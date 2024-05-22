Angie Teems, Steve Wilson Win In Walker County, Hart, Wilson Win Commission Seats

Angie Teems defeated incumbent County Commission Chairman Shannon Whitfield in Tuesday's election in Walker County.

Longtime Sheriff Steve Wilson held off a challenge from state Patrol Commander Don Stultz.

Ms. Teems, the former Walker County personnel director, had 5,574 votes to 3,802 for Mr. Whitfield.

Sheriff Wilson won 6,986 to 2,437.

Mr. Whitfield, whose family long operated Whitfield Oil in Walker County had earlier defeated Sole Commissioner Bebe Heiskell. He was in office when the sole commissioner form was abolished.

Brian Hart regained his District 3 commission seat, and Gene Wilson narrowly defeated Jamey Hulsey for the District 4 post.

It was Hart 1,628, Melvin Von Moody 613 and Courtney Johnson 246.

Mr. Wilson had 1,325 votes to 1,225 for Mr. Hulsey.

Billy Sims retained the coroner post, defeating Dewayne Wilson 6,027 to 3,102.