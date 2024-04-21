Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, JOSHUA RAY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/09/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ANDERSON, JERALD EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/10/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FALSE REPORTS

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/11/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM WIT BARKER, ANTHONY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/17/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY BAUTISTA SIMON, DENILSON E

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/07/2000

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BOLES, SHANE CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/26/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT BONNER, DAVID MONTREL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/30/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

EVADING ARREST

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II BYRD, MICHAEL JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/04/1977

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COFFEY, ADAM T

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/17/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COJ GARCIA, ESTEBAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/12/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COLONMUNOZ SANCHEZ, ALEX E

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/20/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COONS, JONATHAN NEAL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/23/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) CROWDER, KAYLESHIA M

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/30/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOMINGO MEJIA, DANILO SAQUEO

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/29/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FARLEY, TIMOTHY LEE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/29/1980

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR FINK, ERIC LEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/11/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE CATOOSA CO GABINO BAUTISTA, EUALALIO

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/10/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION GARCIA OROZCO, GENOVEVA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/03/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GENTRY, ERICA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/25/1995

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOLDSMITH, GORDAN TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 07/10/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

GRAVES, JUSTIN M

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/20/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) HALL, CHRISTOPHER LAWON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/22/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HICKMAN, BOBBI NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/16/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY HICKMAN, ZACHARY THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/04/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/26/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE JENKINS, LADASHIA BRIANA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/30/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, MARCELLUS DEMONT

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/14/1996

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANE II FENTANYL LANE, LADEDRICK JAMALL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/18/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT LANSDEN, MAURICE ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/23/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF LEVAN, MICHAEL EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 03/04/1965

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

SEXUAL BATTERY

LOPEZ ALFREDO, RAFEAL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/29/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG) MCBRYAR, JUSTIN BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/06/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MEALOR, AARON RILEY

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/14/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST MIZELL, JESSICA D

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/17/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PEDRO, PEDRO F

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 08/10/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PENA, MICHEL MARQUEZ

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/26/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAMIREZ ANZNETO, ELMAR DARWIN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/31/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE RAMIREZ RAMIREZ, JUAN MARCELO

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/24/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAMSEY, ANTHONY ROY

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/02/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY REMINGTON, JOSHUA CAIN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/17/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EVADING ARREST

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

SPEEDING

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI

REYES, ROBERTO CARLOS

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/29/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION RUSSELL, FRANK RONNIE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/27/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SCHAFER, SEAN ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/18/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION SMITH, AUSTIN CHANDLER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/16/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STRICKLAND, CORDALRO LARRON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/12/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, AARON AANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 07/01/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ULRICH, MATTHEW THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/18/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VASQUEZ LOPEZ, JIM Y

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 02/07/2006

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE VELASCO, NICOLAS

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/28/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE VILLANUEVA, ALICIA L

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/04/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WATT, MCCAYLA CHRISTYANNA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/04/2001

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF WHITENER, BREANNA KAY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/27/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION WILKERSON, GUY LEDEAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/19/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

STALKING

ASSAULT WILKEY, TIFFANY DAWN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/27/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OR MANUFACTURING)

WILKEY, TIFFANY DAWN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/27/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA






