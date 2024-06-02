Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
Here are the mug shots:
|ARNOLD, AUSTIN PEYTON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/13/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BROWN, ANTONIO DWANE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/10/1973
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|CALLOWAY, RONALD JR
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|DOBSON, AARON KAHANA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/28/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|FRIZZELL, MAKAYLA RANA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/23/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCH
|
|GARCIA, JAIME
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/24/1998
Arresting Agency: Other
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GLADDEN, NOLANDO ALEX
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/07/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|HAMBRICK, MONTEZ DEWON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HART, JAMES YURAL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/17/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|JOHNSON, TIMOTHY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 02/18/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|KECK, KRISTINA STEPHANIE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/13/1979
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|KIDD, DEAUNDRA NOEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/22/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LAINES CHUN, EZEQUIEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/08/1991
Arresting Agency: Other
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LOPEZ, FRANCISCO SAULO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/08/2002
Arresting Agency: Other
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MARR, NOAH CALEB
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/17/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPROPER PASSING
|
|MARSH, ELIZABETH ALEXIS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/10/1999
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MATHIS, MARCUS DEWAIN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/01/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, ANTHONY LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/12/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|MOORE, KENSHA KOBE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/03/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MORGAN, DARRELL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/01/1973
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024
Charge(s):
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- THEFT UNDER $1,000.00
|
|ODOKOPIRA, JOSEPH OCHAN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/01/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|PETERSON, LARA KATE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/30/2000
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PONDER, BRANDON LABRON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/20/1984
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|READUS, DERRON LIKUEZ
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/27/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REED, JEREMIAL LEON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/18/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|ROBERTS, YASMINE LACTYA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/03/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ROBINSON, COBI
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/22/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SAXTON, RONALD NONE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 12/17/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|SINGLETON, ERIC T
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/07/2004
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
|
|TEASLEY, JOHNNY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
- FALSE REPORTS
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|TROTTER, AMANDA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
|
|VARELLA, ANTHONY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 10/11/1960
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|YOUNG, JAMYA LADANDRA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/05/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|