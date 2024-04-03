County Commission Approves New Auditing Panel After Changing Makeup Of Committee

The County Commission voted on Wednesday to set up a new five-member Audit Committee.

The only change is that it will have just one County Commission member rather that two. The other members will be "CPA types."

Commissioner Chip Baker said last week that county government needed a more independent and transparent process overseeing county government auditing.

He said he was asked to look into the matter last December by Commission Chairman Jeff Eversole and came up with the proposal after running it through the state Comptroller.

The present Audit Committee, that is headed by Commissioner David Sharp, will go away.

Commissioners stressed that the move was no criticism of the current auditor's office.

Commissioner Baker said Amie Haun, who previously was on the City Auditing Committee, will help spearhead the new oversight. She was at the meeting on Wednesday and said the group "is ready to go."

Chairman Jeff Eversole will name the panel members with approval to come from the commission.