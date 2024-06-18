Bicyclist Struck By 2 Vehicles On Mahan Gap Road Monday Night

A bicyclist was struck by two vehicles on Mahan Gap Road Monday night.Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 7700 block of Mahan Gap Road for the report a bicyclist had been struck by two vehicles at approximately 11:50 p.m. Monday.The initial investigation reveals the bicyclist was traveling eastbound on Mahan Gap Road straddling the center line when he was struck by an F-150 traveling westbound. This strike knocked the bicyclist into the eastbound lane into the path of a second F-150.The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital for treatment and there are no updates as to his condition at this time.This incident remains under investigation by the HCSO Traffic Unit.