Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

ADDISON, ISAAC D

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 11/27/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR ARNOLD, KENNETH GEORGE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 01/04/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ASKEW, JULIA MAE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/07/1985

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON BALES, BRANDON SEAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/04/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BARRY, CHRISTOPHER PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 03/25/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOYD, TONIA LOLIETA

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 02/11/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024

Charge(s):

ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER BRIGANCE, MARICUS KENNTH

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/25/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CARTER, JOHNNY CLARENCE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/01/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CAUDLE, ADAM J

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/20/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) COLTRANE, GRAHAM BRADY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/22/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

COVINGTON, DESMOND PARNELL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/25/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DAVIS, BRIANNA LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/08/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY DAVIS, ROGER

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 07/25/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY DAWSON, CHRISTA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/11/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM FIELD, JUSTIN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/31/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/11/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GUETHLEIN, KENNETH

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/11/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HALE, WILLIAM OSCAR

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/11/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO

EMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS OFFENSE HARGISS, ZACHARY JEROLD

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/27/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) HERKLEY, BRUCE GREGORY

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/04/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

HINES, DARYL XAVIER

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/24/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT JACKSON, DEVONTAYE MARQUIS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/09/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED KENNEDY, LEIGH JANESSA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/24/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ASSAULT LOPEZ-RAMIREZ, ELIAZAR OSBELL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/15/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LOVE, BRIAN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/23/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024

Charge(s):

ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER LYONS, DERRICK JERRELLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/01/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY PAYNE, CHRISTOPHER BOBBY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/15/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHROPSHIRE, KE ASIA LASHA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/26/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, SHATERIA LANEQ

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/23/1990

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION SNOW, THOMAS UVELL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/13/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



TALLEY, RONALD DEAN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/27/1978

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION TURPEINEN, ANGELA LINEA

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 06/16/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE WEST, WILLIE RAYNARD

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/05/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WILLIAMS, DALE EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/12/1991

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WOLF, JOHN WALTER

Age at Arrest: 73

Date of Birth: 01/09/1951

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



