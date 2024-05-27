Annual Memorial Day Rites Held At National Cemetery

The Chattanooga Area Veterans Council Memorial Day Program will be held at Chattanooga National Cemetery starting at 11 a.m.
Parking is at the National Guard Armory, 1801 S. Holtzclaw Ave., with shuttles running 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news.
Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.
We also send out special emails if there ... more
more
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com )
BALDWIN, ... more