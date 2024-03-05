Latest Headlines

Summerville Man Quickly Convicted Of Domestic Violence

  • Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Vincent Hix
Vincent Hix
Chattooga County jurors convicted Vincent Ray Hix, 35, of aggravated battery after less than 20 minutes of deliberation on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Officials said, "Over the course of the two-day trial, the evidence showed that Hix started an argument with his girlfriend and then struck her with an object. The victim was able to escape the home and make it to a neighbor’s house, where 911 was called. 

"Deputies with the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office responded to the bloody scene only to discover that Hix had fled apprehension. 

"The victim later went to receive medical treatment, where she was diagnosed with a closed fracture of her nose and a laceration to her face. 

"Jurors received medical evidence, as well as reviewed pictures that were taken days after the incident which showed significant bruising to the victim’s face.
The jury quickly came back with its verdict after hearing the courageous testimony of the victim as she stared down her abuser, after which Judge Don Thompson sentenced Hix to serve 10 years in the Georgia Department of Corrections, with 20 years to serve on probation."

The State of Georgia was represented by District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller, who was assisted by Administrative Assistant Elena Floyd, Victim Advocate Cara Parris and Investigator Eric Sliz. Deputy Jackie Womack of the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance to the preparation and presentation of the case to the jury. 

“No one should live in fear in their own home. In my district, the only people who should be afraid are the spineless cowards who beat their partners. We will do everything in our power to bring these monsters to justice and to advocate for their victims, whose tremendous courage inspires us every day,” an official said.
Latest Headlines
UTC Men Finish Second at Colleton River Collegiate
  • Sports
  • 3/5/2024
Chattanooga Poised For Continued Growth, Planning Official Says
  • Breaking News
  • 3/5/2024
Councilman Sees No Problem With House With Front Loaded Garage
Councilman Sees No Problem With House With Front Loaded Garage
  • Breaking News
  • 3/5/2024
City Council Approves Sweeping Changes To City Beer Board
City Council Approves Sweeping Changes To City Beer Board
  • Breaking News
  • 3/5/2024
City Says Pedestrian Safety Is Top Factor In Frazier Avenue Recommendations
  • Breaking News
  • 3/5/2024
Summerville Man Quickly Convicted Of Domestic Violence
Summerville Man Quickly Convicted Of Domestic Violence
  • Breaking News
  • 3/5/2024
Breaking News
Chattanooga Poised For Continued Growth, Planning Official Says
  • 3/5/2024

Regional Planning Agency Executive Director Dan Reuter said Tuesday that the Chattanooga Region is projected to go from just over 371,000 residents to 505,000 by 2070 and have the potential for ... more

City Council Approves Sweeping Changes To City Beer Board
City Council Approves Sweeping Changes To City Beer Board
  • 3/5/2024

The City Council on Tuesday approved on first reading Mayor Tim Kelly’s proposal to restructure the city Beer and Wrecker Board. Under the new ordinance, the board will be separated and most ... more

Summerville Man Quickly Convicted Of Domestic Violence
Summerville Man Quickly Convicted Of Domestic Violence
  • 3/5/2024

Chattooga County jurors convicted Vincent Ray Hix, 35, of aggravated battery after less than 20 minutes of deliberation on Wednesday, Feb. 21. Officials said, "Over the course of the two-day ... more

