Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
APPLEBERRY, XAIVIER DEWAYNE
4519 ST.ELMO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BELL, CHARLIE TYRONE
190 EAST 42ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BENN, DEMETRIUS LEBRON
1705 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063010
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BROOKS, DEONTA TERRELL
5139 WOODLAND VIEW CI APT 319 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CARDENAS, KEVEN IVAN
9224 MISTY RIDGE DRIVE CHATTNAOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
(VOP) AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
(VOP) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COX, KEYOTA SHAREECE
1252 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DAVE, NETIA A
4535 LAKE HAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSE REPORTS
DOUGLAS, TARANCE LAMAR
314 CARRIGAE PARK CHATTANOOGA, 374053802
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DUNHAM, MARQUELL ISAIAH
2545 MCCALLIE AVE APT 107 CHATTANOOGA, 374043346
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DURHAM, EDWARD NICHOLAS
1063 Combs Trl Chattanooga, 37405
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN
808 PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FLORES, NICOLAS JAKOB
3122 13TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
ASSAULT
FREEMAN, NATHAN TRENT
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GILBERT, ALBERT
1803 N CONCORD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
GUZMAN, ALONDRA
2105 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JACKSON, TAION
1223 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACKSON, ZECHARIAH DAVID
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JENKINS, JOE
7616 HOLIDAY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, LEBRON TYSON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SEXUAL BATTERY
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
JONES, MARCUS LEE
7609 BONNY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
JONES, RICHARD ANTHONY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
EVADING ARREST
JONES, WILLIAM WAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KNOX, TRACY LAMAR
817 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LUSTER, CLIFFORD JAMES
7113 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MORRIS, TRIQUITA ANN
1318 CAMELOT DR COLLEGE PARK, 303496568
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MYERS, BRIAN ALLEN
3414 NEW HIGHWAY 68 MADISONVILLE, 37354
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
PIERSON, TINA MARIE
2707 DERBY DOWNS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POTTER, MICHAEL A
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RIVERA, ITZEL B
1920 GUNBARREL RD APT 506 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
ROBERTS, JESSIE DEAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
SAWYER, JONATHAN WELLS
2412 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
SMITH, JEFFERY
917 W 39TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SMITH, RAQUEL SELINA
8155 BURGUNDY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TELLIS, TIM TAWAIN
3218 PINEWOOD AVE Chattanooga, 374112645
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THOMPSON, JAMES EUGENE
4807 ELDRIDGE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TURNER, WILLIAM EDWARD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TYSON, SHANIYAH LANICE
2410 WILHOIT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDERGRIFF, MATTHEW TATE
7915 LOFTIS LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
WHITSON, JOSHUA R
HOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 37917
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, TODD ANTHONY
2120 CHESNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
WILSON, JERRY STATON
2809 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WORTHY, JACQUEZ KESHAUN
1814 SOUTH BEACH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
Here are the mug shots:
|BELL, CHARLIE TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/10/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BENN, DEMETRIUS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BROOKS, DEONTA TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/14/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|CARDENAS, KEVEN IVAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/25/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2024
Charge(s):
- (VOP) AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- (VOP) AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- (VOP) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|COX, KEYOTA SHAREECE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/16/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DAVE, NETIA A
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/16/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DOUGLAS, TARANCE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/10/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DUNHAM, MARQUELL ISAIAH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/01/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|DURHAM, EDWARD NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/15/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FLORES, NICOLAS JAKOB
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/29/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2024
Charge(s):
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
- ASSAULT
|
|GILBERT, ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/01/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2024
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|GUZMAN, ALONDRA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/19/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HOLEWINSKI, BRADLEY ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/01/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA)
|
|JACKSON, TAION
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/21/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JACKSON, ZECHARIAH DAVID
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/06/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JENKINS, JOE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/25/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, MARCUS LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/09/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LUSTER, CLIFFORD JAMES
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/25/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|MYERS, BRIAN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/13/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
|
|PIERSON, TINA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 06/03/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|POTTER, MICHAEL A
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/25/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|RIVERA, ITZEL B
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|ROBERTS, JESSIE DEAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/26/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2024
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|
|SMITH, JEFFERY
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 04/25/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|SMITH, RAQUEL SELINA
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/17/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/01/1991
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|THOMPSON, JAMES EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/29/1971
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|TURNER, WILLIAM EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/08/1983
Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TYSON, SHANIYAH LANICE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/12/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|VANDERGRIFF, MATTHEW TATE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|WHITSON, JOSHUA R
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/21/1982
Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMS, TODD ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/14/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|WILSON, JERRY STATON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/23/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WORTHY, JACQUEZ KESHAUN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/12/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2024
Charge(s):
|