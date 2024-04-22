Signal Mountain Man Charged With Sexual Battery In Incident At Walmart

A Signal Mountain man has been charged with sexual battery in an incident at Walmart.

Arrested was Michael Edward Levan, 59, of 31 Mountain Cove Road.

In an incident on March 18, a woman told police that a man followed her at the Walmart at 501 Signal Mountain Road.

The woman said the man touched her on her back and buttocks without her consent.

She said at the checkout he made comments that he could "help her out of the store" and "she could go with him." She said a Walmart employee witnessed the comments.

Police reviewed video that showed a white male with light brown hair, age 50-60 rub the woman's back and close his hand on her buttocks. He was also seen on video following the woman to the checkout.

The man was seen driving a dark gray Acura sedan.

It was found the credit card the man used was in the name of M. Levan.

Police found a driver's license for Michael Edward Levan of Signal Mountain, Tn. Police said the vehicle he drives matches that of the Acura seen at Walmart.