Airport Buys Former Adcox Chevrolet Dealership For Future Expansion

The Chattanooga Airport is planning for future growth with the $6 million purchase of 6.77 acres at 5721 Lee Highway. The site is the location of the former Adcox Chevrolet dealership and is adjacent to the airport and to property it already owns on both sides.

Airport President and CEO April Cameron said this purchase is essential for the growth of aeronautical services. Two appraisals were done for the property and the offer was the average of the two. The money will come from the airport’s unrestricted fund of $15 million. For now, the 55,000-square-foot building will be left and used for equipment storage.

A terminal expansion was opened in March that added two gates and retail space. Now improvements are continuing with rehabilitating taxiway “A” South with a price tag of $7.5 million. It will be repaved with a high grade, durable asphalt and will include a drainage system with underground detention storage and piping that alone will cost $500,000. Thomas Brothers Construction Co. will be doing the work and Allen & Hoshell engineering, architects and surveyors will provide engineering and oversight services for $447,870.

Designing will start for a new ramp for the taxiway. It will replace the current asphalt that is beginning to crack, with concrete. And some areas that are now grass will be paved to provide more parking for planes. The construction is expected to be started early next summer. Engineering services at the cost of $339,370 for the ramp design will be done by Allen & Hoshell.

The biggest upcoming project at the airport will be replacing the runway. It has exceeded its life expectancy and is still in good shape, however designing the replacement will be done and ready to go when it is needed, which is expected to be in 2026. This $874,000 project will have a large impact since the Chattanooga Airport has only one runway and there will be no use during the work. Scheduling the construction will require a lot of planning, coordination and communication with the airlines and with FedEx. The design that will be done by Allen & Hoshell.

Tinting all the glass in the new 26,000-square-foot terminal addition will be added by Southern Window Films. The minimum amount of tinting in the glass that was used was miscalculated and has resulted in light that is too bright and high temperatures inside the terminal. The additional tinting will make the space more comfortable for customers and employees, especially during the summer months. That work will begin at the first of May so it will be done before the temperatures get too high. Osteen Construction will install the sun control film on the interior of the glass that matches the appearance of the glass used elsewhere in the terminal for $76,734.