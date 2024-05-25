Harrison Family Escapes From Burning Home Saturday Morning

A Harrison family escaped without injury from a house fire on Saturday morning.





Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 6003 Porter Dr. around 4 a.m. The first crew arrived on the scene and reported a working fire at the rear of the home and heavy smoke throughout the structure.

Firefighters made a quick attack on the fire to bring it under control within minutes while additional fire crews conducted a search of the home to confirm that everyone was out of the house.

Hamilton County EMS was on the fire scene but no injuries were reported. Highway 58 VFD officials reported the home suffered severe damages totaling over $80,000.

The fire will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Highway 58 VFD requested a Mutual Aid for additional manpower to the fire scene. Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the scene and Tri-Community VFD stood by at the Highway 58 VFD station for any additional emergency calls.





