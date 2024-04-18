HCSO Corrections Sergeant Assaulted And Injured By Inmate

Nicholas Pillows Nicholas Pillows Previous Next

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Sergeant was assaulted on Wednesday evening on duty while attempting to move an inmate from an isolation unit in the George 3 Housing Unit at the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

The preliminary investigation reveals that Inmate Nicholas Pillows, 24, broke the screen glass of the video visitation kiosk located inside his isolation unit and was preparing to use the screen glass as a weapon. As corrections deputies approached and tried to enter the unit to extract him, Pillows then began to lash out and assaulted Corrections Sergeant Stephen Roberts with a jagged piece of glass several times before being subdued.

Sergeant Roberts suffered two lacerations to the left side of his head just behind the ear.

Sheriff Austin Garrett said, “The injuries Sergeant Roberts sustained in this altercation represent the ever-present challenges and serious dangers our corrections services personnel face on a daily basis while performing their duties. Weapons can be made or forged from literally anything, including in this particular incident, a piece of broken computer screen from a video visitation unit. These dangerous, weapons can cause serious injuries or even death to our personnel. We are fortunate Sergeant Roberts was not more seriously injured in this incident. I am proud of the hard work and service our corrections deputies provide this county and its citizens each and every day."

Inmate Pillows will be facing additional charges in relation to the incident.

Sergeant Roberts was treated at a local hospital for his injuries and released.

Pillow, when he was 17, was charged with shooting another man in the chest in the parking lot of Family Dollar on Wilcox Boulevard. He got an eight-year prison sentence.