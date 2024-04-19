Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:
ARHART, KRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/13/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AXE, ANDREW THEADORE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/28/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
BEAMON, RICKY LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/22/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION
BOSTON, RODNEISHA ELYSE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
BROWN, TOKETA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/31/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CALDWELL, VERNICE ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/22/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COUCH, KATRINA PATRICE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/11/1972
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CROWDER, TAMARA BARGAIL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/03/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EUBANKS, AMARYA CHANTYL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/30/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GANDEE, MARY EVELYN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/16/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
GREEN, PHILLIP BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 09/18/1966
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • FORGERY
HALL, JASON CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/16/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HEATON, AMY NOEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/01/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HICKEY, JALEN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/06/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
  • STALKING
HILL, CHARLES WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/27/1967
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
JACKSON, SOLOMON BARTHLOMEW
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/17/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
JOHNSON, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DUI
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
  • POSS. OF HEROIN
  • DRUG PARA
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
JOHNSON, WILLIAM THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 04/14/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE
JONES, WILLIAM COREY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/15/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
KING, AMARION JAQUELYN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/04/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • EXPLOITATION OF AN ADULT
KING, MOLLY V
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/21/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KOSTIUK, MICHAEL CASHMERE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/23/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LYONS, DUSTIN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/29/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCLARTY, TERRANCE LAWAON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/19/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCKENZIE, PATTY JO
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/21/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • PROSTITUTION
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
MOORE, DAVID DOMINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MORRIS, LORENZO JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • ROBBERY ATTEMPT
OHARA, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 10/31/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
PORTER, DARRION
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/08/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
RAGAN, GRADY A
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 03/31/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD
  • AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
  • AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
  • AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
RHODEN, EDWARD ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/26/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SMITH, DARREN LEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/11/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
SPRINGS, QUANTEZ LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
THOMPSON, GERALD QUINTEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/03/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
TOMLINSON, AUSTIN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/10/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
VISAGE, MICHAEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 06/22/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WARE, ARIAH MYASIA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/23/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WHITING, ROBERT TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/31/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
WILDER, SEAN ERIC
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/12/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WILLIAMS, JAMYCHAL MARQUISE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILSON, HARLEY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/11/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT






