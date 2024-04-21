Latest Headlines

  Sunday, April 21, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, JOSHUA RAY 
1607 HAPPY VALLY RD APT B ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ANDERSON, JERALD EUGENE 
130 GREENBAY DRIVE DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FALSE REPORTS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL 
2302 CORRAL TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM WIT

BARKER, ANTHONY DEWAYNE 
1011 GADD RD APT 612 HIXON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY

BAUTISTA SIMON, DENILSON E 
3507 DAYTON BLVD UNIT C6 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BOLES, SHANE CHRISTOPHER 
1176 LAKESIDE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT

BONNER, DAVID MONTREL 
1519 RYAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
EVADING ARREST
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

BROCK, FEDERICO LEASTER 
603 ARLINGTON AVE Chattanooga, 374041503 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

BYRD, MICHAEL JOSEPH 
8088 SUE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CASTANEDA MIRANDA, JUAN PABLO 
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD,APT T CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COBB, KELVIN DON 
103 PATAULA PARK RD GEORGETOWN, 39854 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

COJ GARCIA, ESTEBAN 
1713 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLONMUNOZ SANCHEZ, ALEX E 
3227 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COONS, JONATHAN NEAL 
485 LEDFORD RD CLEVELAND, 373238130 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CROWDER, KAYLESHIA M 
1811 WESTPARK DRIVE COLUMBUS, 31907 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, MICHAEL JARROD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DOMINGO MEJIA, DANILO SAQUEO 
2409 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELLIOTT, WILLIAM PAUL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 379177401 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FARLEY, TIMOTHY LEE 
38 MCGLOUGHEN RD EAST DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GABINO BAUTISTA, EUALALIO 
1607 E 17TH ST ROSSVILLE, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

GARCIA OROZCO, GENOVEVA 
3413 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GENTRY, ERICA NICOLE 
578 RICHARDSON RD DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOLDSMITH, GORDAN TAYLOR 
2815 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

GRAVES, JUSTIN M 
2912 S 76TH AVE OMAHA, 68124 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

HALL, CHRISTOPHER LAWON 
5605 TENNESSEE AVE Chattanooga, 374092322 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HICKMAN, BOBBI NICOLE 
1622 DALLLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

HICKMAN, ZACHARY THOMAS 
14209 BACK VALLEY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK 
1243 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023802 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

JENKINS, LADASHIA BRIANA 
510 CENTRAL D APT224 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, MARCELLUS DEMONT 
5227 HICKORY WOODS LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANE II FENTANYL

JOSEPH, HOUSTON ROGER 
365 MIKEL ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LANE, LADEDRICK JAMALL 
1100 PEEPLES ST Chattanooga, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LANSDEN, MAURICE ALLEN 
2624 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

LOPEZ ALFREDO, RAFEAL 
2907 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

MARCEAUX, BASIL JOHN 
810 HYATTE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

MCBRYAR, JUSTIN BRIAN 
906 BELLEMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MEALOR, AARON RILEY 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST

MILLER, KATHERINE ANN 
3506 DALE HOLLOW ROAD ANDERSON, 36207 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MIZELL, JESSICA D 
140 ARROWHEAD LANE CLEVLAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ODOM-JACKSON, JENNIFER YACHA 
3515 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072110 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PARKER, ADAM LEBRON 
836 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PEDRO, PEDRO F 
2106 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071061 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PENA, MICHEL MARQUEZ 
5800 BARNES ROAD APT 31 MIAMI, 32216 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAMIREZ ANZNETO, ELMAR DARWIN 
653 KINSER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RAMIREZ RAMIREZ, JUAN MARCELO 
1921 ANDERSON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAMSEY, ANTHONY ROY 
1265 MEADOW LARK RD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

REMINGTON, JOSHUA CAIN 
3904 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
SPEEDING
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI

REYES, ROBERTO CARLOS 
2114 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RICE, AMBER DIANNE 
123 RIDGE CREST APT D ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RUSSELL, FRANK RONNIE 
123 SHAGE LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SCHAFER, SEAN ALLEN 
3940 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061418 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

