Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

Here are the mug shots:

ARNOLD, AUSTIN PEYTON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/13/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BROWN, ANTONIO DWANE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 04/10/1973

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II CALLOWAY, RONALD JR

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/11/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE DOBSON, AARON KAHANA

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/28/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW FRIZZELL, MAKAYLA RANA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/23/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCH GARCIA, JAIME

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/24/1998

Arresting Agency: Other



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GLADDEN, NOLANDO ALEX

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/07/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS HAMBRICK, MONTEZ DEWON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/11/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HART, JAMES YURAL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/17/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS JOHNSON, TIMOTHY THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 71

Date of Birth: 02/18/1953

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

KECK, KRISTINA STEPHANIE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/13/1979

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KIDD, DEAUNDRA NOEL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/22/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY LAINES CHUN, EZEQUIEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/08/1991

Arresting Agency: Other



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOPEZ, FRANCISCO SAULO

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/08/2002

Arresting Agency: Other



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARR, NOAH CALEB

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/17/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPROPER PASSING MARSH, ELIZABETH ALEXIS

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/10/1999

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MATHIS, MARCUS DEWAIN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/01/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MOORE, ANTHONY LEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/12/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MOORE, KENSHA KOBE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/03/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MORGAN, DARRELL WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 08/01/1973

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024

Charge(s):

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

THEFT UNDER $1,000.00

ODOKOPIRA, JOSEPH OCHAN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/01/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE PETERSON, LARA KATE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/30/2000

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PONDER, BRANDON LABRON

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/20/1984

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE READUS, DERRON LIKUEZ

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/27/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REED, JEREMIAL LEON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/18/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF ROBERTS, YASMINE LACTYA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/03/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ROBINSON, COBI

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/22/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SAXTON, RONALD NONE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 12/17/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) SINGLETON, ERIC T

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/07/2004

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024

Charge(s):

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE TEASLEY, JOHNNY CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/07/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

FALSE REPORTS

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

TROTTER, AMANDA JEAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/07/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED VARELLA, ANTHONY EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 10/11/1960

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT YOUNG, JAMYA LADANDRA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/05/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

