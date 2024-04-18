Latest Headlines

Chattanooga Police Lieutenant Sean O'Brien Named Chief Of UTC Police

  • Thursday, April 18, 2024
Lt. Sean O'Brien
Lt. Sean O'Brien

Sean O’Brien, who has 24 years of law enforcement experience, has been selected as the new University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Associate Vice Chancellor for Public Safety and UTC Police Chief. Lt. O’Brien, who has worked for the Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) since 2007, will join UTC effective May 1, 2024.

He was in the news in 2010 when he was relieved of duty and arrested following a complaint of an assault that occurred at the Juvenile Detention Unit. Employees said they witnessed Officer O’Brien hit a handcuffed 14-year-old arrestee.

According to the complaint, the juvenile was seated in the intake hallway when an exchange of words occurred between the youth and Officer O’Brien. Shortly thereafter, O’Brien allegedly hit him on the head, and then pushed him to the wall. O’Brien has been charged with simple assault and was taken to the Hamilton County Jail. He was later reinstated to the police force.

In a related move, Matt Holzmacher has been appointed UTC Police Deputy Chief. Deputy Chief Holzmacher, a member of the UTC Police Department since 2010 and an administrative lieutenant since 2021, has been serving as interim police chief since November 2023 - when longtime UTC Chief of Police Robert Ratchford announced his retirement.

Lt. O’Brien is the recipient of a graduate-level certificate in executive protection from Henley-Putnam University (San Jose, California) and a master’s degree in human resources leadership and development from Seton Hall University (South Orange, New Jersey). His career in law enforcement includes a seven-year stint as a state trooper with the New Jersey State Police.

“This is a win-win for Chattanooga and UTC. Sean O’Brien is one of the finest officers at CPD, and he is incredibly deserving of this step up into departmental leadership,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “CPD is a national leader in effective and responsive policing, so it’s no surprise that UTC looked to our police force to fill this position. The partnership between UTC and city government is crucial in all areas, but especially public safety. Both UTC and the City of Chattanooga will be safer and more responsive to the needs of the public thanks to this hire.”

Currently a lieutenant in the CPD’s Neighborhood Policing Bureau, Lt. O’Brien is the commander for the downtown Chattanooga area and is responsible for the delivery of police services in coordination with 12 shift supervisors and more than 60 police officers.

During his time with the CPD, he has served as Homeland Security Coordinator and actively partners with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to teach and present strategies related to active shooter response. He has served as president of the Fraternal Order of Police, representing 500-plus members in Hamilton County while developing and maintaining budgetary and parliamentary procedures to improve the sustainability of the organization.

Lt. O’Brien was the recipient of the Top Cop Award for acts of bravery during the July 16, 2015, terrorist attack in Chattanooga. His list of awards includes Chattanooga Police Department Officer of the Year (2019), Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Tennessee Big in Blue Brother of the Year (2017), and National Association of Police Organizations Citizens’ Choice Award (2016).

Former Chattanooga Police Department Police Chief David Roddy, now Hamilton County Government’s chief operating officer, served 26 years with the CPD before retiring in 2022.

“Sean O’Brien is one of the finest people and leaders I have ever known and lucky enough to call a friend,” Chief Roddy said. “I could not be more proud for Sean or more excited for the students and staff of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.”

Glenn Scruggs, the director of security and safety for BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, spent 29 years with the CPD - rising to executive chief of police before retiring in November 2023.

“Having a leader like Sean there on campus, you’re going to have a steady hand at the wheel. You’re going to have someone well-versed in a plethora of disciplines and someone who can answer the bell when something happens,” Scruggs said. “UTC has a top-notch chief. He’s going to take care of you for many years to come, and I’m excited to see him get this opportunity.”

Col. Dereck Stewart, a teaching associate in the University of Tennessee’s Law Enforcement Innovation Center, retired from the Tennessee Highway Patrol in 2020 after 33 years of service.

“I just want to say what a tremendous choice UTC has made. You are really getting an exceptional leader,” Stewart said. “I met Sean last year at the Southeastern Leadership Academy and—from day one—I knew that he was a steadfast and strong member of the class. What I recognized about him right away is his calmness in how he goes about doing his business. It really shows a lot of confidence and strong leadership.”

Officials said, "Lt. O’Brien’s training and expertise in emergency management, community policing and active shooter response will be crucial as the University enhances its public safety plan."

The appointment will be finalized upon transferring his POST commission from CPD to UTC.

Last November, UTC Public Safety was reorganized to modernize the University’s strategy for mitigating public safety risks, streamline protocols and processes, reduce administrative costs and increase operational capacity.

