inside the residence."

Officers located Gil and Ms. Smith and the child unresponsive inside the residence.

A funeral service for Ms. Smith and Ailin is planned on March 23.

