Fleischmann Backs Bill To Rename Dulles Airport As Donald J. Trump International Airport

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann is one of the sponsors of a bill to rename Dulles International Airport the Donald J. Trump International Airport.

The bill was referred to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Guy Reschenthaler.

Rep. Fleischmann was among the six other Republicans signing on as co-sponsors.

Jack Allen, a Democrat who is running for the Third District seat, said, "Congress has become more concerned with renaming structures than working for the American people. From renaming dozens of post offices last year to this most recent move we see that their priorities are not aligned with reality.

"What they should be focused on is passing legislation to secure our southern border, expand access to healthcare, and work to solve our federal deficit, but instead they are wasting their time. If they will not work for us, then it is time we send folks to Washington who will."