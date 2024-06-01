Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, June 1, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ADDISON, ISAAC D 
UNKNOWN HENDERSONVILLE, 37066 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ARNOLD, KENNETH GEORGE 
HARDEMAN COUNTY CORRECTIONAL FACILITY WHITEVILLE, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ASKEW, JULIA MAE 
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT X254 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

BALES, BRANDON SEAN 
2078 RIVER WATCH DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BARRY, CHRISTOPHER PATRICK 
9853 SIMS HARRIS RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOYD, TONIA LOLIETA 
23 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER

BRIGANCE, MARICUS KENNTH 
930 DOUGLAS ST APT#415 CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CARTER, JOHNNY CLARENCE 
8833 QUAIL RUN DR Chattanooga, 374211335 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CAUDLE, ADAM J 
4806 RENEZET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

COLTRANE, GRAHAM BRADY 
2231 AVANTI LN HOOVER, 35226 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

COVINGTON, DESMOND PARNELL 
2804 SENER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVIS, BRIANNA LEIGH 
4715 TARPON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

DAVIS, ROGER 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

DAWSON, CHRISTA MARIE 
920 SMOKEWOOD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM

EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN 
1914 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213105 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FIELD, JUSTIN SCOTT 
8428 DUNNHILL LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FLERL, DAVID LAMAR 
5815 PATRICK PL CHATTANOOGA, 374212936 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA 
901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064143 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GUETHLEIN, KENNETH 
875 COUNTY ROAD 20 CALHOUN, 37309 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HALE, WILLIAM OSCAR 
1214 NORTHCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO
EMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS OFFENSE

HARGISS, ZACHARY JEROLD 
428 MAUDLTH HIXSON, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

HERKLEY, BRUCE GREGORY 
202 NORTH SUITE BRIAR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HINES, DARYL XAVIER 
19814 WALKER STAPT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT

JACKSON, DEVONTAYE MARQUIS 
9044 WACONDA SHORE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

JORDAN, ERIC DEMOND 
4941 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374102163 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FELONY EVADING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
DUI
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSS OF FIREARM UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.

OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS. OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSS. OF FENTANYLFOR RESALE
POSS. OF METH FOR RESALE
POSS. OF COCAINE FOR RESALE

KENNEDY, LEIGH JANESSA MARIE 
107 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113921 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT

LOPEZ-RAMIREZ, ELIAZAR OSBELL 
164 WADDLE STREET DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LOVE, BRIAN EDWARD 
23 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER

LYONS, DERRICK JERRELLE 
4917 SHOREWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163116 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

MENDEZ BRAVO, GUINER ROMAULDO 
2013 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

PAYNE, CHRISTOPHER BOBBY 
4246 NEWPORT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHROPSHIRE, KE ASIA LASHA 
2506 LAURA ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, SHATERIA LANEQ 
8136 STILLWATER CI OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

SNOW, THOMAS UVELL 
1909 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062439 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TALLEY, RONALD DEAN 
3925 COUNTY ROAD 30 SCOTTSBORO, 35768 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

THOMAS, WILLIAM JACKSON 
332 PONCE DE LEON AVE NE ATLANTA, 30303 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TURPEINEN, ANGELA LINEA 
4228 FORREST PLAZA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

VASQUEZ, RUNEILIA 
307 W 42ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WEST, WILLIE RAYNARD 
2206 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062632 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILLIAMS, DALE EDWARD 
955 SIGNAL RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WOLF, JOHN WALTER 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 73 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

ADDISON, ISAAC D
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/27/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
ARNOLD, KENNETH GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 01/04/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ASKEW, JULIA MAE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/07/1985
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
BALES, BRANDON SEAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/04/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BARRY, CHRISTOPHER PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/25/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOYD, TONIA LOLIETA
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/11/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER
BRIGANCE, MARICUS KENNTH
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/25/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CARTER, JOHNNY CLARENCE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CAUDLE, ADAM J
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/20/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
COLTRANE, GRAHAM BRADY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/22/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
COVINGTON, DESMOND PARNELL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, BRIANNA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/08/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
DAVIS, ROGER
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/25/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
DAWSON, CHRISTA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/11/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM
FIELD, JUSTIN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/31/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/11/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GUETHLEIN, KENNETH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/11/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HALE, WILLIAM OSCAR
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/11/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO
  • EMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS OFFENSE
HARGISS, ZACHARY JEROLD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/27/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
HERKLEY, BRUCE GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/04/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HINES, DARYL XAVIER
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/24/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
JACKSON, DEVONTAYE MARQUIS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/09/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
KENNEDY, LEIGH JANESSA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/24/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • ASSAULT
LOPEZ-RAMIREZ, ELIAZAR OSBELL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/15/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LOVE, BRIAN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/23/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER
LYONS, DERRICK JERRELLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/01/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
PAYNE, CHRISTOPHER BOBBY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/15/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHROPSHIRE, KE ASIA LASHA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/26/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, SHATERIA LANEQ
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/23/1990
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
SNOW, THOMAS UVELL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/13/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TALLEY, RONALD DEAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/27/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TURPEINEN, ANGELA LINEA
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/16/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
WEST, WILLIE RAYNARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/05/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, DALE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WOLF, JOHN WALTER
Age at Arrest: 73
Date of Birth: 01/09/1951
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION



 


Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/1/2024
County Commission Vote On STVRs Set Next Week
  • Breaking News
  • 5/31/2024
PHOTOS: Indiana Beats Southern Miss, 10-4, At Knoxville Regionals
  • Sports
  • 5/31/2024
Three Baseball Flames Named To All-American Teams
  • Sports
  • 5/31/2024
Chattanooga FC Set To Host New England Revolution II Saturday
  • Sports
  • 5/31/2024
Home On Patsy Place Destroyed By Fire Friday Morning
Home On Patsy Place Destroyed By Fire Friday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 5/31/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/1/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADDISON, ... more

Home On Patsy Place Destroyed By Fire Friday Morning
Home On Patsy Place Destroyed By Fire Friday Morning
  • 5/31/2024

There was a joint response to a house fire off Apison Pike Friday morning, with multiple agencies working together to combat flames. Just before 10:30 a.m., the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire ... more

Tennessee GOP Calls Trump Conviction "Sad Day For America"
  • 5/31/2024

The Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden issued this statement following Thursday's conviction of President Donald Trump: "This is a sad day for America. Between the actions of ... more

Breaking News
Cooley's Fine Clothing To Close After 88 Years
Cooley's Fine Clothing To Close After 88 Years
  • 5/31/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/31/2024
Signal Mountain Is Losing Finance Director; City Pool Has Major Issues
  • 5/30/2024
County Clerk Bill Knowles Honored By Legislators For Half Century Of Service
County Clerk Bill Knowles Honored By Legislators For Half Century Of Service
  • 5/30/2024
U.S. Justice Department To Intervene In False Claims Act Lawsuit Against Erlanger
  • 5/30/2024
Opinion
CHI Memorial And Blue Cross Need Each Other
  • 5/31/2024
Get This Insurance Matter Settled And Move On - And Response
  • 5/31/2024
Help Needed At The Hixson Pike And Access Road Intersection
  • 5/31/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 5/31/2024
Stop The Boston Branch Development - And Response
  • 5/30/2024
Sports
Chattanooga FC Set To Host New England Revolution II Saturday
  • 5/31/2024
McLemore’s Spectacular Closing Hole Completes The Elite 18
McLemore’s Spectacular Closing Hole Completes The Elite 18
  • 5/30/2024
Randy Smith: A Sad And Sickening Sight
Randy Smith: A Sad And Sickening Sight
  • 5/31/2024
PHOTOS: Vols Prepare For Regions
PHOTOS: Vols Prepare For Regions
  • 5/31/2024
Bullpen Falters As Lookouts Fall To Smokies
Bullpen Falters As Lookouts Fall To Smokies
  • 5/31/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Bridge And Riverview Views, Braves On TV, And Engel Stadium
  • 5/31/2024
New Library Exhibit "Path To Presidency" Showcases History Of Presidential Campaigns; Opens June 3
New Library Exhibit "Path To Presidency" Showcases History Of Presidential Campaigns; Opens June 3
  • 5/31/2024
Juneteenth Youth Love For Literacy Festival And Book Drive Is June 15
Juneteenth Youth Love For Literacy Festival And Book Drive Is June 15
  • 5/30/2024
Alan Shuptrine Has Exhibit And Residency At The Carnegie Club at Skibo Castle For 2025
Alan Shuptrine Has Exhibit And Residency At The Carnegie Club at Skibo Castle For 2025
  • 5/30/2024
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 5/30/2024
Entertainment
Sullivan Band Kicks Off Summer Nights June 7
Sullivan Band Kicks Off Summer Nights June 7
  • 5/30/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/30/2024
"Bo Duke" Enjoyed Weekend Of Montlake Golfing
"Bo Duke" Enjoyed Weekend Of Montlake Golfing
  • 5/30/2024
Auditions Picking Up Steam For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Chattanooga Seniors Got Talent Show
Auditions Picking Up Steam For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Chattanooga Seniors Got Talent Show
  • 5/30/2024
Heritage House Shows To Be Takei Documentary June 13
Heritage House Shows To Be Takei Documentary June 13
  • 5/30/2024
Opinion
CHI Memorial And Blue Cross Need Each Other
  • 5/31/2024
Get This Insurance Matter Settled And Move On - And Response
  • 5/31/2024
Help Needed At The Hixson Pike And Access Road Intersection
  • 5/31/2024
Dining
Acme Fusion Café Is Latest Dining Option At Cambridge Square
  • 5/28/2024
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Van Vending Service
  • 5/23/2024
Hot Chocolatier Faces Challenges
  • 5/15/2024
Business/Government
7 Nonprofits Receive American Water Charitable Foundation Water And Environment Grants
  • 5/31/2024
Sink Hole Closes Executive Drive Behind Northgate Mall
  • 5/31/2024
License Of Chattanooga Attorney Is Temporarily Suspended
  • 5/31/2024
Real Estate
Habitat Has Double Dedication Ceremony
Habitat Has Double Dedication Ceremony
  • 5/31/2024
Camping World Property On Ringgold Road Sells For $5.7 Million
  • 5/30/2024
Tag Road Warehouse Sells For $6,525,000
  • 5/30/2024
Student Scene
UTC Student Writers Sweep Awards Competition
UTC Student Writers Sweep Awards Competition
  • 5/31/2024
McCallie’s Cuban-Born Mercy Kealey Earns Her U.S. Citizenship After 57 Years Living On American Soil
McCallie’s Cuban-Born Mercy Kealey Earns Her U.S. Citizenship After 57 Years Living On American Soil
  • 5/30/2024
Tennessee Board Of Regents To Consider Tuition, Fees For Academic Year 2024-25
  • 5/29/2024
Living Well
BREATHE. EASY. Mobile Lung CT Coach To Host "Wipe Out Lung Cancer" At Chattanooga Red Wolves June 5
BREATHE. EASY. Mobile Lung CT Coach To Host "Wipe Out Lung Cancer" At Chattanooga Red Wolves June 5
  • 5/31/2024
CHI Memorial Once Again Named A 15 Top Health Systems By Fortune And PINC AI
  • 5/30/2024
Parkridge Soddy Daisy Emergency Room Now Open
  • 5/29/2024
Memories
Remembering TV Coverage Of The Riverbend Festival
Remembering TV Coverage Of The Riverbend Festival
  • 5/30/2024
Eddy Arnold – Fan Favorite For 7 Decades
Eddy Arnold – Fan Favorite For 7 Decades
  • 5/20/2024
Coal Mining History Offered At Good Old Days Museum On Saturday
Coal Mining History Offered At Good Old Days Museum On Saturday
  • 5/24/2024
Outdoors
Dancing With Nature: TVA’s Balanced Reservoirs Benefit The Region
Dancing With Nature: TVA’s Balanced Reservoirs Benefit The Region
  • 5/30/2024
Flat Top Mountain Farm Celebrates First Lavender Harvest With Grand Opening June 6
  • 5/30/2024
Proposed $4.1 Million Addition To Capital Budget To Bring Largest Investment In Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors In Years
  • 5/29/2024
Travel
Nashville’s Big Back Yard: Hit The Back Roads For Music, Art, Nature, And Nostalgia
Nashville’s Big Back Yard: Hit The Back Roads For Music, Art, Nature, And Nostalgia
  • 5/29/2024
Tennessee Tourism Launches Statewide Road Cycling Program: Bike Tennessee
Tennessee Tourism Launches Statewide Road Cycling Program: Bike Tennessee
  • 5/23/2024
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Summer Exhibit, Wallace & Gromit: Get Cracking!
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Summer Exhibit, Wallace & Gromit: Get Cracking!
  • 5/22/2024
Church
Author, Poet Liz Cooper To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon June 27
Author, Poet Liz Cooper To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon June 27
  • 5/31/2024
Bob Tamasy: When You're Wondering, "Is That All There Is?"
Bob Tamasy: When You're Wondering, "Is That All There Is?"
  • 5/30/2024
Bob Tamasy: Lest We Forget, It's Another Memorial Day
Bob Tamasy: Lest We Forget, It's Another Memorial Day
  • 5/27/2024
Obituaries
Billy Floyd Perritt
Billy Floyd Perritt
  • 5/31/2024
Robert Donald Lowe
  • 5/31/2024
Clifford Lonneus Gordon
Clifford Lonneus Gordon
  • 5/31/2024