Driver Exits Vehicle After Chase On Apison Pike; Truck Rolls Into Parked Vehicle

  • Saturday, April 20, 2024
Joshua Remington
A man being chased on Apison Pike on Friday night jumped out and his truck rolled into a parked car.

The incident began when a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram truck. The truck was observed making several improper lane changes and an improper turn. 

As the deputy was following and observing the vehicle it suddenly began to accelerate and pass cars in an evasive manner and a pursuit was initiated. The suspect vehicle then traveled down Old Lee Highway onto Ardmore Drive when it began circling around the apartment complex until it reached 4644 Ardmore Dr. The driver then exited the vehicle without putting it into park.

The deputy began to chase the man as the truck rolled driverless into a parked vehicle. The suspect entered apartment 206 and exited out a rear window, where he was apprehended near the apartment pool complex by deputies.

Joshua Remington, 40, was charged with

  • Signal for turn
  • Speeding
  • Improper display of registration
  • Financial responsibility,
  • Evading arrest
  • Aggravated burglary
  • DUI
  • Simple possession
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Driving on a suspended or revoked license

The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to work the crash while Remington was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

 

