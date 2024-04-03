Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIAH 
472 W ML KING BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374021631 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BINFORD, TAHMELIA MARRIAM 
901 HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BYRD, JERRICK DEONTAE 
200 EAST 23RD ST.ROOM 145 CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CALSAW, CRYSTAL DAWN 
1513 E 50TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY(
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CAMP, BOBBY ALLEN 
200 ROSY ROAD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CARTER, QUINTON LAMAR 
5007 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO)

CHOICE, JAMES HENRY 
2703 LONG ST Chattanooga, 374083042 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DILLINGHAM, SUMMER MARIE 
175 WHO CARES AVE LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DODD, CHASON COLE 
7755 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FULLER, JANICE BURNS 
8569 BALATA DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GHIDEN, TALIAH 
3024 LIGHTFOOT MILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374062117 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

GOFORTH, JOSHUA HAROLD 
223 RUSSELL DRIVE DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GUEDRON, JUSTIN NATHANIEL 
HOMELESS 212 VREELAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HALL, PHEBE 
603 N PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED

HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL 
4616 SOUTH FLOWER LANE APT 706 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HARVEY, SETH AUSTIN 
9607 BARBIE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HENLEY, ALESIA ERIN 
6574 E BRAINERD RD APT 414 CHATTANOOGA, 374213704 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO SELL
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO SELL
POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY

HOLLOWAY, BRITTNIE MICHELLE 
6749 ARDIS LN HIXSON, 373432024 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

HOPKINS, MELIA NICOLE 
743 CHERIST VIEW CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

JOHNSON, CHRISTINA L 
8640 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JONES, BRETT AUSTIN 
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAWRENCE, LARRY BERLE 
713 DANBURY ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 85 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAZENBY, DEJUAN LEE 
4715 BEVERLY KAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MADDEN, ROMEKA LAQUIOA 
2112 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

MARTINEZ, KATERIN 
253 GLENDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCKENSEY, SHAKIARA SHAREE 
6505 NORTH MORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374163508 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MYRICKS, CORDARO DARNELL 
3107 EAST 37TH ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY

NEWT, EMILY KRISTIN 
1305 LOVELADY LEWIS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PERRY, JUSTICE EUGENE 
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
VANDALISM OVER 1000
THEFT OVER 1000

PERRY, LINDA SUE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

RAMIREZ-MENDEZ, ELIAS BERNARDO 
3636 EAST RIDGE, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

RAMOS, NEHEMIAS 
2520 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RILEY, RYAN CHRISTOPHER 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374063831 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BURGLARY (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

THOMAS, ELTIDRA 
106 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD ABUSE

THOMPSON, AIESHA RASHEED 
5108 ELDRIDGE RD APT A HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOLFE, JASON LEBRON 
3614 MONTE VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

YOUNG, JORDAN TYLER 
210 ROSCOE LYNN RD HILLSBORO, 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSS OF A FIREARM WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED

