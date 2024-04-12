Latest Headlines

Man Dies After Being Shot At Skatepark Near Finley Stadium Early Friday Morning

  • Friday, April 12, 2024
A man who was shot at the Skatepark near Finley Stadium early Friday morning has died.

Chattanooga Police responded at 2:57 a.m. to a person shot call in the 1700 block of Reggie White Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man with life-threatening injuries.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital.


The CPD reported that the shooting investigation was upgraded to a homicide case.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.
Latest Headlines
Silverdale Soccer Scores Late To Take Down St. Andrew's, 4-1
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/13/2024
Win Vaults Cleveland Into Top Spot In District 5-4A
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/13/2024
Pitching Sets The Tone In Walker Valley Win
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/13/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/13/2024
Lee Run-Rules Union On The Road
  • Sports
  • 4/12/2024
Smith Homerun Leads Lee To 4-3 Win Over Union
  • Sports
  • 4/12/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/13/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAUGHN, JEFFREY MARK HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374164401 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY ... more

Man Charged In Case In Which Girl Jumped From Car Now Faces Murder Count
  • 4/12/2024

The man who was charged in a case in which a girl jumped from a car is now facing murder charges. Antonio Wright, 50, is being charged with criminal homicide. The homicide charges are ... more

Ooltewah Man Pleads Guilty To Aggravated Assault In Road Rage Case
Ooltewah Man Pleads Guilty To Aggravated Assault In Road Rage Case
  • 4/12/2024

An Ooltewah man has pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and vandalism in a road rage case. Charges of aggravated assault, employing a firearm during a ... more

Breaking News
Rhea County Starting Work On Several Road Projects
  • 4/12/2024
Man Dies After Being Shot At Skatepark Near Finley Stadium Early Friday Morning
  • 4/12/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/12/2024
Catoosa County GOP Says It Will Continue Battle To Keep "Non-Republicans" Off Ballot
  • 4/11/2024
New Cry Of "Save The Bend" Goes Up At Ruby Falls Rally
New Cry Of "Save The Bend" Goes Up At Ruby Falls Rally
  • 4/11/2024
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Chuck Yeager
Profiles Of Valor: Chuck Yeager
  • 4/12/2024
Protecting The Spirit Of The Neighborhood
  • 4/12/2024
Capitol Report For State Rep. Greg Vital For April 12
  • 4/12/2024
VIDEO: State Rep. Grep Martin TN District 26 APRIL 12 Legislative Update
  • 4/12/2024
It's The Pits
  • 4/12/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: What A Kim Caldwell Coached Team Might Look Like
Dan Fleser: What A Kim Caldwell Coached Team Might Look Like
  • 4/11/2024
Randy Smith: 50 Years Since "The Hammer" Made History
Randy Smith: 50 Years Since "The Hammer" Made History
  • 4/12/2024
Mocs Softball Hit The Road For Series At UNCG
  • 4/12/2024
Smith Homerun Leads Lee To 4-3 Win Over Union
  • 4/12/2024
UTC Golf Coach Headed To Japan To Coach Team USA
  • 4/11/2024
Happenings
Armed Forces Parade Steps Off May 3
  • 4/12/2024
John Shearer: John Guerry Enjoyed A Life Long On Years And Service
John Shearer: John Guerry Enjoyed A Life Long On Years And Service
  • 4/12/2024
Free Movie Night At Chester Frost Park April 19 Features HOP
Free Movie Night At Chester Frost Park April 19 Features HOP
  • 4/12/2024
Red Bank Jubilee Set For Saturday, May 4
Red Bank Jubilee Set For Saturday, May 4
  • 4/12/2024
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 4/12/2024
Entertainment
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Presents Jazz Ensemble Concert Honoring Ellington
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Presents Jazz Ensemble Concert Honoring Ellington
  • 4/12/2024
Lee University's Opera Theatre To Present Opera Scenes April 21
Lee University's Opera Theatre To Present Opera Scenes April 21
  • 4/12/2024
Lee School Of Music To Present Sr. Honors Concert April 19
  • 4/12/2024
SAU’s Choirs Present Sacred Concert As Year-End Finale April 27
SAU’s Choirs Present Sacred Concert As Year-End Finale April 27
  • 4/12/2024
Choral Arts Presents Music For The Children April 19
  • 4/11/2024
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Chuck Yeager
Profiles Of Valor: Chuck Yeager
  • 4/12/2024
Protecting The Spirit Of The Neighborhood
  • 4/12/2024
Capitol Report For State Rep. Greg Vital For April 12
  • 4/12/2024
Dining
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
  • 4/12/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Kicks Off April 15 With $7 Burger Specials All Over Town
  • 4/11/2024
Cambridge Square To Get 4 New Dining, Beverage Establishments
  • 4/10/2024
Business/Government
Chattanooga Quantum Collaborative Announces Details For Observance Of World Quantum Day
  • 4/12/2024
Dalton Goodwill Store And Opportunity Center Grand Opening Draws Large Crowd
  • 4/12/2024
Officers Help Clear Trees Blocking Moore Road - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/12/2024
Real Estate
Cannondale Court Townhomes Development In East Brainerd Sells For $25.2 Million
Cannondale Court Townhomes Development In East Brainerd Sells For $25.2 Million
  • 4/11/2024
Infrastructure Construction To Start At The Bend Riverfront Project
Infrastructure Construction To Start At The Bend Riverfront Project
  • 4/10/2024
Real Estate Transfers For April 4-10
  • 4/11/2024
Student Scene
Lee University To Offer BSC Transfer Student Scholarship
  • 4/12/2024
Girls Inc. Of Chattanooga Hires Michael Cole As Fiscal/Finance Manager
Girls Inc. Of Chattanooga Hires Michael Cole As Fiscal/Finance Manager
  • 4/12/2024
Lee’s Scott-Richmond Receives Educational Leadership Award
Lee’s Scott-Richmond Receives Educational Leadership Award
  • 4/12/2024
Living Well
Governor Lee Signs Tennessee Disability And Aging Act Into Law
  • 4/11/2024
Fire Prevention Technology For People With Hearing Loss Program Is April 21
Fire Prevention Technology For People With Hearing Loss Program Is April 21
  • 4/10/2024
Revida Recovery Centers Expands Opioid Recovery To Chattanooga
Revida Recovery Centers Expands Opioid Recovery To Chattanooga
  • 4/10/2024
Memories
Curtis Coulter: The Wreck Of The Old 97 At The Rock Creek Trestle
  • 4/11/2024
WDOD AM, Gone But Not Forgotten
WDOD AM, Gone But Not Forgotten
  • 4/9/2024
Good Old Days Museum In Soddy Daisy Reopens
Good Old Days Museum In Soddy Daisy Reopens
  • 4/4/2024
Outdoors
Hunting Seasons To Be Set At April Commission Meeting In Johnson City
  • 4/12/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Freezer Burn
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Freezer Burn
  • 4/11/2024
Alcohol Ban Coming To TWRA WMAs With The Exception Of Designated Areas
  • 4/11/2024
Travel
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
  • 4/4/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
  • 4/3/2024
Women's Army Corps Living History Encampment Set For April 27 And 28
  • 3/29/2024
Church
Bryan College Presents The Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
Bryan College Presents The Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
  • 4/12/2024
Chris Simpson Keynotes 45th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast May 21
Chris Simpson Keynotes 45th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast May 21
  • 4/10/2024
Bob Tamasy: Be Careful About What You Think You're Entitled To
Bob Tamasy: Be Careful About What You Think You're Entitled To
  • 4/11/2024
Obituaries
Ernie Cranfield
Ernie Cranfield
  • 4/12/2024
Frances Stolpmann Barger Newell
Frances Stolpmann Barger Newell
  • 4/12/2024
Barbara Jean Sheppard
Barbara Jean Sheppard
  • 4/12/2024