Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BARNETT, PRINTICE JAMES

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/07/1988

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

SIMPLE POSSESSION

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE

RESISTING ARREST BILLINGSLEY, FADDIE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 11/08/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BRIDGEMAN, LAZYRIOUS MONTEZE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/08/2004

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DAVIS, CHARLES MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/23/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SPEEDING (54/35)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE) FEARS, BRENDEN DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/09/2002

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION FORSHAW, JESSICA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/20/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 10 FOSTER, KAWANA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/12/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024

Charge(s):

FORGERY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

THEFT OF IDENTITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FORGERY

FORGERY

THEFT OF IDENTITY GARCIA, SEBASTIAN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/22/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALLFORD, JAMES TATUM

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/18/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE HARRIS, DARRIUS LAJUAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/19/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

SPEEDING (120/55)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

HICKMAN, ZACHARY THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/04/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HOLLOWAY, RYAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/17/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HUEY, TARA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/29/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT JOHNSON, TORIANA MAHOGANY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/26/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG) JONES, AVERY WYTRON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/24/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KENNEDY, JAKIRA ELAINE JNAI

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/27/2001

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ASSAULT (INTIMIDATION)

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE KINSEY, MATTHEW E

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/27/2004

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

CARELESS DRIVING

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE) LEON, WILLIAM ALEJANDRO

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/27/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE MCCULLIGH, CHRISTY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/17/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MOORE, KENDALL RAMIE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/16/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)

OLIVER, SHIANNE MCKENZIE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/22/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT PAYETON, KELVIN DEMOND

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 09/15/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RAFAEL, CATARINA TERCERO

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/18/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/15/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RECKLESS BURNING RUFFNER, MICHAEL BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/28/1991

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) RUSSEL, EMERY TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/16/1991

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SHELLY, CATHERINE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/03/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SHEPHEARD, TERRA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/06/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY THOMAS, D ASHIA KASHAY

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/20/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TOWNES, DEYSHAWNDE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/25/1980

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TURNER, WADE ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/12/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT WADE, DEMETRIONA LASHAE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/06/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, ANTILENA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/11/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW WRIGHT, ANTONIO LUCRISHAN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 04/22/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE YOUNG, CHARLES JASON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/01/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





