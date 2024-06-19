Vols Take 2nd Straight Win At College World Series
  • Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

APPLEBERRY, XAIVIER DEWAYNE 
4519 ST.ELMO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BELL, CHARLIE TYRONE 
190 EAST 42ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BENN, DEMETRIUS LEBRON 
1705 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063010 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BROOKS, DEONTA TERRELL 
5139 WOODLAND VIEW CI APT 319 CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CARDENAS, KEVEN IVAN 
9224 MISTY RIDGE DRIVE CHATTNAOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
(VOP) AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
(VOP) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COX, KEYOTA SHAREECE 
1252 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DAVE, NETIA A 
4535 LAKE HAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSE REPORTS

DOUGLAS, TARANCE LAMAR 
314 CARRIGAE PARK CHATTANOOGA, 374053802 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DUNHAM, MARQUELL ISAIAH 
2545 MCCALLIE AVE APT 107 CHATTANOOGA, 374043346 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DURHAM, EDWARD NICHOLAS 
1063 Combs Trl Chattanooga, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN 
808 PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

FLORES, NICOLAS JAKOB 
3122 13TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
ASSAULT

FREEMAN, NATHAN TRENT 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GILBERT, ALBERT 
1803 N CONCORD CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

GUZMAN, ALONDRA 
2105 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JACKSON, TAION 
1223 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, ZECHARIAH DAVID 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

JENKINS, JOE 
7616 HOLIDAY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, LEBRON TYSON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SEXUAL BATTERY
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

JONES, MARCUS LEE 
7609 BONNY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

JONES, RICHARD ANTHONY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
EVADING ARREST

JONES, WILLIAM WAYNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

KNOX, TRACY LAMAR 
817 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LUSTER, CLIFFORD JAMES 
7113 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MORRIS, TRIQUITA ANN 
1318 CAMELOT DR COLLEGE PARK, 303496568 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MYERS, BRIAN ALLEN 
3414 NEW HIGHWAY 68 MADISONVILLE, 37354 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

PIERSON, TINA MARIE 
2707 DERBY DOWNS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

POTTER, MICHAEL A 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RIVERA, ITZEL B 
1920 GUNBARREL RD APT 506 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

ROBERTS, JESSIE DEAN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

SAWYER, JONATHAN WELLS 
2412 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

SMITH, JEFFERY 
917 W 39TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SMITH, RAQUEL SELINA 
8155 BURGUNDY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

TELLIS, TIM TAWAIN 
3218 PINEWOOD AVE Chattanooga, 374112645 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THOMPSON, JAMES EUGENE 
4807 ELDRIDGE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TURNER, WILLIAM EDWARD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TYSON, SHANIYAH LANICE 
2410 WILHOIT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDERGRIFF, MATTHEW TATE 
7915 LOFTIS LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

WHITSON, JOSHUA R 
HOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 37917 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, TODD ANTHONY 
2120 CHESNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

WILSON, JERRY STATON 
2809 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WORTHY, JACQUEZ KESHAUN 
1814 SOUTH BEACH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

Here are the mug shots:

