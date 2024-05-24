One Of 3 Women Killed At Pilot Center Was Originally from Signal Mountain

One of three female Pilot Travel Center employees stabbed to death by a trucker in Knoxville is originally from Signal Mountain.

Friends said 41-year-old Nettie Spencer was a member of a family long active at the Signal Mountain Church of Christ.

Ms. Spencer had worked for 20 years at the center.

She was killed along with Joyce Whaley, 57, and Patricia Denise Nibbe, 51. A

The North Carolina trucker was shot and killed by a Knox County deputy when he was not put down the knife.

The tragic incident happened around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.