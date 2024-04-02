Catoosa County Man, 47, Dies In Dirt Bike Accident At Prentice Cooper

A 47-year-old Catoosa County, Ga., man died in a dirt bike accident at the Prentice Cooper Wildlife Management Area and State Park on Tuesday afternoon.
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) Officers responded to a call regarding a crashed dirt bike around 2 p.m. CDT.
A motorcyclist, riding a dirt bike on Prentice Cooper WMA, came across what appeared to be a single dirt bike accident off Sulphur Branch Road. The rider called 911 and flagged down a TWRA WMA employee.
Lifesaving measures were attempted. Wildlife officers, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and Puckett EMS also responded.
The victim was wearing a helmet. He was transported to the Nashville Medical Examiner’s Office and the incident remains under investigation.
Regulations on off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and motorcycles on Prentice Cooper Forest and WMA can be found at https://www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests/state-forests/prentice-cooper.html