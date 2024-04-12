Man Dies After Being Shot At Skatepark Near Finley Stadium Early Friday Morning

A man who was shot at the Skatepark near Finley Stadium early Friday morning has died.



Chattanooga Police responded at 2:57 a.m. to a person shot call in the 1700 block of Reggie White Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man with life-threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital.





The CPD reported that the shooting investigation was upgraded to a homicide case.