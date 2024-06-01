Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ADDISON, ISAAC D
UNKNOWN HENDERSONVILLE, 37066
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ARNOLD, KENNETH GEORGE
HARDEMAN COUNTY CORRECTIONAL FACILITY WHITEVILLE, 37336
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ASKEW, JULIA MAE
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT X254 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
BALES, BRANDON SEAN
2078 RIVER WATCH DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BARRY, CHRISTOPHER PATRICK
9853 SIMS HARRIS RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOYD, TONIA LOLIETA
23 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER
BRIGANCE, MARICUS KENNTH
930 DOUGLAS ST APT#415 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CARTER, JOHNNY CLARENCE
8833 QUAIL RUN DR Chattanooga, 374211335
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CAUDLE, ADAM J
4806 RENEZET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
COLTRANE, GRAHAM BRADY
2231 AVANTI LN HOOVER, 35226
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
COVINGTON, DESMOND PARNELL
2804 SENER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, BRIANNA LEIGH
4715 TARPON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
DAVIS, ROGER
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
DAWSON, CHRISTA MARIE
920 SMOKEWOOD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM
EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN
1914 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213105
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FIELD, JUSTIN SCOTT
8428 DUNNHILL LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FLERL, DAVID LAMAR
5815 PATRICK PL CHATTANOOGA, 374212936
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA
901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064143
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GUETHLEIN, KENNETH
875 COUNTY ROAD 20 CALHOUN, 37309
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HALE, WILLIAM OSCAR
1214 NORTHCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO
EMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS OFFENSE
HARGISS, ZACHARY JEROLD
428 MAUDLTH HIXSON, 37303
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
HERKLEY, BRUCE GREGORY
202 NORTH SUITE BRIAR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HINES, DARYL XAVIER
19814 WALKER STAPT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT
JACKSON, DEVONTAYE MARQUIS
9044 WACONDA SHORE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
JORDAN, ERIC DEMOND
4941 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374102163
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FELONY EVADING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
DUI
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSS OF FIREARM UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.
OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS. OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSS. OF FENTANYLFOR RESALE
POSS. OF METH FOR RESALE
POSS. OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
KENNEDY, LEIGH JANESSA MARIE
107 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113921
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT
LOPEZ-RAMIREZ, ELIAZAR OSBELL
164 WADDLE STREET DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LOVE, BRIAN EDWARD
23 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER
LYONS, DERRICK JERRELLE
4917 SHOREWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163116
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
MENDEZ BRAVO, GUINER ROMAULDO
2013 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
PAYNE, CHRISTOPHER BOBBY
4246 NEWPORT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHROPSHIRE, KE ASIA LASHA
2506 LAURA ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, SHATERIA LANEQ
8136 STILLWATER CI OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
SNOW, THOMAS UVELL
1909 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062439
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TALLEY, RONALD DEAN
3925 COUNTY ROAD 30 SCOTTSBORO, 35768
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
THOMAS, WILLIAM JACKSON
332 PONCE DE LEON AVE NE ATLANTA, 30303
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TURPEINEN, ANGELA LINEA
4228 FORREST PLAZA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
VASQUEZ, RUNEILIA
307 W 42ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WEST, WILLIE RAYNARD
2206 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062632
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, DALE EDWARD
955 SIGNAL RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WOLF, JOHN WALTER
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 73 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Here are the mug shots:
|ADDISON, ISAAC D
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/27/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ARNOLD, KENNETH GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 01/04/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ASKEW, JULIA MAE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/07/1985
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
|
|BALES, BRANDON SEAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/04/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BARRY, CHRISTOPHER PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/25/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BOYD, TONIA LOLIETA
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/11/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
- ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER
|
|BRIGANCE, MARICUS KENNTH
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/25/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CARTER, JOHNNY CLARENCE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CAUDLE, ADAM J
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/20/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|COLTRANE, GRAHAM BRADY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/22/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|COVINGTON, DESMOND PARNELL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, BRIANNA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/08/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|DAVIS, ROGER
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/25/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|DAWSON, CHRISTA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/11/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM
|
|FIELD, JUSTIN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/31/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/11/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GUETHLEIN, KENNETH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/11/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HALE, WILLIAM OSCAR
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/11/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO
- EMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS OFFENSE
|
|HARGISS, ZACHARY JEROLD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/27/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HERKLEY, BRUCE GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/04/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HINES, DARYL XAVIER
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/24/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JACKSON, DEVONTAYE MARQUIS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/09/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|KENNEDY, LEIGH JANESSA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/24/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- ASSAULT
|
|LOPEZ-RAMIREZ, ELIAZAR OSBELL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/15/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LOVE, BRIAN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/23/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
- ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER
|
|LYONS, DERRICK JERRELLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/01/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
|
|PAYNE, CHRISTOPHER BOBBY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/15/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHROPSHIRE, KE ASIA LASHA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/26/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, SHATERIA LANEQ
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/23/1990
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|SNOW, THOMAS UVELL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/13/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TALLEY, RONALD DEAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/27/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|TURPEINEN, ANGELA LINEA
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/16/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
|
|WEST, WILLIE RAYNARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/05/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, DALE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WOLF, JOHN WALTER
Age at Arrest: 73
Date of Birth: 01/09/1951
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
|