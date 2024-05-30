Latest Headlines

Car Runs Into Sequoyah VFD Station; Building May Be Totaled

  • Thursday, May 30, 2024
photo by Chief Jody Clift, HCOEM Field Services

The Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department Station 2 could be a total loss after a motorist crashed into it on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said, "As of this morning, damages are severe. However, insurance adjusters will determine if the structure is a total loss."

At 4:30 p.m., a motorist called 911 reporting a SUV had crashed into the building at 9372 West Ridge Trail Road. Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department, Soddy Daisy Police Department and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene to find a male driver with minor injuries.

Hamilton County EMS treated the driver on the scene and he was released to family members.

According to Chief Danny Cooke, Sequoyah VFD, the damaged fire station housed a rapid intervention drill training maze and a rescue truck. The rescue truck was not damaged and no one was inside the structure when the accident occurred. 

 

photo by Chief Jody Clift, HCOEM Field Services
Latest Headlines
Arrest Made In Highway 58 Shooting Of Juvenile
  • Breaking News
  • 5/30/2024
Car Runs Into Sequoyah VFD Station; Building May Be Totaled
Car Runs Into Sequoyah VFD Station; Building May Be Totaled
  • Breaking News
  • 5/30/2024
County Comes Up With $5 Million More For Teacher Pay; Wamp Asks School Board To Pass Budget
  • Breaking News
  • 5/30/2024
Man Seriously Injured In Hazardous Commercial Fire
Man Seriously Injured In Hazardous Commercial Fire
  • Breaking News
  • 5/30/2024
13-Year Old Arrested After Fleeing Police In Stolen Vehicle
  • Breaking News
  • 5/30/2024
Three-Peat! Tennessee Athletics Captures Third Consecutive SEC All-Sports Trophy
  • Sports
  • 5/30/2024
Breaking News
Arrest Made In Highway 58 Shooting Of Juvenile
  • 5/30/2024

The Chattanooga Police Department has arrested 27-year-old Lyndell Dunnigan in relation to the shooting that occurred on May 24 in the 4600 block of Highway 58. At 11:30 p.m., Chattanooga ... more

Car Runs Into Sequoyah VFD Station; Building May Be Totaled
Car Runs Into Sequoyah VFD Station; Building May Be Totaled
  • 5/30/2024

The Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department Station 2 could be a total loss after a motorist crashed into it on Wednesday afternoon. Officials said, "As of this morning, damages are severe. However, ... more

City To Come To CARTA's Aid
  • 5/30/2024

The city of Chattanooga is coming to the aid of CARTA, which said it is approaching "a fiscal cliff." City officials said, " We are proposing a $500,000 increase to this year's support of ... more

Breaking News
Woman Arrested On Multiple Charges After Pursuit
Woman Arrested On Multiple Charges After Pursuit
  • 5/30/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/30/2024
Ackerman Gets 27-Year Sentence In Slaying Of UTC Student
  • 5/29/2024
Black Bear Goes On The Prowl In Hixson
Black Bear Goes On The Prowl In Hixson
  • 5/29/2024
11 People Killed, Nearly 250 Injured During Memorial Day Travel Period In Georgia
  • 5/29/2024
Opinion
Against The Soddy Daisy Property Tax Increase
  • 5/29/2024
BCBST Is Reducing Our In-Network Options
  • 5/29/2024
Education Is A Lifelong Journey
  • 5/30/2024
Why?
  • 5/30/2024
Should We Have Any Confidence?
  • 5/29/2024
Sports
Wiedmer: No One Loved Life, Or Displayed That Love Of Life To Others, More Than Bill Walton
Wiedmer: No One Loved Life, Or Displayed That Love Of Life To Others, More Than Bill Walton
  • 5/30/2024
Lookouts Win Second In A Row Over Smokies
Lookouts Win Second In A Row Over Smokies
  • 5/30/2024
Three-Peat! Tennessee Athletics Captures Third Consecutive SEC All-Sports Trophy
  • 5/30/2024
Farr Leads Lookouts Over The Smokies For 3-1 Win
Farr Leads Lookouts Over The Smokies For 3-1 Win
  • 5/29/2024
Highlands Course At McLemore Ranked 22 On Golf Digest's Top 100 Hole List
Highlands Course At McLemore Ranked 22 On Golf Digest's Top 100 Hole List
  • 5/29/2024
Happenings
Juneteenth Youth Love For Literacy Festival And Book Drive Is June 15
Juneteenth Youth Love For Literacy Festival And Book Drive Is June 15
  • 5/30/2024
Chattanooga Bar Association Presents Liberty Bell Award
  • 5/29/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Courageous
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Courageous
  • 5/29/2024
Free Movie Night At Chester Frost Park Features Beauty And The Beast Friday
Free Movie Night At Chester Frost Park Features Beauty And The Beast Friday
  • 5/29/2024
New Featured Artist’s Show For Mike Holsomback Opens Friday At Area 61 Gallery
  • 5/29/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/30/2024
"Bo Duke" Enjoyed Weekend Of Montlake Golfing
"Bo Duke" Enjoyed Weekend Of Montlake Golfing
  • 5/30/2024
Acclaimed Americana Singer Lilly Hiatt Is Featured At Nightfall Friday
Acclaimed Americana Singer Lilly Hiatt Is Featured At Nightfall Friday
  • 5/29/2024
A Modern-Day Fairytale, “Prelude To A Kiss” Opens At Chattanooga Theatre Centre June 7
A Modern-Day Fairytale, “Prelude To A Kiss” Opens At Chattanooga Theatre Centre June 7
  • 5/28/2024
Strung Like A Horse Headlines Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 5/28/2024
Opinion
Against The Soddy Daisy Property Tax Increase
  • 5/29/2024
BCBST Is Reducing Our In-Network Options
  • 5/29/2024
Education Is A Lifelong Journey
  • 5/30/2024
Dining
Acme Fusion Café Is Latest Dining Option At Cambridge Square
  • 5/28/2024
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Van Vending Service
  • 5/23/2024
Hot Chocolatier Faces Challenges
  • 5/15/2024
Business/Government
Chattanooga Bar Foundation Fellows Select Class Of 2024
  • 5/30/2024
Chaplain Program Serves GNTC Students
  • 5/30/2024
Physical Altercation Between Juvenile And Grandparent - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/30/2024
Real Estate
Camping World Property On Ringgold Road Sells For $5.7 Million
  • 5/30/2024
Tag Road Warehouse Sells For $6,525,000
  • 5/30/2024
Director Spotlight: Holly Harwell
  • 5/29/2024
Student Scene
Tennessee Board Of Regents To Consider Tuition, Fees For Academic Year 2024-25
  • 5/29/2024
GNTC Associate Of Science Degree In Nursing Program Hosts Open House
  • 5/29/2024
Annual Retired Teachers Picnic Is June 7
  • 5/29/2024
Living Well
CHI Memorial Once Again Named A 15 Top Health Systems By Fortune And PINC AI
  • 5/30/2024
Parkridge Soddy Daisy Emergency Room Now Open
  • 5/29/2024
Erlanger Hosts Summer Outreach Safety Fest Saturday
Erlanger Hosts Summer Outreach Safety Fest Saturday
  • 5/28/2024
Memories
Remembering TV Coverage Of The Riverbend Festival
Remembering TV Coverage Of The Riverbend Festival
  • 5/30/2024
Eddy Arnold – Fan Favorite For 7 Decades
Eddy Arnold – Fan Favorite For 7 Decades
  • 5/20/2024
Coal Mining History Offered At Good Old Days Museum On Saturday
Coal Mining History Offered At Good Old Days Museum On Saturday
  • 5/24/2024
Outdoors
Proposed $4.1 Million Addition To Capital Budget To Bring Largest Investment In Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors In Years
  • 5/29/2024
Chattanooga Zoo Releases Over 30 Salamanders In Local Conservation Program
Chattanooga Zoo Releases Over 30 Salamanders In Local Conservation Program
  • 5/29/2024
No OHV Injuries Or Fatalities In North Cumberland Wildlife Area Over Memorial Day Weekend
  • 5/29/2024
Travel
Nashville’s Big Back Yard: Hit The Back Roads For Music, Art, Nature, And Nostalgia
Nashville’s Big Back Yard: Hit The Back Roads For Music, Art, Nature, And Nostalgia
  • 5/29/2024
Tennessee Tourism Launches Statewide Road Cycling Program: Bike Tennessee
Tennessee Tourism Launches Statewide Road Cycling Program: Bike Tennessee
  • 5/23/2024
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Summer Exhibit, Wallace & Gromit: Get Cracking!
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Summer Exhibit, Wallace & Gromit: Get Cracking!
  • 5/22/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: When You're Wondering, "Is That All There Is?"
Bob Tamasy: When You're Wondering, "Is That All There Is?"
  • 5/30/2024
Bob Tamasy: Lest We Forget, It's Another Memorial Day
Bob Tamasy: Lest We Forget, It's Another Memorial Day
  • 5/27/2024
Chattanooga Native Hosts 2 Book Signings In July For "A Journey Of Faith"
Chattanooga Native Hosts 2 Book Signings In July For "A Journey Of Faith"
  • 5/22/2024
Obituaries
James Wendell “Jim” Howard
James Wendell “Jim” Howard
  • 5/30/2024
Cynthia Lou Williams Byous
Cynthia Lou Williams Byous
  • 5/30/2024
Patricia Henegar Roach
Patricia Henegar Roach
  • 5/29/2024