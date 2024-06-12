11th Street Bridge Over Railroad Now Weight-Restricted

After the most recent Tennessee Department of Transportation inspection, the bridge carrying E 11th Street over Norfolk Southern's right-of-way between Peeples Street and Magnolia Street is now weight-restricted.





A maximum weight of 34 tons per vehicle, van, or tractor-trailer will be allowed over the bridge effective immediately. New warning signs alerting traffic of the restriction will be in place within seven days.





Any vehicles with a gross weight of 34 tons or greater will need to detour via E 10th Street.