Breaking News
Enterprise Center CEO Deb Socia Announces Retirement, Board Begins Search Process
Enterprise Center CEO Deb Socia Announces Retirement, Board Begins Search Process
  • 3/5/2024
Former Cleveland Police Officer Arrested, Charged With False Report
  • 3/5/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/5/2024
Shooter, Victims Identified In Murder-Suicide On North Moore Road
Shooter, Victims Identified In Murder-Suicide On North Moore Road
  • 3/4/2024
Bradley County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Dies At 41
Bradley County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Dies At 41
  • 3/4/2024
Opinion
Bill Endangers Tennessee Wetlands
Bill Endangers Tennessee Wetlands
  • 3/5/2024
Old McDonald Had A Farm E-I-E-We Owe
  • 3/4/2024
Rep. Fleischmann Says Republicans Are Rebuilding American Security With Nuclear Energy And Nuclear Weapons
  • 3/5/2024
Democratic View Of Top State Senate Issues - March 5, 2024
  • 3/5/2024
Democratic View Of Top State Senate Issues - March 4, 2024
  • 3/4/2024
Sports
Wiedmer: These Vols Look Built For A Deep March Run
Wiedmer: These Vols Look Built For A Deep March Run
  • 3/3/2024
Dan Fleser: Gritty Vols Willed Their Way Back Against Bama
Dan Fleser: Gritty Vols Willed Their Way Back Against Bama
  • 3/3/2024
Randy Smith: Don't Forget Pearl Moore
Randy Smith: Don't Forget Pearl Moore
  • 3/4/2024
UTC Men Finish Second at Colleton River Collegiate
  • 3/5/2024
Covenant Baseball Loses 16-10 To Emory
  • 3/4/2024
Happenings
Holly Abernathy: Remembering Luther On His Upcoming Birthday
Holly Abernathy: Remembering Luther On His Upcoming Birthday
  • 3/5/2024
Strides of March This Year To Feature A Brunch At Big Chill
  • 3/5/2024
Jerry Summers: Muscle Shoals Canal(s)
Jerry Summers: Muscle Shoals Canal(s)
  • 3/4/2024
Shuptrine's Gallery Presents Artist Stephen Scott Young This Spring; Has Open House April 19
Shuptrine's Gallery Presents Artist Stephen Scott Young This Spring; Has Open House April 19
  • 3/5/2024
PAL "A Dramatic Affair" Fundraiser Is March 21
PAL "A Dramatic Affair" Fundraiser Is March 21
  • 3/5/2024
Entertainment
Earl Freudenberg - David Moore, The Kid From Alton Park U.S.A.
  • 3/4/2024
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
  • 2/29/2024
Best of Grizzard - Television Preachers
Best of Grizzard - Television Preachers
  • 3/5/2024
Kristy Cox Coming To Woodsongs Dalton March 30
Kristy Cox Coming To Woodsongs Dalton March 30
  • 3/5/2024
Lee Choral Union And Chorale To Present “Psalms, Hymns And Spiritual Songs” Thursday
Lee Choral Union And Chorale To Present “Psalms, Hymns And Spiritual Songs” Thursday
  • 3/4/2024
Opinion
Bill Endangers Tennessee Wetlands
Bill Endangers Tennessee Wetlands
  • 3/5/2024
Old McDonald Had A Farm E-I-E-We Owe
  • 3/4/2024
Rep. Fleischmann Says Republicans Are Rebuilding American Security With Nuclear Energy And Nuclear Weapons
  • 3/5/2024
Dining
Cambridge Square Welcomes Cleveland’s Marthie Ann’s To Ooltewah
  • 3/4/2024
Hixson To Join Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken’s Starting Lineup This Weekend
Hixson To Join Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken’s Starting Lineup This Weekend
  • 3/1/2024
CSCC Announces BSCO Culinary Bootcamp Graduates
CSCC Announces BSCO Culinary Bootcamp Graduates
  • 3/1/2024
Business/Government
Bohr Electronics Acquires Assets Of Central Railway MFG
Bohr Electronics Acquires Assets Of Central Railway MFG
  • 3/5/2024
Urban League Of Greater Chattanooga Announces 2024 NextLevel Business Accelerator Cohort
  • 3/4/2024
Lafayette Goodwill Grand Opening Set For March 7
  • 3/4/2024
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For February
  • 3/4/2024
Second Story Real Estate Management Expands With New Hires And Expands To New Suite In Loveman’s Building
  • 3/1/2024
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Names Erin Creal Office And Family Services Manager
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Names Erin Creal Office And Family Services Manager
  • 2/29/2024
Student Scene
Cleveland City School Board Opposes Consolidation With Bradley County Schools
  • 3/5/2024
UVA Men's Glee Club To Perform At McCallie March 4
  • 2/29/2024
Black History Month Celebrations Unveiled By CGLA
Black History Month Celebrations Unveiled By CGLA
  • 2/29/2024
Living Well
Northside Neighborhood House Celebrates 25 Years Of Leadership As CEO Rachel Gammon Announces Retirement
  • 2/29/2024
O-Negative Supplies Hit Dangerously Low Levels
  • 2/28/2024
“How to Make Tough Decisions For Your Aging Loved One” Panel Discussion Coming March 18 To Chattanooga
“How to Make Tough Decisions For Your Aging Loved One” Panel Discussion Coming March 18 To Chattanooga
  • 2/29/2024
Memories
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
  • 3/3/2024
"Nadine Turchin: A Woman’s Story From Chickamauga" Program Is March 9
  • 2/23/2024
Battlefields Saved Through The Civil War Sites Preservation Fund Grants
  • 2/27/2024
Outdoors
Crabtree Farms Hosts 24th Annual Spring Plant Sale And Festival
  • 3/4/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Comments
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Comments
  • 3/2/2024
Spring Break Activities Offered At Hamilton County Parks And Recreation Parks
  • 3/1/2024
Travel
Blue Whales: Return Of The Giants 3D Brings The Planet’s Largest Animal To Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
  • 2/29/2024
Dan Fleser: Visiting St. Simons And Jekyll Islands
Dan Fleser: Visiting St. Simons And Jekyll Islands
  • 2/27/2024
The Facts About New Lookout Mountain Hotel At McLemore Development
  • 2/22/2024
Church
Janice Upton To Speak At Women's Network Luncheon
Janice Upton To Speak At Women's Network Luncheon
  • 3/5/2024
Bob Tamasy: Coping With The Perplexing Perils Of Prosperity
Bob Tamasy: Coping With The Perplexing Perils Of Prosperity
  • 3/4/2024
Who Is This Boy Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God Sunday
  • 2/28/2024
Obituaries
William Lee Oldham III
William Lee Oldham III
  • 3/5/2024
Edgar “Eddie” Oliver Wilson, Jr.
Edgar “Eddie” Oliver Wilson, Jr.
  • 3/5/2024
Michael Harvey
Michael Harvey
  • 3/5/2024
Area Obituaries
Tinsley, Franklin "Frank" Alfred (Cleveland)
Tinsley, Franklin "Frank" Alfred (Cleveland)
  • 3/5/2024
Ekvall, Charles James (Dunlap)
Ekvall, Charles James (Dunlap)
  • 3/5/2024
Harrison, Larry (Varnell)
Harrison, Larry (Varnell)
  • 3/5/2024