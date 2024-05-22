Police Find 36 Shell Casings At Shallowford Road Convenience Store; Pair Arrested

Police located 36 shell casings at the scene of a shooting at the Kanku's convenience store on Monday night.

One person was hit during a furious round of shots at a vehicle that was exiting the gas pumps. The injury was not life-threatening.

Police said the lot was busy at the time with customers coming and going.

Dominique Lebron Collins, 36, of 2628 Andrews St., was charged with attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of illegal drugs.

A youth who is just short of turning 18 was charged with attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The victim said he did not see who shot him, but he said the shooting started at the gas station.

He said as his brother drove away in their dark-colored Dodge Challenger the suspects began to shoot at them and continued firing.

Video from the station showed the suspect vehicle as a white, four-door sedan. Police said Collins got out of the sedan and entered the store.

Two males got out of the sedan, pulled guns and began firing at the Challenger. Police said Collins ran out of the store, jumped back into the driver's seat, and began chasing the Challenger.

Police were able to locate the suspect vehicle - a 2005 white Toyota Camry - at Collins' home on Andrews Street. Inside the home, police found a backpack with several bags of narcotics and pills in Collins' name.

Police said the fingerprints of the 17-year-old were lifted from the vehicle.