Car Runs Into Sequoyah VFD Station; Building May Be Totaled

The Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department Station 2 could be a total loss after a motorist crashed into it on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said, "As of this morning, damages are severe. However, insurance adjusters will determine if the structure is a total loss."

At 4:30 p.m., a motorist called 911 reporting a SUV had crashed into the building at 9372 West Ridge Trail Road. Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department, Soddy Daisy Police Department and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene to find a male driver with minor injuries.

Hamilton County EMS treated the driver on the scene and he was released to family members.

According to Chief Danny Cooke, Sequoyah VFD, the damaged fire station housed a rapid intervention drill training maze and a rescue truck. The rescue truck was not damaged and no one was inside the structure when the accident occurred.