UTC Public Safety includes UTC Police, Clery Compliance/Records Management, Emergency Management, Environmental Health and Safety, and Physical Security.

Latest Headlines
CARTA Aggressively Going After Grants To Implement Change; CARTA GO Has Woes
  • Breaking News
  • 4/18/2024
Chattanooga Police Lieutenant Sean O'Brien Named Chief Of UTC Police
Chattanooga Police Lieutenant Sean O'Brien Named Chief Of UTC Police
  • Breaking News
  • 4/18/2024
Prosecutors Ask 1st-Degree Murder Verdict In Robbery Gone Bad
Prosecutors Ask 1st-Degree Murder Verdict In Robbery Gone Bad
  • Breaking News
  • 4/18/2024
Juvenile Arrested After Stealing Vehicle And Leading Authorities On Chase
  • Breaking News
  • 4/18/2024
Tree Falls On CFD Station 16 During Early Thursday Morning Storms
Tree Falls On CFD Station 16 During Early Thursday Morning Storms
  • Breaking News
  • 4/18/2024
Law Firms Dueling Over Who Gets To Represent Estate Of Woman Who Died In Patrol Car In Meigs County
  • Breaking News
  • 4/18/2024
Breaking News
CARTA Aggressively Going After Grants To Implement Change; CARTA GO Has Woes
  • 4/18/2024

It was evident at the April meeting of the Chattanooga Area Regional Transit Authority’s board of directors that new president and CEO Charles Frazier will bring fundamental changes to CARTA’s ... more

Chattanooga Police Lieutenant Sean O'Brien Named Chief Of UTC Police
Chattanooga Police Lieutenant Sean O'Brien Named Chief Of UTC Police
  • 4/18/2024

Sean O’Brien, who has 24 years of law enforcement experience, has been selected as the new University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Associate Vice Chancellor for Public Safety and UTC Police Chief. ... more

Juvenile Arrested After Stealing Vehicle And Leading Authorities On Chase
  • 4/18/2024

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved on Wednesday, in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle being pursued by Collegedale Police Department. The pursuit began near the 5580 block of ... more

