Multi-Vehicle Crashes, Falling Concrete Snarl Chattanooga Freeway Traffic On Wednesday Morning

Two multi-vehicle crashes and some falling concrete from a bridge snarled freeway traffic in Chattanooga on Wednesday morning.

A multi-vehicle crash was near I-75's Exit 1 at East Ridge.

Another was nearby near the I-24/I-75 intersection.

The falling concrete initially cause closure of all I-24 westbound lanes. Afterward, one lane was opened.

TDOT officials said Wednesday mid-morning, "TDOT is repairing an existing pothole patch on I-24WB, bridge over Dodds Avenue. The patch has vibrated loose and some small pieces of concrete fell below.

"TDOT Maintenance and Bridge repair crews are on site and are actively repairing the patch. The work is going to take several hours as once they pour the concrete it must have time to cure."