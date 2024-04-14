Latest Headlines

Man Arrested On Multiple Charges After High-Speed Chase

  • Sunday, April 14, 2024

A man was arrested on multiple charges after evading law enforcement agencies.

On Saturday, at approximately 1 a.m., A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a vehicle that had been BOLO’d out of Chattanooga in connection to a shooting suspect that had evaded Chattanooga Police Department personnel. The suspect vehicle was a silver Dodge Challenger with two black racing stripes.

The deputy got behind the vehicle on Highway 58. The vehicle then exited Highway 58 onto Highway 153 North and accelerated to a high rate of speed. Deputies pursued the suspect until they lost sight of the vehicle near the Target on Highway 153.

Law enforcement immediately saturated the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle. A short time later, Red Bank Police Department personnel observed the vehicle in question backed into a residence near the 500 block of Royal Crest Drive.

HCSO, Red Bank Police Department, and Chattanooga Police Department personnel surrounded the residence and made contact with the occupants. The driver was identified as Darrius Harris (Born February 1996).

Upon further investigation, Harris was found to be in possession of approximately 20 grams of Methamphetamine, 26 grams of Fentanyl and five grams of Marijuana.

Additionally, at the time of his booking, Harris attempted to smuggle narcotics into the Hamilton County Jail, but was unsuccessful.

Harris has been charged by the HCSO for the following charges:

  • Speeding
  • Reckless driving
  • Evading
  • Driving without a license
  • Possession of Methamphetamine for resale
  • Possession of Fentanyl for resale
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Contraband in a penal institution

Chattanooga Police seized the Challenger and located a firearm and additional narcotics.

Solid Pitching Leads Lookouts To Doubleheader Wins
Orange Tops White, 21-14, As Vols Complete Spring Ball
#4 Lady Vols Even Series At #16 Mississippi State With 6-1 Victory Saturday
Attorney Says UTC Student Who Sold Drugs Was Shot Accidentally By His Friend
Former Political Advisor Lundy Arrested For Attacking Son With Baseball Bat
Attorney For Justin Whaley Says State Failed To Turn Over Internal Affairs Report; Asks Bond, New Trial
Ooltewah Man Pleads Guilty To Aggravated Assault In Road Rage Case
Profiles Of Valor: Chuck Yeager
Solid Pitching Leads Lookouts To Doubleheader Wins
UTC's Sam Alexis Headed To Florida
Beam Wills #4 Vols To 3-1 Win Over 25 LSU To Secure Series
"UNFOLD" Art Installation At Chattanooga Airport Showcases Local, Regional Artists
John Shearer: John Guerry Enjoyed A Life Long On Years And Service
Free Movie Night At Chester Frost Park April 19 Features HOP
Red Bank Jubilee Set For Saturday, May 4
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Presents Jazz Ensemble Concert Honoring Ellington
Lee University's Opera Theatre To Present Opera Scenes April 21
SAU’s Choirs Present Sacred Concert As Year-End Finale April 27
Profiles Of Valor: Chuck Yeager
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
Cannondale Court Townhomes Development In East Brainerd Sells For $25.2 Million
Infrastructure Construction To Start At The Bend Riverfront Project
Girls Inc. Of Chattanooga Hires Michael Cole As Fiscal/Finance Manager
Fire Prevention Technology For People With Hearing Loss Program Is April 21
Revida Recovery Centers Expands Opioid Recovery To Chattanooga
AUDIO: Earl Winger, Sr. Remembers Early Days Of WDOD
WDOD AM, Gone But Not Forgotten
Harrison's Jacob Wheeler Leads Top 10 To Championship Round At Dale Hollow
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Freezer Burn
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
Bryan College Presents The Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
Chris Simpson Keynotes 45th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast May 21
Bob Tamasy: Be Careful About What You Think You're Entitled To
Virgil Varnell McGee
Kevin Joseph Maucere
