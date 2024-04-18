Latest Headlines

Witness Says "Paranoid" Johnson Was Smoking Cocaine-Laced Cigarette Prior To Vine Street Murder

  • Thursday, April 18, 2024

A witness said 32-year-old Andre Johnson was smoking a crack cocaine-laced cigarette and acting "paranoid" before he shot at a woman, then whirled around and killed a man at a house on Vine Street.

Johnson is charged with first-degree murder, attempted criminal homicide and two firearms charges in the incident on March 26.

General Sessions Court Judge Gary Starnes set the bond at $1.6 million, calling Johnson "an extreme danger to the public."

He also said Johnson "has committed some violent acts in the past."

A woman who was at the home of slaying victim Cedric "Mojo" Dickens, 56, said those present were "doing drugs." She said Johnson appeared to be "on something" and was "jumping up from the couch when people came in."

She said she left at one point early in the morning to get some flowers out of a dumpster and also buy beer. She said as she returned to the house that Johnson got up from his seat and opened the front door. She said he then fired a shot at her.

She said, "He started firing at me. I don't know why."

The woman said she got up and looked inside to see Johnson turn around and shoot Dickens in the left upper chest.

She said the victim fell back. "I think he died instantly. He was not moving. He was gone."

The woman said she had known Dickens for decades.

Another man at the house that night and early morning said they "were playing a friendly game of dice on the floor."

He said he and Dickens were using crack cocaine and Johnson was smoking cocaine cigarettes. 

The witness said Johnson "was getting paranoid. It was like somebody was after him. Several times he would get up and point his weapon at people."

He said Johnson was armed with a pistol with an extended clip.

The witness said when the woman returned that Johnson jumped up and fired at her. He said Dickens then said, "Hey" in the direction of Johnson, prompting him to turn around and shoot him.

The witness, who had also known Dickens many years, said, "He was just trying to keep it quiet in the neighborhood."

He said he first thought the shot had gone down the hallway, then he saw "blood coming from his chest, then he fell to the floor."

The witness said, "I got in my car and left. I stopped around the corner and called his uncle."

All the charges were bound to the Grand Jury. 

