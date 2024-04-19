Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARHART, KRISTOPHER

2208 LYONS LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



AXE, ANDREW THEADORE

3420 BIRCHWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

STALKING



BEAMON, RICKY LEE

201 EADS ST EAST RIDGE, 374124082

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION



BOSTON, RODNEISHA ELYSE

6306 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



BROWN, TOKETA RENEE

840 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064110

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CALDWELL, VERNICE ALBERT

2449 NORTHBRIER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COFER, MARTIN HOBART

727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METHAAMPHETAMINEFOR RESALE 391704

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE 39170417



COUCH, KATRINA PATRICE

2102 UNION AVE APT 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CROWDER, TAMARA BARGAIL

3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 134 CHATTANOOGA, 374153576

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EUBANKS, AMARYA CHANTYL

756 GREEN POND RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



GANDEE, MARY EVELYN

3617 LAMAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374154001

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

ARHART, KRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/13/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT AXE, ANDREW THEADORE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/28/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Charge(s):

STALKING BEAMON, RICKY LEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/22/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BOSTON, RODNEISHA ELYSE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/11/1989

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE BROWN, TOKETA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/31/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CALDWELL, VERNICE ALBERT

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 11/22/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COUCH, KATRINA PATRICE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/11/1972

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CROWDER, TAMARA BARGAIL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/03/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EUBANKS, AMARYA CHANTYL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/30/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GANDEE, MARY EVELYN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/16/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

GREEN, PHILLIP BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 09/18/1966

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Charge(s):

FORGERY HALL, JASON CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/16/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HEATON, AMY NOEL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/01/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HICKEY, JALEN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/06/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Charge(s):

STALKING

STALKING HILL, CHARLES WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 04/27/1967

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) JACKSON, SOLOMON BARTHLOMEW

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/17/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY JOHNSON, MICHAEL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/19/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Charge(s):

DUI

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

POSS. OF HEROIN

DRUG PARA

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY JOHNSON, WILLIAM THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 04/14/1956

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Charge(s):

MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE JONES, WILLIAM COREY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/15/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION KING, AMARION JAQUELYN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/04/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EXPLOITATION OF AN ADULT

KING, MOLLY V

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/21/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KOSTIUK, MICHAEL CASHMERE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/23/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LYONS, DUSTIN LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/29/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCLARTY, TERRANCE LAWAON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/19/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MCKENZIE, PATTY JO

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/21/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Charge(s):

PROSTITUTION

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) MOORE, DAVID DOMINIQUE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/08/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MORRIS, LORENZO JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/23/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Charge(s):

ROBBERY ATTEMPT OHARA, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 10/31/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PORTER, DARRION

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/08/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY RAGAN, GRADY A

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 03/31/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

RHODEN, EDWARD ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/26/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SMITH, DARREN LEE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/11/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR SPRINGS, QUANTEZ LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/13/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S THOMPSON, GERALD QUINTEL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/03/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON TOMLINSON, AUSTIN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/10/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY VISAGE, MICHAEL WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 06/22/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WARE, ARIAH MYASIA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/23/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WHITING, ROBERT TYLER

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/31/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW WILDER, SEAN ERIC

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 12/12/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WILLIAMS, JAMYCHAL MARQUISE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/15/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WILSON, HARLEY ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/11/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

OR MANUFACTURING)GREEN, PHILLIP BERNARD1000 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFORGERYHALL, JASON CHARLES513 RACCOON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)HEATON, AMY NOEL8250 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHICKEY, JALEN255 LANG ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffSTALKINGSTALKINGHILL, CHARLES WAYNE3573 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)JACKSON, SOLOMON BARTHLOMEW4909 CAMERON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374112538Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCEVIOLATION OF PROBATION FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYJOHNSON, MICHAEL DEWAYNE5429 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD RED BANK, 37405Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDUIDRIVING ON SUSPENDEDPOSS. OF HEROINDRUG PARAFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYJOHNSON, WILLIAM THOMAS4709 A METRO PARK LANE HIXSON, 37434Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffMURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREEJONES, WILLIAM COREY216 SEQUIOA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffEVADING ARRESTEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONKING, AMARION JAQUELYN303 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114820Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTEXPLOITATION OF AN ADULTKING, MOLLY V311 HEDGEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTKOSTIUK, MICHAEL CASHMERE1425 ARAPAHO DR SODDYDAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALYONS, DUSTIN LAMAR7429 E BRAINERD RD APT 235 CHATTANOOGA, 374214873Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MASMELA, JARED E6621 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTMCCLARTY, TERRANCE LAWAON2314 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMCKENZIE, PATTY JO666 OSAGE DR SODDY DAISY, 373796213Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPROSTITUTIONCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)MOORE, DAVID DOMINIQUE2527 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071135Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGMORRIS, LORENZO JERMAINE510 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDROBBERY ATTEMPTNEVELS, DREAMA RENAE1806 DIETZ RD RINGGOLD, 307365443Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)OHARA, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE7834 OPALDRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARPORTER, DARRION1410 E 5TH ST, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYRAGAN, GRADY A2371 WEEPING WILLOW DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILDAGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERYAGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERYAGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERYRHODEN, EDWARD ANDREW1362 PASSENGER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESMITH, DARREN LEE9822 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORTHOMPSON, GERALD QUINTEL800 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffEVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERECKLESS DRIVINGLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYTHEFT OF PROPERTYUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONTOMLINSON, AUSTIN WAYNE6923 SAVANNAH ESTATES DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYVISAGE, MICHAEL WAYNE909 LINDSAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWARE, ARIAH MYASIA621 SHANNON AVEUNE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWHITING, ROBERT TYLER661 COUNTY RD 127 PISGAH, 357656063Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWWILDER, SEAN ERIC1362 PASSENGER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)WILLIAMS, JAMYCHAL MARQUISE4204 HOWELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYWILSON, HARLEY ANDREW5519 OLD HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULT





