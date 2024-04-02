Michele Reneau Declares Candidacy For House District 27

Michele Reneau has announced her candidacy for Tennessee State Representative, District 27.

Ms. Reneau said she "is running as Conservative Republican for voters who want an alternative to the current, left-leaning candidate, Patsy Hazlewood, who often votes with Democrats to oppose Conservative legislation pertaining to illegal immigration, medical freedom, freedom of speech, Christian values, and transparency in government. Hazlewood's record is so liberal, she received the "RINO of the Year Award" from the Tennessee Conservative News - marking her as the most liberal Republican in the TN House."

The Reneau campaign said, "A steadfast Constitutional Conservative, Reneau pledges to defend the values of faith, family, and freedom in her bid for public office.

"With a deep commitment to strengthening families and upholding parental authority, Reneau aims to uphold policies that prioritize the integrity of Tennessee's families.

"Additionally, Reneau is resolute in her stance against illegal immigration, vowing to oppose measures that would transform Tennessee into a sanctuary for those who flout our nation's laws.

"Central to Reneau's platform is the defense of constitutional rights.

She is committed to preserving the fundamental liberties enshrined in the Constitution, including the rights to free speech, religious freedom, and the right to protect and defend your family.

Michele Reneau's candidacy represents a beacon of conservative principles and a promise to serve the people of District 27 with integrity, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the values of the Tennessee and U.S. Constitution.

Ms. Reneau said, "Our constitutional rights are non-negotiable. As your State Representative, I will fiercely defend these liberties against any encroachment.

"Our families are the bedrock of our society, and as a state representative, I will work to ensure they are supported and empowered.

"Illegal immigration poses a significant threat to safety, education, employment, healthcare, and affordable housing. We must uphold the rule of law and safeguard our borders. Tennessee should not serve as a safe haven for illegal immigrants."

Her campaign said:

Michele Reneau grew up in a working class family in South Carolina. As a child, she loved to learn, read and spend time outdoors. Her father served in the U.S. Army for 26 years, and her mother worked as a seamstress in a rug factory. Her mother showed her the importance of knowing Jesus. That faith in God has been a cornerstone in her life ever since.

As a young adult, Michele’s boundless energy, determination, and work ethic helped her to become the first in her family to graduate from high school and college, all while avoiding debt. She became interested in politics and public administration because of her passion and appreciation for the values of our great country. She obtained a Political Science (B.A.) degree from The College of Charleston and a Masters in Public Administration at the University of South Carolina.

In addition to working her way through her undergraduate degree without debt, Michele also bought her first home at the age of 24. She obtained her real estate and broker’s license and quickly found success. As an energetic achiever and insightful advisor, she closed 50-60 properties a year, even during the 2008 real estate crisis. She received recognition for being in the top 1% of realtors in Charleston, S.C.

In 2004, Michele met and married her husband, Chris. Chris served in the U.S. Navy for 10+ years. As the wife of a Navy Chief Petty Officer who served in two deployments during Operation Enduring Freedom, and daughter of a Retired Army Sergeant First Class who served two tours in the Vietnam War, Michele is extremely supportive of our nation’s military and their families. She has devoted time to numerous charitable organizations over the years; such as “Wreaths Across Chattanooga” as a continued demonstration for her support for our military.

After leaving the Navy in 2009, Chris and Michele accepted a job offer in Chattanooga, TN. Michele and Chris relocated to Signal Mountain where they are currently raising their five children. Being a loving Mom, like her Mother, Michele has instilled timeless values in her children; such as love for family, Country, the value of hard work and self-sufficiency, and love for God. She also is a believer in staying healthy through daily exercise, and eating healthy, local, nutritious food. She has been an advocate for fresh, local food.



District 27 spans from Lookout Mountain, Lookout Valley, Red Bank, Signal Mountain, Middle Valley, Sale Creek, Soddy to Mowbray Mountain.