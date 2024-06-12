Latest Headlines

11th Street Bridge Over Railroad Now Weight-Restricted

  • Wednesday, June 12, 2024
After the most recent Tennessee Department of Transportation inspection, the bridge carrying E 11th Street over Norfolk Southern's right-of-way between Peeples Street and Magnolia Street is now weight-restricted.

A maximum weight of 34 tons per vehicle, van, or tractor-trailer will be allowed over the bridge effective immediately. New warning signs alerting traffic of the restriction will be in place within seven days.

Any vehicles with a gross weight of 34 tons or greater will need to detour via E 10th Street.

Latest Headlines
3 Arrested After Shooting, Pursuit, And Crash Tuesday Afternoon
  • Breaking News
  • 6/12/2024
11th Street Bridge Over Railroad Now Weight-Restricted
  • Breaking News
  • 6/12/2024
Randy Smith: Vitello's Vols On A Mission?
Randy Smith: Vitello's Vols On A Mission?
  • Sports
  • 6/12/2024
Sharpe Says County Commission Has Ceded Too Much Power To County Mayor
  • Breaking News
  • 6/12/2024
County Taking 1st Step Toward Issuing Up To $250 Million In Bonds For County School Facilities
  • Breaking News
  • 6/12/2024
Multi-Vehicle Crashes, Falling Concrete Snarl Chattanooga Freeway Traffic On Wednesday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 6/12/2024
Breaking News
3 Arrested After Shooting, Pursuit, And Crash Tuesday Afternoon
  • 6/12/2024

Three men were arrested on Tuesday on multiple charges, after a shooting, pursuit, and crash of a stolen vehicle. Chattanooga Police responded at 4:21 p.m. to a shots fired call in the ... more

11th Street Bridge Over Railroad Now Weight-Restricted
  • 6/12/2024

After the most recent Tennessee Department of Transportation inspection, the bridge carrying E 11th Street over Norfolk Southern's right-of-way between Peeples Street and Magnolia Street is now ... more

Multi-Vehicle Crashes, Falling Concrete Snarl Chattanooga Freeway Traffic On Wednesday Morning
  • 6/12/2024

