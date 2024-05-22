Latest Headlines

Police Find 36 Shell Casings At Shallowford Road Convenience Store; Pair Arrested

  • Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Dominique Collins
Dominique Collins

Police located 36 shell casings at the scene of a shooting at the Kanku's convenience store on Monday night.

One person was hit during a furious round of shots at a vehicle that was exiting the gas pumps. The injury was not life-threatening.

Police said the lot was busy at the time with customers coming and going.

Dominique Lebron Collins, 36, of 2628 Andrews St., was charged with attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of illegal drugs.

A youth who is just short of turning 18 was charged with attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The victim said he did not see who shot him, but he said the shooting started at the gas station.

He said as his brother drove away in their dark-colored Dodge Challenger the suspects began to shoot at them and continued firing.

Video from the station showed the suspect vehicle as a white, four-door sedan. Police said Collins got out of the sedan and entered the store.

Two males got out of the sedan, pulled guns and began firing at the Challenger. Police said Collins ran out of the store, jumped back into the driver's seat, and began chasing the Challenger.

Police were able to locate the suspect vehicle - a 2005 white Toyota Camry - at Collins' home on Andrews Street. Inside the home, police found a backpack with several bags of narcotics and pills in Collins' name.

Police said the fingerprints of the 17-year-old were lifted from the vehicle.

 

 

Latest Headlines
PHOTOS: Silverdale Softball Defeats Lakeway Christian At Spring Fling
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/22/2024
Police Find 36 Shell Casings At Shallowford Road Convenience Store; Pair Arrested
Police Find 36 Shell Casings At Shallowford Road Convenience Store; Pair Arrested
  • Breaking News
  • 5/22/2024
East Ridge Animal Shelter Temporarily Closes Due To Disease Outbreak
  • Breaking News
  • 5/22/2024
Kelly Administration To Dip Into Fund Balance For $16.9 Million Capital Infusion
  • Breaking News
  • 5/22/2024
Ryon, Berry, Markley, Wilson Are Low Ball Winners At Battlefield
  • Sports
  • 5/22/2024
Dalton State Golfers Third After Round One Of NAIA National Championships
  • Sports
  • 5/22/2024
Breaking News
Darren Pierce To Face Sheriff Chitwood In Whitfield; Commission Chairman Jensen Wins Re-Election
  • 5/22/2024

Darren J. Pierce, a former Whitfield County sheriff's deputy, will facer Sheriff Scott Chitwood in the general election. Mr. Pierce won a majority of the vote in the Republican primary. ... more

Blalock, Harris In Runoff To Oppose Marjorie Taylor Greene; Colton Moore Wins GOP Primary
Blalock, Harris In Runoff To Oppose Marjorie Taylor Greene; Colton Moore Wins GOP Primary
  • 5/22/2024

Two Democrats will meet in a June 18 primary for the right to oppose incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene for the Georgia District 14 House seat. In the State Senate District 53 race, incumbent ... more

Runoff Elections Set In Catoosa County; Hise Wins Judge Race
  • 5/22/2024

There will be a runoff election on June 18 for Catoosa County Commission Chair between Larry C. Black (I) and Steven M. Henry, and Catoosa County Commission District 3 between Vanita Hullander ... more

