Pair Arrested After Police Caught In Crossfire

Two men have been arrested after police were caught in a crossfire early Wednesday morning in the area of McCallie Avenue and Glenwood Drive.

Officers in an unmarked car were conducting an operation and were stopped at a traffic light directly in front of the gas station at 101 Glenwood Dr. when shots rang out. Some hit their vehicle that was occupied by three officers.

Officers saw a silver Chevrolet Impala traveling west on McCallie Avenue directly south of the gas station. It was traveling slowly with the rear passenger side window down and someone shooting out of the window toward the officers.

Police said there was a gray sedan parked at the gas station that was the possible target of the shooter.

Officers said they heard at least nine shots fired and were in fear for their lives.

The officers followed the Impala until it was stopped by another police vehicle.

Police determined that Delzmon Gladden was the shooter and Marlon Eberhardt was the driver. A loaded gun and multiple loaded handgun magazines were found in the vehicle.