SMITH, AUSTIN CHANDLER 
7436 GATES RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STRICKLAND, CORDALRO LARRON 
1912 ROBINS CHATTANOOGA, 37044 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, AARON AANTHONY 
6808 TRITON CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TRENT, BENJAMIN WILSON 
3004 TAFT HWY SINGAL MOUNTAIN, 37477 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

ULRICH, MATTHEW THOMAS 
2627 HIXSON PIKE UNIT 270 SODDY DAISY, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VASQUEZ LOPEZ, JIM Y 
3228 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

VELASCO, NICOLAS 
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

VILLANUEVA, ALICIA L 
6510 IDO WAY UNIT 112 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WATT, MCCAYLA CHRISTYANNA 
2624 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045420 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WHITENER, BREANNA KAY 
4818 MOUNTAIN LANE HARRISON, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

WILKERSON, GUY LEDEAN 
2620 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STALKING
ASSAULT

WILKEY, LESTER JR 
427 LAUREL DRIVE #4 DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

WILKEY, TIFFANY DAWN 
12321 OLD DAYTON PIKE Soddy Daisy, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Here are the mug shots:
ALLEN, JOSHUA RAY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/09/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ANDERSON, JERALD EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/10/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/11/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM WIT
BARKER, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/17/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY
BAUTISTA SIMON, DENILSON E
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/07/2000
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BOLES, SHANE CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/26/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
BONNER, DAVID MONTREL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/30/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • EVADING ARREST
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
BYRD, MICHAEL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/04/1977
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COFFEY, ADAM T
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/17/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
COJ GARCIA, ESTEBAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/12/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLONMUNOZ SANCHEZ, ALEX E
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/20/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COONS, JONATHAN NEAL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/23/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CROWDER, KAYLESHIA M
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/30/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOMINGO MEJIA, DANILO SAQUEO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/29/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FARLEY, TIMOTHY LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/29/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
FINK, ERIC LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/11/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE CATOOSA CO
GABINO BAUTISTA, EUALALIO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/10/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
GARCIA OROZCO, GENOVEVA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/03/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GENTRY, ERICA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/25/1995
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOLDSMITH, GORDAN TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/10/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
GRAVES, JUSTIN M
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
HALL, CHRISTOPHER LAWON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/22/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HICKMAN, BOBBI NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/16/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
HICKMAN, ZACHARY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/04/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/26/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
JENKINS, LADASHIA BRIANA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/30/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, MARCELLUS DEMONT
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/14/1996
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANE II FENTANYL
LANE, LADEDRICK JAMALL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LANSDEN, MAURICE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LEVAN, MICHAEL EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 03/04/1965
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL BATTERY
LOPEZ ALFREDO, RAFEAL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
MCBRYAR, JUSTIN BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MEALOR, AARON RILEY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/14/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • EVADING ARREST
MIZELL, JESSICA D
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PEDRO, PEDRO F
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/10/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PENA, MICHEL MARQUEZ
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/26/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAMIREZ ANZNETO, ELMAR DARWIN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/31/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RAMIREZ RAMIREZ, JUAN MARCELO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/24/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAMSEY, ANTHONY ROY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/02/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
REMINGTON, JOSHUA CAIN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/17/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
  • SPEEDING
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
REYES, ROBERTO CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/29/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RUSSELL, FRANK RONNIE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/27/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SCHAFER, SEAN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/18/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
SMITH, AUSTIN CHANDLER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/16/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STRICKLAND, CORDALRO LARRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/12/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMAS, AARON AANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/01/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ULRICH, MATTHEW THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/18/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VASQUEZ LOPEZ, JIM Y
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/07/2006
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
VELASCO, NICOLAS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/28/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
VILLANUEVA, ALICIA L
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/04/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WATT, MCCAYLA CHRISTYANNA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/04/2001
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WHITENER, BREANNA KAY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/27/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
WILKERSON, GUY LEDEAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/19/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
  • ASSAULT
WILKEY, TIFFANY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/27/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA







