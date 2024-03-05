Summerville Man Quickly Convicted Of Domestic Violence

Chattooga County jurors convicted Vincent Ray Hix, 35, of aggravated battery after less than 20 minutes of deliberation on Wednesday, Feb. 21.Officials said, "Over the course of the two-day trial, the evidence showed that Hix started an argument with his girlfriend and then struck her with an object. The victim was able to escape the home and make it to a neighbor’s house, where 911 was called."Deputies with the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office responded to the bloody scene only to discover that Hix had fled apprehension."The victim later went to receive medical treatment, where she was diagnosed with a closed fracture of her nose and a laceration to her face."Jurors received medical evidence, as well as reviewed pictures that were taken days after the incident which showed significant bruising to the victim’s face.The jury quickly came back with its verdict after hearing the courageous testimony of the victim as she stared down her abuser, after which Judge Don Thompson sentenced Hix to serve 10 years in the Georgia Department of Corrections, with 20 years to serve on probation."The State of Georgia was represented by District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller, who was assisted by Administrative Assistant Elena Floyd, Victim Advocate Cara Parris and Investigator Eric Sliz. Deputy Jackie Womack of the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance to the preparation and presentation of the case to the jury.“No one should live in fear in their own home. In my district, the only people who should be afraid are the spineless cowards who beat their partners. We will do everything in our power to bring these monsters to justice and to advocate for their victims, whose tremendous courage inspires us every day,” an official said.