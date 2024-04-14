Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, April 14, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARNETT, PRINTICE JAMES 
1110 THOMAS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
EVADING ARREST
SIMPLE POSSESSION
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
RESISTING ARREST

BILLINGSLEY, FADDIE 
1709 CAMBRIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BRIDGEMAN, LAZYRIOUS MONTEZE 
3119 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO APPEAR

COGSWELL, ADAM CHRISTOPHER 
7330 GAMBLE ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, CHARLES MICHAEL 
1409 CINDERELLA RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 30750 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SPEEDING (54/35)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)

DAVIS, MICHAEL JARROD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FEARS, BRENDEN DEJUAN 
3719 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

FORSHAW, JESSICA NICOLE 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 10

FOSTER, KAWANA NICOLE 
1449 W 55TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374092112 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FORGERY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF IDENTITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FORGERY
FORGERY
THEFT OF IDENTITY

GARCIA, SEBASTIAN 
4604 17TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAIR, DENNIS GEORGE 
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT R CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS

HALLFORD, JAMES TATUM 
2468 LAKE PARK LANE JACKSONVILLE, 75766 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

HARRIS, DARRIUS LAJUAN 
4425 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
SPEEDING (120/55)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

HICKMAN, ZACHARY THOMAS 
14233 BACK VALLEY RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HOLLOWAY, RYAN LEE 
252 OLD DAYTON PIKE GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HUEY, TARA NICOLE 
102 CLARK STREET CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JOHNSON, TORIANA MAHOGANY 
3900 5TH AVE CHICKAMAUGA, 374072628 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

JONES, AVERY WYTRON 
1203 GROVE ST UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

KENNEDY, JAKIRA ELAINE JNAI 
3946 YORKTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ASSAULT (INTIMIDATION)
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

KINSEY, MATTHEW E 
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 431 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
CARELESS DRIVING
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

LEON, WILLIAM ALEJANDRO 
18008 VIP JON ROAD RUTHER GLEN, 22546 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MCCULLIGH, CHRISTY MARIE 
82 MICHEAL DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MOORE, KENDALL RAMIE 
5209 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)

PATRICK, MILTON JOSEPH 
1118 GREENWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

PAYETON, KELVIN DEMOND 
4903 SUNBEAM AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RAFAEL, CATARINA TERCERO 
14 SHEFFIELD LANE ELLIJAY, 30540 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE 
8208 FALLEN MAPLE DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RECKLESS BURNING

RUSSEL, EMERY TAYLOR 
178 ROBERTS RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SEM, JOHN TODD 
1072 CAROL JEAN TRL HIXSON, 373431302 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SHELLY, CATHERINE MARIE 
237 ACRON OAKS CIR UNI 231 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SHEPHEARD, TERRA LYNN 
2528 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

THOMAS, D ASHIA KASHAY 
4709 N TERRENCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374062515 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TOWNES, DEYSHAWNDE 
1030 ELIIS DRVE CLEVEAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TURNER, WADE ALLEN 
1100 HUMMINGBIRD LANE UNIT A2 RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WADE, DEMETRIONA LASHAE 
3932 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, ANTILENA NICOLE 
5664 OAKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

YOUNG, CHARLES JASON 
6220 SHALLOWFORD ROAD UNIT 450 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

BARNETT, PRINTICE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
  • RESISTING ARREST
BILLINGSLEY, FADDIE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 11/08/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BRIDGEMAN, LAZYRIOUS MONTEZE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/08/2004
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
DAVIS, CHARLES MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/23/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • SPEEDING (54/35)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
FEARS, BRENDEN DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/09/2002
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
FORSHAW, JESSICA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 10
FOSTER, KAWANA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/12/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • FORGERY
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • FORGERY
  • FORGERY
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
GARCIA, SEBASTIAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/22/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HALLFORD, JAMES TATUM
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/18/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
HARRIS, DARRIUS LAJUAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/19/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • SPEEDING (120/55)
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
HICKMAN, ZACHARY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/04/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOLLOWAY, RYAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/17/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HUEY, TARA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/29/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JOHNSON, TORIANA MAHOGANY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/26/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
JONES, AVERY WYTRON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/24/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KENNEDY, JAKIRA ELAINE JNAI
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/27/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • ASSAULT (INTIMIDATION)
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KINSEY, MATTHEW E
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/27/2004
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • CARELESS DRIVING
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
LEON, WILLIAM ALEJANDRO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MCCULLIGH, CHRISTY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/17/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MOORE, KENDALL RAMIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/16/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
OLIVER, SHIANNE MCKENZIE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/22/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
PAYETON, KELVIN DEMOND
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 09/15/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAFAEL, CATARINA TERCERO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/18/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/15/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RECKLESS BURNING
RUFFNER, MICHAEL BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
RUSSEL, EMERY TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHELLY, CATHERINE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/03/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SHEPHEARD, TERRA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/06/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
THOMAS, D ASHIA KASHAY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/20/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TOWNES, DEYSHAWNDE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/25/1980
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TURNER, WADE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/12/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WADE, DEMETRIONA LASHAE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/06/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, ANTILENA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/11/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
WRIGHT, ANTONIO LUCRISHAN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/22/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
YOUNG, CHARLES JASON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/01/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)




Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/14/2024
Lee Baseball Splits With Union University
  • Sports
  • 4/13/2024
Lee Softball Drops A Pair To Union University
  • Sports
  • 4/13/2024
Mocs Softball Earns Two-Game Sweep At UNCG
Mocs Softball Earns Two-Game Sweep At UNCG
  • Sports
  • 4/13/2024
Dalton State Ranked No. 1 In NAIA Men's Golf Coaches Poll
  • Sports
  • 4/13/2024
UTC Men's Tennis Wins 7-0 On Senior Day, Women Lose 4-3
UTC Men's Tennis Wins 7-0 On Senior Day, Women Lose 4-3
  • Sports
  • 4/13/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/14/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARNETT, PRINTICE JAMES 1110 THOMAS LANE CHATTANOOGA, Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank EVADING ARREST SIMPLE ... more

Lookout Mountain, Ga., Firefighters Dealing With Multiple Calls To The Fairyland Club
  • 4/13/2024

The month of April was a relatively quiet month for the Lookout Mountain, Ga., Fire and Police Department, said Taylor Watson, commissioner of the department. But a big problem that is being ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/13/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAUGHN, JEFFREY MARK HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374164401 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY ... more

Breaking News
Attorney Says UTC Student Who Sold Drugs Was Shot Accidentally By His Friend
Attorney Says UTC Student Who Sold Drugs Was Shot Accidentally By His Friend
  • 4/12/2024
Former Political Advisor Lundy Arrested For Attacking Son With Baseball Bat
Former Political Advisor Lundy Arrested For Attacking Son With Baseball Bat
  • 4/12/2024
Attorney For Justin Whaley Says State Failed To Turn Over Internal Affairs Report; Asks Bond, New Trial
Attorney For Justin Whaley Says State Failed To Turn Over Internal Affairs Report; Asks Bond, New Trial
  • 4/12/2024
Ooltewah Man Pleads Guilty To Aggravated Assault In Road Rage Case
Ooltewah Man Pleads Guilty To Aggravated Assault In Road Rage Case
  • 4/12/2024
Rhea County Starting Work On Several Road Projects
  • 4/12/2024
Opinion
AirBnBs, VRBOs, Short Term Rentals And A Meme
  • 4/13/2024
Profiles Of Valor: Chuck Yeager
Profiles Of Valor: Chuck Yeager
  • 4/12/2024
Capitol Report For State Rep. Greg Vital For April 12
  • 4/12/2024
VIDEO: State Rep. Grep Martin TN District 26 APRIL 12 Legislative Update
  • 4/12/2024
It's The Pits
  • 4/12/2024
Sports
UTC's Sam Alexis Headed To Florida
UTC's Sam Alexis Headed To Florida
  • 4/13/2024
#4 Tennessee Falls 9-1 Friday Night In Starkville
#4 Tennessee Falls 9-1 Friday Night In Starkville
  • 4/13/2024
Mocs Softball Earns Two-Game Sweep At UNCG
Mocs Softball Earns Two-Game Sweep At UNCG
  • 4/13/2024
Dalton State Ranked No. 1 In NAIA Men's Golf Coaches Poll
  • 4/13/2024
Reflections of Caddying In ’92 Masters Still Special For Richard Keene
Reflections of Caddying In ’92 Masters Still Special For Richard Keene
  • 4/12/2024
Happenings
"UNFOLD" Art Installation At Chattanooga Airport Showcases Local, Regional Artists
"UNFOLD" Art Installation At Chattanooga Airport Showcases Local, Regional Artists
  • 4/13/2024
John Shearer: John Guerry Enjoyed A Life Long On Years And Service
John Shearer: John Guerry Enjoyed A Life Long On Years And Service
  • 4/12/2024
Armed Forces Parade Steps Off May 3
  • 4/12/2024
Free Movie Night At Chester Frost Park April 19 Features HOP
Free Movie Night At Chester Frost Park April 19 Features HOP
  • 4/12/2024
Red Bank Jubilee Set For Saturday, May 4
Red Bank Jubilee Set For Saturday, May 4
  • 4/12/2024
Entertainment
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Presents Jazz Ensemble Concert Honoring Ellington
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Presents Jazz Ensemble Concert Honoring Ellington
  • 4/12/2024
Lee University's Opera Theatre To Present Opera Scenes April 21
