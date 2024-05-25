3 People Injured In Overnight Shootings In Chattanooga; 1 Critical

Three people were injured, one critically, in overnight shootings in Chattanooga.

On Friday at 11:30 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to a person shot call in the 4600 block of Highway 58. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a juvenile male victim with a gunshot wound.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.





CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation.CPD's Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.

at 2:17 a.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to a person shot call in the 3200 block of Montview Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Later, a second person arrived at a local hospital in a personal vehicle. The second victim had non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding the incidents to call 423-698-2525.

In the second incident on Saturday



