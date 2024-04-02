City Unveils Plan To Create Protected Multimodal Lane On Reconfigured Frazier Avenue

The city has released its decision on the reconfiguration of Frazier Avenue. The new configuration will be a modified version of the previously-discussed Option B, creating a new protected multi-modal lane.



"Survey participants showed a clear preference for a protected lane along Frazier," officials said. "The multi-modal lane will accommodate pedestrians, cyclists and wheelchair users. Throughout the process, the city’s primary concern for the redesign has been the safety of pedestrians."



The plan also calls for a new mid-block crosswalk at the CARTA parking garage at 345 Frazier Ave.



Implementation of the redesign is expected to begin in late spring.



Mayor Tim Kelly said, “Whether it’s dining, shopping or having fun, there’s something for everyone on Frazier. So it's fitting that the new protected lane on Frazier will provide space for everyone who isn’t in a car to more easily and safely enjoy everything Frazier has to offer, while moving automotive traffic through the area smoothly.

“By adding a multi-modal protected lane, we will give pedestrians, cyclists and Chattanoogans with disabilities a new shared space to get around, adjacent to the stores along Frazier.

"I want to thank Councilwoman Jenny Hill and the people of Chattanooga for their interest and participation in this process. Thanks to their rigorous engagement, I think we’ve solved this goldilocks problem with a ‘just right’ solution.”



Council Vice Chair and District 2 representative Hill said, “As an elected representative, I was thrilled with the public engagement around this issue. We have gotten meaningful feedback from so many people in District 2, in the neighborhoods surrounding Frazier, and around the city.

“Option B was the clear preference, and I look forward to how we take this and learn from it to ensure that Frazier Avenue is a delightful place to live and visit. I want to say a big thank you to the Kelly Administration, the Public Works team and the Regional Planning Agency for all their hard work.”