Two multi-vehicle crashes and some falling concrete from a bridge snarled freeway traffic in Chattanooga on Wednesday morning. A multi-vehicle crash was near I-75's Exit 1 at East Ridge. ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/12/2024
Rhea County Commissioners Learn Of Passing Of Road Supervisor Glen Varner
Rhea County Commissioners Learn Of Passing Of Road Supervisor Glen Varner
  • 6/11/2024
Pair Charged In Double Murder On Arlington Avenue
  • 6/11/2024
Lookout Mountain, Tn., Woman Gets 17 Months In Federal Prison For Pandemic Fraud
  • 6/11/2024
Judge Rules Councilwoman Coonrod Lives Within Her District
Judge Rules Councilwoman Coonrod Lives Within Her District
  • 6/11/2024
Opinion
Food City Closing Presents Hardship For Those Nearby
  • 6/11/2024
Suicide Is Preventable, Mental Health Is Treatable
  • 6/11/2024
Mowbray Mountain Roads Need Attention
  • 6/10/2024
Commendations To Judge Collier And His Clerks
  • 6/10/2024
Another Submersible Trip To The Titanic
  • 6/10/2024
Sports
Torres Walk-Off Single Leads Lookouts To 8-7 Win To Begin Six-Game Home Series
  • 6/11/2024
Randy Smith: Vitello's Vols On A Mission?
Randy Smith: Vitello's Vols On A Mission?
  • 6/12/2024
James Boofer: A New Legend On Rocky Top
James Boofer: A New Legend On Rocky Top
  • 6/11/2024
Dan Fleser: Sechrist Came Through In The Clutch
Dan Fleser: Sechrist Came Through In The Clutch
  • 6/10/2024
Lookouts Drop 4th Straight To Trash Pandas
  • 6/10/2024
Happenings
Father Daughter Dance Set For June 29
Father Daughter Dance Set For June 29
  • 6/11/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Quotes To Live By
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Quotes To Live By
  • 6/12/2024
Jerry Summers: Marriage Of Politicians
Jerry Summers: Marriage Of Politicians
  • 6/12/2024
Bessie Smith Center Brings Culture To Library Family Pass Program
Bessie Smith Center Brings Culture To Library Family Pass Program
  • 6/12/2024
Triple L Trio Headlines July 4 Lunch Celebration At The Jewish Cultural Center
  • 6/12/2024
Entertainment
Fil Manley: Bonnaroo 2024 Is Almost Here
Fil Manley: Bonnaroo 2024 Is Almost Here
  • 6/12/2024
McLemore's Songwriters Series Continues June 20 With Eric Paslay
McLemore's Songwriters Series Continues June 20 With Eric Paslay
  • 6/11/2024
R&B Inc. Brings Jazz And Funk To TVFCU Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 6/11/2024
"Let's Talk Podcasting With Clint Powell" Added To Talk Radio 102.3 FM's Lineup
"Let's Talk Podcasting With Clint Powell" Added To Talk Radio 102.3 FM's Lineup
  • 6/11/2024
Chattanooga Film Festival Kicks Off June 21-23
  • 6/11/2024
Opinion
Food City Closing Presents Hardship For Those Nearby
  • 6/11/2024
Suicide Is Preventable, Mental Health Is Treatable
  • 6/11/2024
Mowbray Mountain Roads Need Attention
  • 6/10/2024
Dining
2 New Restaurants Coming To Chattanooga
  • 6/9/2024
Red Lobster At Northgate Mall Now On Possible Closure List
  • 6/7/2024
Next Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Event Is June 7
Next Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Event Is June 7
  • 6/6/2024
Business/Government
TVFCU Breaks Ground In Dalton And On Lee Highway
  • 6/12/2024
Hamilton County EMS Enters New Chapter With Grand Opening Of Administration & Training Center
  • 6/11/2024
Criminal Conspiracy Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/12/2024
Real Estate
City Of Chattanooga Launches New Affordable Housing Payment In Lieu Of Taxes (PILOT) Program
  • 6/10/2024
Southern Adventist University Creatively Meets Student Housing Needs With Southern Mountain Cottages
Southern Adventist University Creatively Meets Student Housing Needs With Southern Mountain Cottages
  • 6/10/2024
Marcus & Millichap Sells Shadow-Anchored Chattanooga Retail Center For $5.26M
Marcus & Millichap Sells Shadow-Anchored Chattanooga Retail Center For $5.26M
  • 6/5/2024
Student Scene
GNTC Police Officer Receives Lifesaver Award
  • 6/10/2024
CSCC Spotlight: Pollianna Moshenskiy – TVEC Graduate
CSCC Spotlight: Pollianna Moshenskiy – TVEC Graduate
  • 6/11/2024
CRC Hosts Founding Civics Institute
CRC Hosts Founding Civics Institute
  • 6/10/2024
Living Well
Second BREATHE. EASY. Mobile Lung CT Coach Arrives At CHI Memorial June 15
  • 6/11/2024
Women Veteran Health Day Event With Walk-In Mammography Services At Chattanooga VA Set For June 26
  • 6/10/2024
American Cancer Society Names Cindy Lee 2024 Gala Of Hope Chair
American Cancer Society Names Cindy Lee 2024 Gala Of Hope Chair
  • 6/10/2024
Memories
Memories Of A Lookouts Scoreboard Operator And Batboy
Memories Of A Lookouts Scoreboard Operator And Batboy
  • 6/10/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Engel Stadium Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Engel Stadium Memories
  • 6/5/2024
Remembering TV Coverage Of The Riverbend Festival
Remembering TV Coverage Of The Riverbend Festival
  • 5/30/2024
Outdoors
4th Annual Chickamauga Lake Cleanup June 8 Aims To Hit 25,000-Pound Milestone
4th Annual Chickamauga Lake Cleanup June 8 Aims To Hit 25,000-Pound Milestone
  • 6/5/2024
EPA Partners With Spring City To Improve Access To New Community Gardens And Farmers Market
  • 6/5/2024
Collegedale Awarded Grant For Remodel Project In Imagination Station
  • 6/5/2024
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium Welcomes 28 Millionth Guest
Tennessee Aquarium Welcomes 28 Millionth Guest
  • 6/11/2024
Aquarium Celebrates Pollinator Week With Activities And Giveaways June 17-23
Aquarium Celebrates Pollinator Week With Activities And Giveaways June 17-23
  • 6/10/2024
Nashville’s Big Back Yard: Hit The Back Roads For Music, Art, Nature, And Nostalgia
Nashville’s Big Back Yard: Hit The Back Roads For Music, Art, Nature, And Nostalgia
  • 5/29/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Betrayal - The Game In Which No One Wins
  • 6/10/2024
Free Pancake Breakfasts Offered Monthly At St. Alban's Church Through October
  • 6/10/2024
Philadelphia Baptist Church Announces VBS July 22-26
Philadelphia Baptist Church Announces VBS July 22-26
  • 6/7/2024
Obituaries
William M. “Bill” Ramsey, Sr.
William M. “Bill” Ramsey, Sr.
  • 6/12/2024
Paige Anne Garner Morse
Paige Anne Garner Morse
  • 6/12/2024
Julia Mae Sidney Goldston
Julia Mae Sidney Goldston
  • 6/12/2024