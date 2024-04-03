Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIAH
472 W ML KING BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374021631
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BINFORD, TAHMELIA MARRIAM
901 HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BYRD, JERRICK DEONTAE
200 EAST 23RD ST.ROOM 145 CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CALSAW, CRYSTAL DAWN
1513 E 50TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY(
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CAMP, BOBBY ALLEN
200 ROSY ROAD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CARTER, QUINTON LAMAR
5007 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO)
CHOICE, JAMES HENRY
2703 LONG ST Chattanooga, 374083042
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DILLINGHAM, SUMMER MARIE
175 WHO CARES AVE LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DODD, CHASON COLE
7755 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FULLER, JANICE BURNS
8569 BALATA DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GHIDEN, TALIAH
3024 LIGHTFOOT MILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374062117
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GOFORTH, JOSHUA HAROLD
223 RUSSELL DRIVE DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GUEDRON, JUSTIN NATHANIEL
HOMELESS 212 VREELAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HALL, PHEBE
603 N PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL
4616 SOUTH FLOWER LANE APT 706 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HARVEY, SETH AUSTIN
9607 BARBIE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HENLEY, ALESIA ERIN
6574 E BRAINERD RD APT 414 CHATTANOOGA, 374213704
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO SELL
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO SELL
POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY
HOLLOWAY, BRITTNIE MICHELLE
6749 ARDIS LN HIXSON, 373432024
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
HOPKINS, MELIA NICOLE
743 CHERIST VIEW CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
JOHNSON, CHRISTINA L
8640 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JONES, BRETT AUSTIN
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAWRENCE, LARRY BERLE
713 DANBURY ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 85 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAZENBY, DEJUAN LEE
4715 BEVERLY KAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MADDEN, ROMEKA LAQUIOA
2112 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MARTINEZ, KATERIN
253 GLENDALE DR CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCKENSEY, SHAKIARA SHAREE
6505 NORTH MORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374163508
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MYRICKS, CORDARO DARNELL
3107 EAST 37TH ST.
CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY
NEWT, EMILY KRISTIN
1305 LOVELADY LEWIS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PERRY, JUSTICE EUGENE
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
VANDALISM OVER 1000
THEFT OVER 1000
PERRY, LINDA SUE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
RAMIREZ-MENDEZ, ELIAS BERNARDO
3636 EAST RIDGE, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
RAMOS, NEHEMIAS
2520 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RILEY, RYAN CHRISTOPHER
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374063831
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BURGLARY (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
THOMAS, ELTIDRA
106 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD ABUSE
THOMPSON, AIESHA RASHEED
5108 ELDRIDGE RD APT A HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOLFE, JASON LEBRON
3614 MONTE VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
YOUNG, JORDAN TYLER
210 ROSCOE LYNN RD HILLSBORO,
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSS OF A FIREARM WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED
