Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ARHART, KRISTOPHER
2208 LYONS LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AXE, ANDREW THEADORE
3420 BIRCHWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STALKING
BEAMON, RICKY LEE
201 EADS ST EAST RIDGE, 374124082
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
BOSTON, RODNEISHA ELYSE
6306 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
BROWN, TOKETA RENEE
840 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064110
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CALDWELL, VERNICE ALBERT
2449 NORTHBRIER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COFER, MARTIN HOBART
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METHAAMPHETAMINEFOR RESALE 391704
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE 39170417
COUCH, KATRINA PATRICE
2102 UNION AVE APT 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CROWDER, TAMARA BARGAIL
3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 134 CHATTANOOGA, 374153576
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EUBANKS, AMARYA CHANTYL
756 GREEN POND RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
GANDEE, MARY EVELYN
3617 LAMAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374154001
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
GREEN, PHILLIP BERNARD
1000 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FORGERY
HALL, JASON CHARLES
513 RACCOON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HEATON, AMY NOEL
8250 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HICKEY, JALEN
255 LANG ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STALKING
STALKING
HILL, CHARLES WAYNE
3573 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
JACKSON, SOLOMON BARTHLOMEW
4909 CAMERON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374112538
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
JOHNSON, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
5429 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD RED BANK, 37405
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DUI
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
POSS. OF HEROIN
DRUG PARA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
JOHNSON, WILLIAM THOMAS
4709 A METRO PARK LANE HIXSON, 37434
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE
JONES, WILLIAM COREY
216 SEQUIOA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
KING, AMARION JAQUELYN
303 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114820
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EXPLOITATION OF AN ADULT
KING, MOLLY V
311 HEDGEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KOSTIUK, MICHAEL CASHMERE
1425 ARAPAHO DR SODDYDAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LYONS, DUSTIN LAMAR
7429 E BRAINERD RD APT 235 CHATTANOOGA, 374214873
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MASMELA, JARED E
6621 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MCCLARTY, TERRANCE LAWAON
2314 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCKENZIE, PATTY JO
666 OSAGE DR SODDY DAISY, 373796213
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PROSTITUTION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
MOORE, DAVID DOMINIQUE
2527 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071135
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MORRIS, LORENZO JERMAINE
510 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ROBBERY ATTEMPT
NEVELS, DREAMA RENAE
1806 DIETZ RD RINGGOLD, 307365443
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OHARA, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
7834 OPALDRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PORTER, DARRION
1410 E 5TH ST, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
RAGAN, GRADY A
2371 WEEPING WILLOW DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
RHODEN, EDWARD ANDREW
1362 PASSENGER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SMITH, DARREN LEE
9822 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
THOMPSON, GERALD QUINTEL
800 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
TOMLINSON, AUSTIN WAYNE
6923 SAVANNAH ESTATES DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VISAGE, MICHAEL WAYNE
909 LINDSAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WARE, ARIAH MYASIA
621 SHANNON AVEUNE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WHITING, ROBERT TYLER
661 COUNTY RD 127 PISGAH, 357656063
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
WILDER, SEAN ERIC
1362 PASSENGER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WILLIAMS, JAMYCHAL MARQUISE
4204 HOWELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILSON, HARLEY ANDREW
5519 OLD HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|ARHART, KRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/13/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|AXE, ANDREW THEADORE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/28/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BEAMON, RICKY LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/22/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BOSTON, RODNEISHA ELYSE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|BROWN, TOKETA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/31/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CALDWELL, VERNICE ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/22/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COUCH, KATRINA PATRICE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/11/1972
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CROWDER, TAMARA BARGAIL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/03/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|EUBANKS, AMARYA CHANTYL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/30/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GANDEE, MARY EVELYN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/16/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|GREEN, PHILLIP BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 09/18/1966
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HALL, JASON CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/16/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HEATON, AMY NOEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/01/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|HICKEY, JALEN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/06/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HILL, CHARLES WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/27/1967
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|JACKSON, SOLOMON BARTHLOMEW
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/17/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|JOHNSON, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DUI
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
- POSS. OF HEROIN
- DRUG PARA
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|JOHNSON, WILLIAM THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 04/14/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
- MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE
|
|JONES, WILLIAM COREY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/15/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|KING, AMARION JAQUELYN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/04/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- EXPLOITATION OF AN ADULT
|
|KING, MOLLY V
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/21/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|KOSTIUK, MICHAEL CASHMERE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/23/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LYONS, DUSTIN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/29/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCCLARTY, TERRANCE LAWAON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/19/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MCKENZIE, PATTY JO
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/21/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
- PROSTITUTION
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|MOORE, DAVID DOMINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MORRIS, LORENZO JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|OHARA, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 10/31/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PORTER, DARRION
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/08/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|RAGAN, GRADY A
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 03/31/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD
- AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
- AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
- AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
|
|RHODEN, EDWARD ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/26/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SMITH, DARREN LEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/11/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|SPRINGS, QUANTEZ LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|THOMPSON, GERALD QUINTEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/03/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
|
|TOMLINSON, AUSTIN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/10/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|VISAGE, MICHAEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 06/22/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WARE, ARIAH MYASIA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/23/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WHITING, ROBERT TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/31/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|WILDER, SEAN ERIC
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/12/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WILLIAMS, JAMYCHAL MARQUISE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WILSON, HARLEY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/11/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024
Charge(s):
|