Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLEN, JOSHUA RAY
1607 HAPPY VALLY RD APT B ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ANDERSON, JERALD EUGENE
130 GREENBAY DRIVE DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FALSE REPORTS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL
2302 CORRAL TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM WIT
BARKER, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
1011 GADD RD APT 612 HIXON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY
BAUTISTA SIMON, DENILSON E
3507 DAYTON BLVD UNIT C6 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BOLES, SHANE CHRISTOPHER
1176 LAKESIDE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
BONNER, DAVID MONTREL
1519 RYAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
EVADING ARREST
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
BROCK, FEDERICO LEASTER
603 ARLINGTON AVE Chattanooga, 374041503
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
BYRD, MICHAEL JOSEPH
8088 SUE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CASTANEDA MIRANDA, JUAN PABLO
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD,APT T CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COBB, KELVIN DON
103 PATAULA PARK RD GEORGETOWN, 39854
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
COJ GARCIA, ESTEBAN
1713 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLONMUNOZ SANCHEZ, ALEX E
3227 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COONS, JONATHAN NEAL
485 LEDFORD RD CLEVELAND, 373238130
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CROWDER, KAYLESHIA M
1811 WESTPARK DRIVE COLUMBUS, 31907
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, MICHAEL JARROD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DOMINGO MEJIA, DANILO SAQUEO
2409 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ELLIOTT, WILLIAM PAUL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 379177401
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FARLEY, TIMOTHY LEE
38 MCGLOUGHEN RD EAST DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GABINO BAUTISTA, EUALALIO
1607 E 17TH ST ROSSVILLE, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
GARCIA OROZCO, GENOVEVA
3413 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GENTRY, ERICA NICOLE
578 RICHARDSON RD DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOLDSMITH, GORDAN TAYLOR
2815 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
GRAVES, JUSTIN M
2912 S 76TH AVE OMAHA, 68124
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
HALL, CHRISTOPHER LAWON
5605 TENNESSEE AVE Chattanooga, 374092322
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HICKMAN, BOBBI NICOLE
1622 DALLLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
HICKMAN, ZACHARY THOMAS
14209 BACK VALLEY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK
1243 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023802
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
JENKINS, LADASHIA BRIANA
510 CENTRAL D APT224 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, MARCELLUS DEMONT
5227 HICKORY WOODS LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANE II FENTANYL
JOSEPH, HOUSTON ROGER
365 MIKEL ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LANE, LADEDRICK JAMALL
1100 PEEPLES ST Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LANSDEN, MAURICE ALLEN
2624 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LOPEZ ALFREDO, RAFEAL
2907 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
MARCEAUX, BASIL JOHN
810 HYATTE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MCBRYAR, JUSTIN BRIAN
906 BELLEMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MEALOR, AARON RILEY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
MILLER, KATHERINE ANN
3506 DALE HOLLOW ROAD ANDERSON, 36207
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MIZELL, JESSICA D
140 ARROWHEAD LANE CLEVLAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ODOM-JACKSON, JENNIFER YACHA
3515 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072110
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PARKER, ADAM LEBRON
836 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PEDRO, PEDRO F
2106 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071061
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PENA, MICHEL MARQUEZ
5800 BARNES ROAD APT 31 MIAMI, 32216
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAMIREZ ANZNETO, ELMAR DARWIN
653 KINSER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RAMIREZ RAMIREZ, JUAN MARCELO
1921 ANDERSON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAMSEY, ANTHONY ROY
1265 MEADOW LARK RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
REMINGTON, JOSHUA CAIN
3904 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
SPEEDING
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
REYES, ROBERTO CARLOS
2114 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RICE, AMBER DIANNE
123 RIDGE CREST APT D ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RUSSELL, FRANK RONNIE
123 SHAGE LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SCHAFER, SEAN ALLEN
3940 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061418
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
SMITH, AUSTIN CHANDLER
7436 GATES RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STRICKLAND, CORDALRO LARRON
1912 ROBINS CHATTANOOGA, 37044
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMAS, AARON AANTHONY
6808 TRITON CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TRENT, BENJAMIN WILSON
3004 TAFT HWY SINGAL MOUNTAIN, 37477
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
ULRICH, MATTHEW THOMAS
2627 HIXSON PIKE UNIT 270 SODDY DAISY, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VASQUEZ LOPEZ, JIM Y
3228 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
VELASCO, NICOLAS
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
VILLANUEVA, ALICIA L
6510 IDO WAY UNIT 112 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WATT, MCCAYLA CHRISTYANNA
2624 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045420
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WHITENER, BREANNA KAY
4818 MOUNTAIN LANE HARRISON, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
WILKERSON, GUY LEDEAN
2620 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STALKING
ASSAULT
WILKEY, LESTER JR
427 LAUREL DRIVE #4 DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
WILKEY, TIFFANY DAWN
12321 OLD DAYTON PIKE Soddy Daisy, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Here are the mug shots:
|COFFEY, ADAM T
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/17/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|FARLEY, TIMOTHY LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/29/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FINK, ERIC LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/11/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LEVAN, MICHAEL EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 03/04/1965
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