Breaking News
Angie Teems, Steve Wilson Win In Walker County, Hart, Wilson Win Commission Seats
  • 5/22/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/22/2024
Collegedale Commission Passes 2025 Budget With No Property Tax Increase
  • 5/21/2024
New City Administrative Hearing Officer Working Way Through Unpermitted STVRs
  • 5/21/2024
County Budget Bare For CARTA, Which Has Put Out A Plea For City, County Help
  • 5/21/2024
Opinion
Poor Staffing Model At Soddy Daisy High
  • 5/21/2024
Stay Safe This Summer
  • 5/20/2024
Privilege And Immunity
  • 5/22/2024
Eliminate Homelessness Now
  • 5/22/2024
Believe In Tennessee
  • 5/20/2024
Sports
Lookouts Bats Unable To Overcome Early Five-Run Deficit
  • 5/22/2024
The Elite 18: WindStone Voted As Area’s Best No. 14 Hole
The Elite 18: WindStone Voted As Area’s Best No. 14 Hole
  • 5/21/2024
Match Play Field At State Senior And Super Senior Four-Ball Decided In Playoff
Match Play Field At State Senior And Super Senior Four-Ball Decided In Playoff
  • 5/21/2024
Lookouts Comeback Falls Short In 5-3 Loss To Braves
  • 5/21/2024
McCord Brothers Grab Lead After Opening Round Of State Senior Four-Ball
McCord Brothers Grab Lead After Opening Round Of State Senior Four-Ball
  • 5/20/2024
Happenings
Major Ray C. Burrus, Jr. Honored As He Turns 100
Major Ray C. Burrus, Jr. Honored As He Turns 100
  • 5/21/2024
Zito Tells Pachyderm Club That New Lookouts Stadium Will Be Transformative
Zito Tells Pachyderm Club That New Lookouts Stadium Will Be Transformative
  • 5/21/2024
Historic St. Elmo Holds Neighborhood-Wide Yard Sale Memorial Day Weekend
  • 5/21/2024
Gamma Chapter Psi State TN National Kappa Kappa Iota Installs Officers
Gamma Chapter Psi State TN National Kappa Kappa Iota Installs Officers
  • 5/22/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Are You Worried You Have Dementia?
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Are You Worried You Have Dementia?
  • 5/22/2024
Entertainment
Jonathan Susman Named SoundCorps Executive Director
Jonathan Susman Named SoundCorps Executive Director
  • 5/22/2024
17th Annual Chattanooga Jewish Film Series Continues June 10
  • 5/21/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/16/2024
Best of Grizzard- A Shining Example
Best of Grizzard- A Shining Example
  • 5/20/2024
Tivoli Theatre Foundation Hosts First Annual Jewel Awards
Tivoli Theatre Foundation Hosts First Annual Jewel Awards
  • 5/17/2024
Opinion
Poor Staffing Model At Soddy Daisy High
  • 5/21/2024
Stay Safe This Summer
  • 5/20/2024
Privilege And Immunity
  • 5/22/2024
Dining
Hot Chocolatier Faces Challenges
  • 5/15/2024
UT Extension Hosts Canning And Freezing Classes In June And July
UT Extension Hosts Canning And Freezing Classes In June And July
  • 5/8/2024
Nic & Norman's Expanding Its Footprint At The Choo Choo
  • 5/3/2024
Business/Government
La Paz Chattanooga Promotes Vivian Lozano To Chief Operating Officer
La Paz Chattanooga Promotes Vivian Lozano To Chief Operating Officer
  • 5/21/2024
Rep. Greg Vital Honored At Achievement Award Event In Nashville
  • 5/21/2024
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/22/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: 2024 April Market Report
Kadi Brown: 2024 April Market Report
  • 5/16/2024
Real Estate Transfers For May 9-15
  • 5/16/2024
Capital Square Living Assumes Management Of 3 Tennessee Multifamily Properties
Capital Square Living Assumes Management Of 3 Tennessee Multifamily Properties
  • 5/16/2024
Student Scene
Bright School Students Learn Math Through Boatbuilding
Bright School Students Learn Math Through Boatbuilding
  • 5/22/2024
CSCC Announces 100% Pass Rate On EMT & AEMT Exams
  • 5/21/2024
HCSO Hosts DARE Program Graduation At CSLA
HCSO Hosts DARE Program Graduation At CSLA
  • 5/20/2024
Living Well
Ian Shives Named Senior Executive Director At Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton
Ian Shives Named Senior Executive Director At Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton
  • 5/21/2024
Tennessee Launches Food Bank Association With New Executive Director
Tennessee Launches Food Bank Association With New Executive Director
  • 5/21/2024
Austin Hatcher Foundation Launches THRIVE Comprehensive Campaign
  • 5/21/2024
Memories
Eddy Arnold – Fan Favorite For 7 Decades
Eddy Arnold – Fan Favorite For 7 Decades
  • 5/20/2024
Preserve Chattanooga Revisits 2017 Endangered List
  • 5/17/2024
Properties Considered For The National Register Of Historic Places At State Review Board Meeting
  • 5/8/2024
Outdoors
Tennessee National Guard Rescues Hiker In Smoky Mountains
Tennessee National Guard Rescues Hiker In Smoky Mountains
  • 5/22/2024
Summer Means Road Trips And Increased Bear Activity
Summer Means Road Trips And Increased Bear Activity
  • 5/21/2024
Tennessee State Parks Conservancy Names Alex Wyss As New Executive Director
  • 5/21/2024
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium Hosts Rare, Stunning Spawning Event In Newest Gallery
Tennessee Aquarium Hosts Rare, Stunning Spawning Event In Newest Gallery
  • 5/16/2024
A Wonderful Trip To The Virgin Islands
A Wonderful Trip To The Virgin Islands
  • 5/14/2024
8 Great Things To Do In St. Augustine With Your Pup
8 Great Things To Do In St. Augustine With Your Pup
  • 5/13/2024
Church
Union Gospel Mission Partners With Greater Images And Receives A One-Of-A-Kind Gift
Union Gospel Mission Partners With Greater Images And Receives A One-Of-A-Kind Gift
  • 5/21/2024
Local Author Jim Greeson Releases “Prayer” Book
Local Author Jim Greeson Releases “Prayer” Book
  • 5/21/2024
Bob Tamasy: Finding Freedom Within The Boundaries
Bob Tamasy: Finding Freedom Within The Boundaries
  • 5/19/2024
Obituaries
Mary Ruth Pyle Rutherford
Mary Ruth Pyle Rutherford
  • 5/22/2024
Nancy Jean Newsome Henderson
Nancy Jean Newsome Henderson
  • 5/22/2024
John Laith Keilany
John Laith Keilany
  • 5/22/2024