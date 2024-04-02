Former Red Bank City Commissioner Ed LeCompte Announces Run For State Senate District 10

Former Red Bank Commissioner Ed LeCompte, who said he is an America First Candidate, has announced his campaign for the Tennessee State Senate District 10 seat.

He said his platform "prioritizes the needs and values of hard-working Americans and Tennesseans."



Mr. LeCompte said, "For too long, career politicians have put the interests of illegal immigrants and globalist agendas ahead of law-abiding American Citizen taxpayer. As your next state senator, I will work tirelessly to secure our border, protect our constitutional rights, protect private property rights, lower taxes and promote small businesses.

Here’s how I’ll serve:• God Above All• Strictly adhere to U.S. / Tennessee Constitutions• Pro family and parental rights.• Stop the Invasion - Secure Tennessee’s Border• Pro Legal Immigration• Defend Property Rights• Promote small business and entrepreneurs• Pro public education (reading, writing, math, sciences, life skills, art, music, PE, history and civics) – universities, trade schools & apprenticeships• Pro Title IX - women’s sports for biological women only• Strong advocate for veterans, seniors, teachers, children, the disabled and first responders - while serving all Tennesseans• State holiday for November elections• Promote job growth and minimize taxes• Help small municipalities, cities and rural communities to prosper• Cut wasteful spending and rein in excessive regulations• Promote travel and tourism in Tennessee"Small businesses, entrepreneurs and family farmers are the backbone of our economy. In order for them to succeed, they need relief from excessive governmental regulation and lower taxes. Deregulation, combined with lower taxes, greatly supports individuals and families struggling to survive the crippling effects of government spending and inflation."We also need to overhaul our education system in Tennessee. Every student who graduates middle school must have a solid foundation of all the basics, life skills and civics to be successful, well-informed, contributing members of society. This is, indeed, a national security priority! High school education should be guided by merit and ability; include options for college prep, trade school or apprenticeships."The American people are hungry for principled leaders who will put their constitutional freedoms and way-of-life first. As an experienced public servant, I firmly believe our shared interests are aligned, and that is why I humbly ask for your vote to be that long-awaited voice in Nashville working for you.”Mr. LeCompte is a husband to Callie and a father/grandfather of eight. He was raised in South Florida and has been a resident of Red Bank for most of his life. He is a surveyor by trade and apprenticeship; launching his surveying career in the Everglades and South Florida. He attended Chattanooga State and continues to maintain numerous certifications, with awards for excellence. He is also a commissioned notary for the State of Tennessee.He has had a lifelong career with the city of Chattanooga as surveyor, party chief, trainer, infrastructure inspector and development ombudsman.His campaign said, "Ed follows his family’s commitment to service. His father, grandfather, uncles and cousins served in the military. Ed’s mom, Betty, was a Rosie the Riveter Girl during WWII, while her brother, Bill Watson, served as a MP during the Korean War and her brother, George Watson, was a retired Air Force mechanic."Ed is running for Tennessee Senate to serve the people of District 10 in Hamilton, Marion, Sequatchie and Bledsoe Counties as well as all Tennesseans."