Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, June 2, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ANDRES DOMINGO, PASQUAL 
407 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
CHILD RAPE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

ARNOLD, AUSTIN PEYTON 
802 EAST 10TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BENFORD, HERMAN LEBRON 
4193 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072720 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

BROWN, ANTONIO DWANE 
1103 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023727 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

DOBSON, AARON KAHANA 
3626 LERCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114526 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

EVANS, JEFFREY ALAN 
1611 PERRY STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FRIZZELL, MAKAYLA RANA 
14521 STORMER RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCH

GARCIA, JAIME 
1617 EAST 18TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374071809 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GLADDEN, NOLANDO ALEX 
611 W 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 34710 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

HAMBRICK, MONTEZ DEWON 
3301 PINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARROLD, DAPHNY SHANNON 
1814 CLEARVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HART, JAMES YURAL 
2123 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

HATFIELD, SEAN RYAN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

JOHNSON, TIMOTHY THOMAS 
4124 MELINDA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

KECK, KRISTINA STEPHANIE 
2100 SPINK LANE LOT 28 PENSACOLA, 32504 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

KIDD, DEAUNDRA NOEL 
264 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101351 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

LAINES CHUN, EZEQUIEL 
1511 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOPEZ, FRANCISCO SAULO 
1818 FARRIS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARR, NOAH CALEB 
4931 BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPROPER PASSING

MARSH, ELIZABETH ALEXIS 
100 CABANA LANE LOT 5 ALBWERVILLE, 35951 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: 
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MATHIS, MARCUS DEWAIN 
3711 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111526 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MIGUEL BALTAZAR, JUAN 
4300 15TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MOORE, ANTHONY LEE 
171 7TH ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MOORE, KENSHA KOBE 
2210 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MORGAN, DARRELL WAYNE 
17 HOLIDAY LN RED BANK, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT UNDER $1,000.00

MUNFORD, KERRYL WAYNE 
2015 WALKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041444 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ODOKOPIRA, JOSEPH OCHAN 
305 WEST 37ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PARISH, KATIE LYNN 
7324 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212760 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PETERSON, LARA KATE 
129 E LEGION CIR PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PONDER, BRANDON LABRON 
1208 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

READUS, DERRON LIKUEZ 
4554 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101823 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REED, JEREMIAL LEON 
4312 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073112 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RISINGER, JOSHUA 
342 CELESTIAL LN HIXSON, 373435809 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROBERTS, YASMINE LACTYA 
5873 LAKE RESORT TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SANDERFER, KAYLA MONICE 
REAR 5416 HIGH STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

SAXTON, RONALD NONE 
2520 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071134 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

SINGLETON, ERIC T 
2614 GLENWOOD PKWAY CHATT, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

SNEED, BRANDON NICHCOLAS 
4112 HENSON GAP RD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TEASLEY, JOHNNY CHRISTOPHER 
1250 CYPRESS STREET CT Chattanooga, 374023712 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

THOMPSON, JAMES COLEMAN 
211 SCENIC HIGHWAY LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (SCOTTSBORO AL)

TROTTER, AMANDA JEAN 
1132 LINCOLN PARK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374031508 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

VARELLA, ANTHONY EDWARD 
220 W WEBER AVE SIOUX FALLS, 571038903 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WELLER, AMY GAIL 
342 CELESTIAL LN HIXSON, 373435809 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

YOUNG, JAMYA LADANDRA 
5211 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

