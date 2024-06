Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

AKRIDGE, JOEY DAWONE

3717 MARK TWAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST



AVERY, NASHA

3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 407 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



BEATRICE, ASHLEY ADELE

1504 TRUMAN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency:

CHILD NON SUPPORT



BRABSON, ANGELA CAMILLE

2431 WILLIAMS ST ROOM 214 RED ROOF INN CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BROWN, KALI RENEE

47 ROCKY TOP LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF UNDER 1000 )



CAHOON, KENNETH EDWARD

305 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



DANFORTH, DARRISHA LESHAYE

1619 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063141

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT



DRAPER, DAHDRICK LEBRON

728 W 12TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DYER, JEFFREY LEE

1320 HIGHLAND RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



ENSLEY, ALY SUZANNA

330 CAMP JORDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374124004

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ASSAULT



EPPS, MICHAEL DANTEZ

3611 BOULDER PARK DR ATLANTA, 30331

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE



HALE, ANGELA RUTH

1116 DANA AVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY



HARRIS, QUNIYA NICOLE

1104 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



HENDRIX, ALYSA DASHAE

407 MCCLURE TER CHATTANOOGA, 374155804

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Other

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



HIGHTOWER, JAMIE SUE

17 JESSICA ST CHICKMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW



HUNTLEY, WILLIE JAMES

1100 GATEWAY AVE APT 11 186 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



JONES, JAMARIE TYDAIN

509 HAYMORE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

FIRST DEGREE MURDER

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY



LEAMON, TRISTAN TANNER

4701 BILL JONES RD APISON, 373029507

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING



LEDFORD, JENNIFER RENAE

1843 S PRAIRIE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)



LEWIS, KAITLYN JADE

9609 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



LITTLE, DEANNA ANN

727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374151834

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



MATTHEWS, CHANELLE RENEE

12901 CLEAR RIDGE RD KNOXVILLE, 37922

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MENIFEE, JADARUIS LATWON

3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



MUMEN, JAMAL

1403 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY



PARTAIN, ALIZABETH MARIE

1763 WHITE OAK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374156327

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



PERRY LASSITTER, JOSHUA

127 CECIL LANE EAATRIDE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



POWELL, LORI C

1321 TERRY LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RAMIREZ VASQUEZ, YONI SEBASTIAN

3500 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



RAMIREZ-PABLO, EMETERIO

5330 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113413

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



REDUS, KATILYA RAKIESHA

2201 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064133

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



RIDGE, ROBERT TIMOTHY

8857 DAYTON PIKE UNIT 2 SODDYDAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



RUSSELL, MACK LEBRON

1407 E 28 TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SHEPPARD, RICO DERODAMO

607 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



SILVER, MITCHELL R

241 B MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



SIMPSON, MELISSA ANN

128 GRAVITT ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH FOR RESALE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH FOR RESALE)



SMITH, JEFFREY BRUCE

1035 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374052631

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



STEWART, COURTNEY FANCHON

727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



TERRY, DANYALE ALEXANDRIA

201 EADS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA)



TOWNSEND, ROBERT LEE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



WILLIAMS, ERIC LEPREY

2104 CITICO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

SPEEDING

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

EVADING ARREST



WORD, SHAYQUESA D

4025 OAKWOOD DR APT 416 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

