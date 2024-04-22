Chickamauga Man Gets 30 Years, Including 14 To Serve, For Providing Drugs To Teen

A Chickamauga, Ga., man has pled guilty to distributing illegal drugs to teenagers.

David Broadrick pled guilty without a sentence recommendation on the eve of his trial at Ringgold for distribution of methamphetamine, cruelty to children in the second degree, illegal use of a communication facility, two counts of theft by receiving stolen property and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was sentenced by Judge Brian House to 30 years with the first 14 years to be served in the Department of Corrections.

Prosecutors said Broadrick began selling methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, oxycodone and marijuana to a 13-year-old Catoosa County resident starting in 2022. In Broadrick’s last sale of meth to the teen, Broadrick advised the teen on a methode to allegedly get high faster.

As a result, the teen overdosed in January 2023 and was on life support for days before his eventual recovery.

The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case including Detectives Zach Roden, Josh Moore and Chris Lyons. The Department of Community Supervision, the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest of Broadrick.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Beth Evans with the help of Victim Advocate Shelby Bradshaw, Administrative Assistant Rachel Moon, and Investigator Eric Sliz.

“Fighting the methamphetamine and opioid epidemics by going after the people selling this poison is a top priority of mine,” said District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller. “If you sell poison to kids in our community, me and our law enforcement partners will put you in the one place you belong: Prison.”