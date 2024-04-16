Latest Headlines

Airport Buys Former Adcox Chevrolet Dealership For Future Expansion

  • Tuesday, April 16, 2024
  • Gail Perry

The Chattanooga Airport is planning for future growth with the $6 million purchase of 6.77 acres at 5721 Lee Highway. The site is the location of the former Adcox Chevrolet dealership and is adjacent to the airport and to property it already owns on both sides.

Airport President and CEO April Cameron said this purchase is essential for the growth of aeronautical services. Two appraisals were done for the property and the offer was the average of the two. The money will come from the airport’s unrestricted fund of $15 million. For now, the 55,000-square-foot building will be left and used for equipment storage.

A terminal expansion was opened in March that added two gates and retail space. Now improvements are continuing with rehabilitating taxiway “A” South with a price tag of $7.5 million. It will be repaved with a high grade, durable asphalt and will include a drainage system with underground detention storage and piping that alone will cost $500,000. Thomas Brothers Construction Co. will be doing the work and Allen & Hoshell engineering, architects and surveyors will provide engineering and oversight services for $447,870.

Designing will start for a new ramp for the taxiway. It will replace the current asphalt that is beginning to crack, with concrete. And some areas that are now grass will be paved to provide more parking for planes. The construction is expected to be started early next summer. Engineering services at the cost of $339,370 for the ramp design will be done by Allen & Hoshell.

The biggest upcoming project at the airport will be replacing the runway. It has exceeded its life expectancy and is still in good shape, however designing the replacement will be done and ready to go when it is needed, which is expected to be in 2026. This $874,000 project will have a large impact since the Chattanooga Airport has only one runway and there will be no use during the work. Scheduling the construction will require a lot of planning, coordination and communication with the airlines and with FedEx. The design that will be done by Allen & Hoshell.

Tinting all the glass in the new 26,000-square-foot terminal addition will be added by Southern Window Films. The minimum amount of tinting in the glass that was used was miscalculated and has resulted in light that is too bright and high temperatures inside the terminal. The additional tinting will make the space more comfortable for customers and employees, especially during the summer months. That work will begin at the first of May so it will be done before the temperatures get too high. Osteen Construction will install the sun control film on the interior of the glass that matches the appearance of the glass used elsewhere in the terminal for $76,734.

Latest Headlines
Seven Notre Dame Athletes To Sign National Letters Of Intent
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/16/2024
Murder Charges Dismissed Against 2 Men In Slaying Outside Brainerd Road Mapco
  • Breaking News
  • 4/16/2024
Randy Smith: Nick Saban No Longer In A Hurry
Randy Smith: Nick Saban No Longer In A Hurry
  • Sports
  • 4/16/2024
Airport Buys Former Adcox Chevrolet Dealership For Future Expansion
  • Breaking News
  • 4/16/2024
Baylor Top 10 In Max Preps Cup Standings
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/16/2024
Lee, Other Governors Say UAW Unionization Could Put Jobs In Jeopardy
  • Breaking News
  • 4/16/2024
Breaking News
Airport Buys Former Adcox Chevrolet Dealership For Future Expansion
  • 4/16/2024

The Chattanooga Airport is planning for future growth with the $6 million purchase of 6.77 acres at 5721 Lee Highway. The site is the location of the former Adcox Chevrolet dealership and is ... more

2 Students Arrested For Robbery At Brainerd High School
  • 4/16/2024

Two students were arrested on Monday for robbery at Brainerd High School. A student reported to the school resources deputy that three students had attacked another student in the bathroom, ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/16/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEELER, KELLY LYNN 6902 MOCKINGBIRD LANE HARRISON, 37314 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff VIOLATION OF PROBATION ... more

Breaking News
Rhonda Thurman Battled For More Charter Schools, Against "Weak Principals"
Rhonda Thurman Battled For More Charter Schools, Against "Weak Principals"
  • 4/15/2024
Judge Denies Appeal Bond For Former EMT Whaley In Vehicular Homicide Case
Judge Denies Appeal Bond For Former EMT Whaley In Vehicular Homicide Case
  • 4/15/2024
Man, 21, Drowns After Falling Off Dock Into Tennessee River
Man, 21, Drowns After Falling Off Dock Into Tennessee River
  • 4/15/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 4/15/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/15/2024
Opinion
Our Voices Should Be Heard
  • 4/15/2024
AirBnBs, VRBOs, Short Term Rentals And A Meme
  • 4/13/2024
School Resource Officers Rather Than Arming Teachers
  • 4/16/2024
Stop The Protests
  • 4/16/2024
Democratic View On Top State Senate Issues - April 16, 2024
  • 4/16/2024
Sports
Former UTC Athletic Director Steve Sloan Dies At Age 79
  • 4/15/2024
Randy Smith: Nick Saban No Longer In A Hurry
Randy Smith: Nick Saban No Longer In A Hurry
  • 4/16/2024
UTC Men Tied For SIxth After Day One At Western Intercollegiate
  • 4/16/2024
Sparks Select Jackson Fourth In WNBA Draft
Sparks Select Jackson Fourth In WNBA Draft
  • 4/16/2024
Cleveland State Baseball To Host Summer Camps
  • 4/15/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Signal Mountain's Real Golf Treasure, Billy Winters
Life With Ferris: Signal Mountain's Real Golf Treasure, Billy Winters
  • 4/15/2024
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About O.J., Hank Aaron, And Being An Eighth Grader
  • 4/15/2024
Jerry Summers: Yogi And Me
Jerry Summers: Yogi And Me
  • 4/15/2024
North River Civic Center Has New Exhibit, Spring Into 2024
North River Civic Center Has New Exhibit, Spring Into 2024
  • 4/16/2024
Bidders For Critters Auction To Support Chattanooga Zoo Expansion
Bidders For Critters Auction To Support Chattanooga Zoo Expansion
  • 4/15/2024
Entertainment
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet Returns To Chattanooga Dec. 23
  • 4/15/2024
Chattanooga Film Festival Continues To Grow, Adding More Features
  • 4/16/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Jed Mescon
  • 4/15/2024
Indie Folk Band The Ballroom Thieves Comes To Barking Legs Theater May 2
Indie Folk Band The Ballroom Thieves Comes To Barking Legs Theater May 2
  • 4/15/2024
Lee University's Opera Theatre To Present Opera Scenes April 21
Lee University's Opera Theatre To Present Opera Scenes April 21
  • 4/12/2024
Opinion
Our Voices Should Be Heard
  • 4/15/2024
AirBnBs, VRBOs, Short Term Rentals And A Meme
  • 4/13/2024
School Resource Officers Rather Than Arming Teachers
  • 4/16/2024
Dining
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
  • 4/12/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Kicks Off April 15 With $7 Burger Specials All Over Town
  • 4/11/2024
Cambridge Square To Get 4 New Dining, Beverage Establishments
  • 4/10/2024
Business/Government
Periscope CHA Pitch Night And Artist Entrepreneur Showcase Set For May 1
  • 4/15/2024
Gas Prices Rise 7.7 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 4/15/2024
Pedestrian Falsely Claims They Were Hit By A Vehicle - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/15/2024
Real Estate
Recycling Effort To Benefit Habitat For Humanity
Recycling Effort To Benefit Habitat For Humanity
  • 4/15/2024
Industrial Property At 3010 Williams St. Sells For $6.5 Million
Industrial Property At 3010 Williams St. Sells For $6.5 Million
  • 4/11/2024
Warehouse On Riverside Drive Sells For Over $5 Million
Warehouse On Riverside Drive Sells For Over $5 Million
  • 4/11/2024
Student Scene
UTC Quantum Speaker Series To Kick Off 6 Weeks Of Learning In Observance Of World Quantum Day
UTC Quantum Speaker Series To Kick Off 6 Weeks Of Learning In Observance Of World Quantum Day
  • 4/15/2024
Chattanooga State Champions Non-Traditional Student Success, Inducts 26 Into Spire Honor Society
Chattanooga State Champions Non-Traditional Student Success, Inducts 26 Into Spire Honor Society
  • 4/15/2024
Scholarship Winners Announced At Lee Day
Scholarship Winners Announced At Lee Day
  • 4/15/2024
Living Well
CHI Memorial Earns ‘Geriatric Emergency Department’ Accreditation
CHI Memorial Earns ‘Geriatric Emergency Department’ Accreditation
  • 4/15/2024
Hixson Lions Club Eyeglasses Donation Boxes Locations In Hixson Announced
  • 4/15/2024
Governor Lee Signs Tennessee Disability And Aging Act Into Law
  • 4/11/2024
Memories
AUDIO: Earl Winger, Sr. Remembers Early Days Of WDOD
AUDIO: Earl Winger, Sr. Remembers Early Days Of WDOD
  • 4/13/2024
Curtis Coulter: The Wreck Of The Old 97 At The Rock Creek Trestle
  • 4/11/2024
WDOD AM, Gone But Not Forgotten
WDOD AM, Gone But Not Forgotten
  • 4/9/2024
Outdoors
Jacob Wheeler Of Harrison Clinches 8th MLF Bass Pro Tour Win
Jacob Wheeler Of Harrison Clinches 8th MLF Bass Pro Tour Win
  • 4/15/2024
Harrison's Jacob Wheeler Leads Top 10 To Championship Round At Dale Hollow
Harrison's Jacob Wheeler Leads Top 10 To Championship Round At Dale Hollow
  • 4/13/2024
Hunting Seasons To Be Set At April Commission Meeting In Johnson City
  • 4/12/2024
Travel
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
  • 4/4/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
  • 4/3/2024
Women's Army Corps Living History Encampment Set For April 27 And 28
  • 3/29/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Living Under The Influence - The Right Way
Bob Tamasy: Living Under The Influence - The Right Way
  • 4/15/2024
Bryan College Presents The Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
Bryan College Presents The Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
  • 4/12/2024
United Methodist Conference Draws Hundreds To Chattanooga This Week
  • 4/15/2024
Obituaries
Kirby Ray Wahl
Kirby Ray Wahl
  • 4/16/2024
Gloria Jean Walker
Gloria Jean Walker
  • 4/16/2024
Gail Frazier
Gail Frazier
  • 4/15/2024