Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BARNETT, PRINTICE JAMES
1110 THOMAS LANE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
EVADING ARREST
SIMPLE POSSESSION
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
RESISTING ARREST
BILLINGSLEY, FADDIE
1709 CAMBRIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BRIDGEMAN, LAZYRIOUS MONTEZE
3119 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
COGSWELL, ADAM CHRISTOPHER
7330 GAMBLE ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, CHARLES MICHAEL
1409 CINDERELLA RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 30750
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SPEEDING (54/35)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
DAVIS, MICHAEL JARROD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FEARS, BRENDEN DEJUAN
3719 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
FORSHAW, JESSICA NICOLE
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 10
FOSTER, KAWANA NICOLE
1449 W 55TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374092112
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FORGERY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF IDENTITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FORGERY
FORGERY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
GARCIA, SEBASTIAN
4604 17TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAIR, DENNIS GEORGE
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT R CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
HALLFORD, JAMES TATUM
2468 LAKE PARK LANE JACKSONVILLE, 75766
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
HARRIS, DARRIUS LAJUAN
4425 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
SPEEDING (120/55)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
HICKMAN, ZACHARY THOMAS
14233 BACK VALLEY RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOLLOWAY, RYAN LEE
252 OLD DAYTON PIKE GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HUEY, TARA NICOLE
102 CLARK STREET CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JOHNSON, TORIANA MAHOGANY
3900 5TH AVE CHICKAMAUGA, 374072628
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
JONES, AVERY WYTRON
1203 GROVE ST UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KENNEDY, JAKIRA ELAINE JNAI
3946 YORKTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ASSAULT (INTIMIDATION)
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KINSEY, MATTHEW E
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 431 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
CARELESS DRIVING
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
LEON, WILLIAM ALEJANDRO
18008 VIP JON ROAD RUTHER GLEN, 22546
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MCCULLIGH, CHRISTY MARIE
82 MICHEAL DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MOORE, KENDALL RAMIE
5209 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
PATRICK, MILTON JOSEPH
1118 GREENWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
PAYETON, KELVIN DEMOND
4903 SUNBEAM AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAFAEL, CATARINA TERCERO
14 SHEFFIELD LANE ELLIJAY, 30540
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE
8208 FALLEN MAPLE DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RECKLESS BURNING
RUSSEL, EMERY TAYLOR
178 ROBERTS RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SEM, JOHN TODD
1072 CAROL JEAN TRL HIXSON, 373431302
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SHELLY, CATHERINE MARIE
237 ACRON OAKS CIR UNI 231 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SHEPHEARD, TERRA LYNN
2528 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THOMAS, D ASHIA KASHAY
4709 N TERRENCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374062515
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TOWNES, DEYSHAWNDE
1030 ELIIS DRVE CLEVEAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TURNER, WADE ALLEN
1100 HUMMINGBIRD LANE UNIT A2 RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WADE, DEMETRIONA LASHAE
3932 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, ANTILENA NICOLE
5664 OAKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
YOUNG, CHARLES JASON
6220 SHALLOWFORD ROAD UNIT 450 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
