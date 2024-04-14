Man Arrested On Multiple Charges After High-Speed Chase

A man was arrested on multiple charges after evading law enforcement agencies.

On Saturday, at approximately 1 a.m., A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a vehicle that had been BOLO’d out of Chattanooga in connection to a shooting suspect that had evaded Chattanooga Police Department personnel. The suspect vehicle was a silver Dodge Challenger with two black racing stripes.

The deputy got behind the vehicle on Highway 58. The vehicle then exited Highway 58 onto Highway 153 North and accelerated to a high rate of speed. Deputies pursued the suspect until they lost sight of the vehicle near the Target on Highway 153.

Law enforcement immediately saturated the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle. A short time later, Red Bank Police Department personnel observed the vehicle in question backed into a residence near the 500 block of Royal Crest Drive.

HCSO, Red Bank Police Department, and Chattanooga Police Department personnel surrounded the residence and made contact with the occupants. The driver was identified as Darrius Harris (Born February 1996).

Upon further investigation, Harris was found to be in possession of approximately 20 grams of Methamphetamine, 26 grams of Fentanyl and five grams of Marijuana.

Additionally, at the time of his booking, Harris attempted to smuggle narcotics into the Hamilton County Jail, but was unsuccessful.

Harris has been charged by the HCSO for the following charges:

Speeding

Reckless driving

Evading

Driving without a license

Possession of Methamphetamine for resale

Possession of Fentanyl for resale

Possession of Marijuana

Contraband in a penal institution

Chattanooga Police seized the Challenger and located a firearm and additional narcotics.