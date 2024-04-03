Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIAH

472 W ML KING BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374021631

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BINFORD, TAHMELIA MARRIAM

901 HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BYRD, JERRICK DEONTAE

200 EAST 23RD ST.ROOM 145 CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CALSAW, CRYSTAL DAWN

1513 E 50TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY(

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CAMP, BOBBY ALLEN

200 ROSY ROAD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CARTER, QUINTON LAMAR

5007 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO)



CHOICE, JAMES HENRY

2703 LONG ST Chattanooga, 374083042

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DILLINGHAM, SUMMER MARIE

175 WHO CARES AVE LAFAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

FAILURE TO APPEAR



DODD, CHASON COLE

7755 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



FULLER, JANICE BURNS

8569 BALATA DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 71 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



GHIDEN, TALIAH

3024 LIGHTFOOT MILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374062117

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



GOFORTH, JOSHUA HAROLD

223 RUSSELL DRIVE DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GUEDRON, JUSTIN NATHANIEL

HOMELESS 212 VREELAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HALL, PHEBE

603 N PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED



HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL

4616 SOUTH FLOWER LANE APT 706 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HARVEY, SETH AUSTIN

9607 BARBIE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HENLEY, ALESIA ERIN

6574 E BRAINERD RD APT 414 CHATTANOOGA, 374213704

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO SELL

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO SELL

POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY



HOLLOWAY, BRITTNIE MICHELLE

6749 ARDIS LN HIXSON, 373432024

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



HOPKINS, MELIA NICOLE

743 CHERIST VIEW CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



JOHNSON, CHRISTINA L

8640 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



JONES, BRETT AUSTIN

727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LAWRENCE, LARRY BERLE

713 DANBURY ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 85 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LAZENBY, DEJUAN LEE

4715 BEVERLY KAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MADDEN, ROMEKA LAQUIOA

2112 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



MARTINEZ, KATERIN

253 GLENDALE DR CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MCKENSEY, SHAKIARA SHAREE

6505 NORTH MORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374163508

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



MYRICKS, CORDARO DARNELL

3107 EAST 37TH ST.

Here are the mug shots:



ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIAH

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/05/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BINFORD, TAHMELIA MARRIAM

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/08/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BYRD, JERRICK DEONTAE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/19/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CALSAW, CRYSTAL DAWN

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 09/03/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SVCHEDULE II CAMP, BOBBY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/02/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CARTER, QUINTON LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/27/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO) CHOICE, JAMES HENRY

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 03/05/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DILLINGHAM, SUMMER MARIE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/04/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

FAILURE TO APPEAR GHIDEN, TALIAH

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/15/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF GOFORTH, JOSHUA HAROLD

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/13/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HENLEY, ALESIA ERIN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/01/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO SELL

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO SELL

POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY HOLLOWAY, BRITTNIE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/02/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) HOPKINS, MELIA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/18/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT JOHNSON, CHRISTINA L

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/13/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LAWRENCE, LARRY BERLE

Age at Arrest: 85

Date of Birth: 10/21/1938

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAZENBY, DEJUAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/05/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MADDEN, ROMEKA LAQUIOA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/03/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT MARTINEZ, KATERIN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/23/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MYRICKS, CORDARO DARNELL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/05/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY NEWT, EMILY KRISTIN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/29/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RAMIREZ-MENDEZ, ELIAS BERNARDO

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/05/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION RILEY, RYAN CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/04/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BURGLARY (BURGLARY OF AUTO) THOMAS, ELTIDRA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/02/1996

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD ABUSE THOMPSON, AIESHA RASHEED

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/08/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOLFE, JASON LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 04/04/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED YOUNG, JORDAN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/23/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2024

Charge(s):

POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSS OF A FIREARM WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED

