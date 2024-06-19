Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

APPLEBERRY, XAIVIER DEWAYNE

4519 ST.ELMO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BELL, CHARLIE TYRONE

190 EAST 42ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BENN, DEMETRIUS LEBRON

1705 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063010

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BROOKS, DEONTA TERRELL

5139 WOODLAND VIEW CI APT 319 CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



CARDENAS, KEVEN IVAN

9224 MISTY RIDGE DRIVE CHATTNAOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

(VOP) AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

(VOP) AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

(VOP) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



COX, KEYOTA SHAREECE

1252 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DAVE, NETIA A

4535 LAKE HAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FALSE REPORTS



DOUGLAS, TARANCE LAMAR

314 CARRIGAE PARK CHATTANOOGA, 374053802

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



DUNHAM, MARQUELL ISAIAH

2545 MCCALLIE AVE APT 107 CHATTANOOGA, 374043346

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



DURHAM, EDWARD NICHOLAS

1063 Combs Trl Chattanooga, 37405

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN

808 PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



FLORES, NICOLAS JAKOB

3122 13TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

ASSAULT



FREEMAN, NATHAN TRENT

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



GILBERT, ALBERT

1803 N CONCORD CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



GUZMAN, ALONDRA

2105 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JACKSON, TAION

1223 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JACKSON, ZECHARIAH DAVID

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



JENKINS, JOE

7616 HOLIDAY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JONES, LEBRON TYSON

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SEXUAL BATTERY

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT



JONES, MARCUS LEE

7609 BONNY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



JONES, RICHARD ANTHONY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

EVADING ARREST



JONES, WILLIAM WAYNE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



KNOX, TRACY LAMAR

817 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LUSTER, CLIFFORD JAMES

7113 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



MORRIS, TRIQUITA ANN

1318 CAMELOT DR COLLEGE PARK, 303496568

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MYERS, BRIAN ALLEN

3414 NEW HIGHWAY 68 MADISONVILLE, 37354

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE



PIERSON, TINA MARIE

2707 DERBY DOWNS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



POTTER, MICHAEL A

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



RIVERA, ITZEL B

1920 GUNBARREL RD APT 506 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



ROBERTS, JESSIE DEAN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER



SAWYER, JONATHAN WELLS

2412 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

FIRST DEGREE MURDER

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY



SMITH, JEFFERY

917 W 39TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



SMITH, RAQUEL SELINA

8155 BURGUNDY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



TELLIS, TIM TAWAIN

3218 PINEWOOD AVE Chattanooga, 374112645

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



THOMPSON, JAMES EUGENE

4807 ELDRIDGE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



TURNER, WILLIAM EDWARD

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37341

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



TYSON, SHANIYAH LANICE

2410 WILHOIT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



VANDERGRIFF, MATTHEW TATE

7915 LOFTIS LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



WHITSON, JOSHUA R

HOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 37917

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WILLIAMS, TODD ANTHONY

2120 CHESNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II



WILSON, JERRY STATON

2809 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WORTHY, JACQUEZ KESHAUN

1814 SOUTH BEACH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

