Man, 24, Dies After He Was Shot Monday Afternoon While Driving

A man, 24, died after he was shot while driving on Monday afternoon.



C hattanooga Police responded at 12:38 p.m. to a person shot call in the 3900 block of Juniper Street. When officers arrived, they made contact with a man with life-threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded. EMS transported him to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.





CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation.The Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.





The preliminary investigation reveals the victim was driving a vehicle in the area when the suspect shot into the victim's vehicle.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423 643-5100.