Lee University's Opera Theatre To Present Opera Scenes April 21
  • 4/12/2024
Lee School Of Music To Present Sr. Honors Concert April 19
  • 4/12/2024
SAU’s Choirs Present Sacred Concert As Year-End Finale April 27
SAU’s Choirs Present Sacred Concert As Year-End Finale April 27
  • 4/12/2024
Choral Arts Presents Music For The Children April 19
  • 4/11/2024
Opinion
AirBnBs, VRBOs, Short Term Rentals And A Meme
  • 4/13/2024
Profiles Of Valor: Chuck Yeager
Profiles Of Valor: Chuck Yeager
  • 4/12/2024
Capitol Report For State Rep. Greg Vital For April 12
  • 4/12/2024
Dining
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
  • 4/12/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Kicks Off April 15 With $7 Burger Specials All Over Town
  • 4/11/2024
Cambridge Square To Get 4 New Dining, Beverage Establishments
  • 4/10/2024
Business/Government
Chattanooga Quantum Collaborative Announces Details For Observance Of World Quantum Day
  • 4/12/2024
Dalton Goodwill Store And Opportunity Center Grand Opening Draws Large Crowd
  • 4/12/2024
Officers Help Clear Trees Blocking Moore Road - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/12/2024
Real Estate
Cannondale Court Townhomes Development In East Brainerd Sells For $25.2 Million
Cannondale Court Townhomes Development In East Brainerd Sells For $25.2 Million
  • 4/11/2024
Infrastructure Construction To Start At The Bend Riverfront Project
Infrastructure Construction To Start At The Bend Riverfront Project
  • 4/10/2024
Real Estate Transfers For April 4-10
  • 4/11/2024
Student Scene
Lee University To Offer BSC Transfer Student Scholarship
  • 4/12/2024
Girls Inc. Of Chattanooga Hires Michael Cole As Fiscal/Finance Manager
Girls Inc. Of Chattanooga Hires Michael Cole As Fiscal/Finance Manager
  • 4/12/2024
Brainerd High School Class Of 1974 50th Reunion Set June 8
  • 4/13/2024
Living Well
Governor Lee Signs Tennessee Disability And Aging Act Into Law
  • 4/11/2024
Fire Prevention Technology For People With Hearing Loss Program Is April 21
Fire Prevention Technology For People With Hearing Loss Program Is April 21
  • 4/10/2024
Revida Recovery Centers Expands Opioid Recovery To Chattanooga
Revida Recovery Centers Expands Opioid Recovery To Chattanooga
  • 4/10/2024
Memories
AUDIO: Earl Winger, Sr. Remembers Early Days Of WDOD
AUDIO: Earl Winger, Sr. Remembers Early Days Of WDOD
  • 4/13/2024
Curtis Coulter: The Wreck Of The Old 97 At The Rock Creek Trestle
  • 4/11/2024
WDOD AM, Gone But Not Forgotten
WDOD AM, Gone But Not Forgotten
  • 4/9/2024
Outdoors
Harrison's Jacob Wheeler Leads Top 10 To Championship Round At Dale Hollow
Harrison's Jacob Wheeler Leads Top 10 To Championship Round At Dale Hollow
  • 4/13/2024
Hunting Seasons To Be Set At April Commission Meeting In Johnson City
  • 4/12/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Freezer Burn
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Freezer Burn
  • 4/11/2024
Travel
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
  • 4/4/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
  • 4/3/2024
Women's Army Corps Living History Encampment Set For April 27 And 28
  • 3/29/2024
Church
Bryan College Presents The Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
Bryan College Presents The Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
  • 4/12/2024
Chris Simpson Keynotes 45th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast May 21
Chris Simpson Keynotes 45th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast May 21
  • 4/10/2024
Bob Tamasy: Be Careful About What You Think You're Entitled To
Bob Tamasy: Be Careful About What You Think You're Entitled To
  • 4/11/2024
Obituaries
Kevin Joseph Maucere
Kevin Joseph Maucere
  • 4/13/2024
Eston Dale Shipp
  • 4/13/2024
Calvin James Jackson
Calvin James Jackson
  • 4/13/2024