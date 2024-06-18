Mocs Football And Women's Soccer To Continue To Call Finley Stadium Home

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s Mocs football and women’s soccer teams will continue to call Finley Stadium their home field at least through 2029. At Tuesday’s Stadium Corporation board meeting an announcement was made that the two entities have entered into an agreement for the next five years with an option for a sixth year.

The agreement expands UTC’s activations at Finley throughout the year and marks the longest agreement in The Stadium Corporation and UTC’s history. The announcement keeps UTC Athletics and the Chattanooga Football Club as primary tenants of Finley Stadium and marks the 28th season for Moc’s Football at the stadium.

Officials said, "Over the last year, the Stadium team has been focused on improvements and renovations to the 1997 facility. Thanks to the partnership with the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County, new lighting will soon be installed to replace the obsolete metal halide lighting with LED lighting. The new lights will save the stadium about $15,000 per year in energy costs, improve the guest experience, and meet national broadcast standards to recruit new major events."

The elevators are also scheduled for an upgrade with executive director Brian Wright noting, “It currently takes 42 seconds to go from the ground floor to the third floor. While we love making friends at Finley, it shouldn’t have to be on an extended elevator ride.”



Last month, Finley opened its doors to the new Ultra Club which seats 150 individuals or 250 standing. The Utlra Club has state-of-the-art technology and has already been booked for many events in the coming months. Wright noted that thanks to improvements in Finley’s food and beverage department, sales are up 28% over last year with offerings of elevated concessions at events. In addition, rental income is up 10 percent for the same period.



Stadium Corporation Board Chairman Mike Davis said, “Our team has taken an aging asset and applied strong business principles to not only update it, but position it for new opportunities. The commitment from UTC serves as a true testament to that work and we’re grateful to continue to be the home of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Mocs for the foreseeable future.”



Mark Wharton, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics, noted, “There’s nothing better than a fall Saturday at Finley where our alumni can tailgate and walk from the First Horizon Pavilion to Finley to see Chattanooga’s team play football. Come August 25, our women’s soccer team will face Alabama at Finley for a great match. Chattanoogans have every reason to take pride in Finley Stadium and in their home team, the UTC Mocs. We’re delighted to call Finley our home.”