Breaking News
Witness Says "Paranoid" Johnson Was Smoking Cocaine-Laced Cigarette Prior To Vine Street Murder
  • 4/18/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/18/2024
Red Bank Continuing Mission To Care For Neglected Cemeteries
  • 4/17/2024
County Residents To Vote On On-Premises Liquor By The Drink
  • 4/17/2024
Man Arrested On Drug Charges After Stolen Vehicle Is Discovered By ALPR
  • 4/17/2024
Opinion
A Urinator Topples The Beer Board
  • 4/18/2024
Union Math At Volkswagen
  • 4/18/2024
Democratic View On State Senate Issues - April 18, 2024
  • 4/18/2024
A Disgrace
  • 4/17/2024
There Should Be No Threats Against VW Workers
  • 4/17/2024
Sports
The Elite 18: Bear Trace Wins As We Advance To The Area’s Best Hole No. 4
The Elite 18: Bear Trace Wins As We Advance To The Area’s Best Hole No. 4
  • 4/17/2024
Dan Fleser: Tennessee Baseball, Softball Cruising
Dan Fleser: Tennessee Baseball, Softball Cruising
  • 4/17/2024
Wiedmer: We Need A New Health Plan For Major League Pitchers
Wiedmer: We Need A New Health Plan For Major League Pitchers
  • 4/16/2024
Caldwell Announces Lady Vol Assistants
Caldwell Announces Lady Vol Assistants
  • 4/18/2024
Vols Place First In Combined Football, M. Basketball And W. Basketball Attendance
  • 4/18/2024
Happenings
La Paz Chattanooga Announces The Return Of Sangria On The Southside June 14
  • 4/18/2024
Candlelighters Fundraising Golf Tournament Is April 27
  • 4/18/2024
Girls On The Run Of Southeast Tennessee Hosts 5K Event May 5
  • 4/18/2024
Hamilton County Sheriff Gives Update At Friends Of Hixson Coffee Meeting
Hamilton County Sheriff Gives Update At Friends Of Hixson Coffee Meeting
  • 4/18/2024
Review: The Unvanquished: The Untold Story Of Lincoln's Special Forces, The Manhunt For Mosby's Rangers, And The Shadow War That Forged America's Special Operations By Patrick O'Donnell
Review: The Unvanquished: The Untold Story Of Lincoln's Special Forces, The Manhunt For Mosby's Rangers, And The Shadow War That Forged America's Special Operations By Patrick O'Donnell
  • 4/18/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 4/18/2024
Jfest Is One Month Away
  • 4/18/2024
Lee’s Singers To Host Farewell Concert For Moffett
Lee’s Singers To Host Farewell Concert For Moffett
  • 4/16/2024
Chattanooga Film Festival Continues To Grow, Adding More Features
  • 4/16/2024
Indie Folk Band The Ballroom Thieves Comes To Barking Legs Theater May 2
Indie Folk Band The Ballroom Thieves Comes To Barking Legs Theater May 2
  • 4/15/2024
Opinion
A Urinator Topples The Beer Board
  • 4/18/2024
Union Math At Volkswagen
  • 4/18/2024
Democratic View On State Senate Issues - April 18, 2024
  • 4/18/2024
Dining
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
  • 4/12/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Kicks Off April 15 With $7 Burger Specials All Over Town
  • 4/11/2024
Cambridge Square To Get 4 New Dining, Beverage Establishments
  • 4/10/2024
Business/Government
Tennessee Unemployment Numbers Trend Down In March
Tennessee Unemployment Numbers Trend Down In March
  • 4/18/2024
Georgia March Unemployment Rate Unchanged
  • 4/18/2024
Concurrent Grand Jury Recommends Finding Solution To End Revolving Door Of Criminals
  • 4/18/2024
Real Estate
30 Acres On Davidson Road That Sold For $1.3 Million In 2020 Now Goes For $3.6 Million
30 Acres On Davidson Road That Sold For $1.3 Million In 2020 Now Goes For $3.6 Million
  • 4/18/2024
Central Avenue Warehouse And Rossville Boulevard Lot Sell For $3.88 Million
Central Avenue Warehouse And Rossville Boulevard Lot Sell For $3.88 Million
  • 4/18/2024
Warehouse On Peeples Street Sells For $2.74 Million
Warehouse On Peeples Street Sells For $2.74 Million
  • 4/18/2024
Student Scene
UTC’s Emma Sprayberry Awarded Fulbright Scholarship
UTC’s Emma Sprayberry Awarded Fulbright Scholarship
  • 4/18/2024
PEF Announces 2024 Fund For Teachers Fellows
  • 4/18/2024
Chambliss Recognizes 2024 John C. Stophel Outstanding Students
  • 4/18/2024
Living Well
Children’s Hospital At Erlanger And Safe Kids Southeast Tennessee Coalition Host “Safe Kids At The Zoo” Event
  • 4/18/2024
Office Of Community Health Launches Mental Health Clinics Focusing On Traditionally-Underserved Populations
  • 4/16/2024
Cempa Community Care Appoints Brittany Patmon, DMD, As Lead Dentist
Cempa Community Care Appoints Brittany Patmon, DMD, As Lead Dentist
  • 4/16/2024
Memories
AUDIO: Earl Winger, Sr. Remembers Early Days Of WDOD
AUDIO: Earl Winger, Sr. Remembers Early Days Of WDOD
  • 4/13/2024
Curtis Coulter: The Wreck Of The Old 97 At The Rock Creek Trestle
  • 4/11/2024
WDOD AM, Gone But Not Forgotten
WDOD AM, Gone But Not Forgotten
  • 4/9/2024
Outdoors
206 Acres Of Critical Cedar Glade Habitat Protected By Conservation Easement In Rutherford County
206 Acres Of Critical Cedar Glade Habitat Protected By Conservation Easement In Rutherford County
  • 4/18/2024
Celebrate Earth Week With North Hamilton County's 1st Big Recycling Bash
Celebrate Earth Week With North Hamilton County's 1st Big Recycling Bash
  • 4/18/2024
Chattanooga Parks And Outdoors And Partners Hosting Earth Week Events April 20-27
  • 4/16/2024
Travel
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
  • 4/4/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
  • 4/3/2024
Women's Army Corps Living History Encampment Set For April 27 And 28
  • 3/29/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: What Are Your "Grapes" Moments In History?
Bob Tamasy: What Are Your "Grapes" Moments In History?
  • 4/18/2024
Prison Prevention Ministries Re-Brands To Transform Ministries
  • 4/18/2024
United Methodist Conference Draws Hundreds To Chattanooga This Week
  • 4/15/2024
Obituaries
Patricia A. Jones
Patricia A. Jones
  • 4/18/2024
David “Matthew” Fairchild (Chickamauga)
David “Matthew” Fairchild (Chickamauga)
  • 4/18/2024
Irma Lee Smith
Irma Lee Smith
  • 4/17/2024