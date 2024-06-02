Fire Heavily Damages Home In Hidden Harbor

photo by Chief Markus Fritts, Dallas Bay VFD photo by Chief Markus Fritts, Dallas Bay VFD photo by Chief Markus Fritts, Dallas Bay VFD photo by Chief Markus Fritts, Dallas Bay VFD photo by Chief Markus Fritts, Dallas Bay VFD photo by Chief Markus Fritts, Dallas Bay VFD Previous Next

A home in Hidden Harbor was damaged by fire early Sunday morning.

A smoke detector activated the homeowner’s alarm system notifying Hamilton County 911 Communications. At 3:04 a.m., Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to 1942 Light Tower Circle in the Hidden Harbor subdivision.

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived first on the scene reporting a fully-involved garage fire and it wasunclear if anyone is home. Dallas Bay VFD arrived on the scene and confirmed a garage fire with two vehicles in the garage.

Firefighters conducted an interior attack to knock the fire down while another crew search the home for any victims. Moments later, fire officials confirmed no one was home. While extinguishing the fire, both vehicles in the garage exploded due to fire and heat reaching the gas tanks.

Chief Markus Fritts, Dallas Bay VFD, said, ”We had a hazard to work around. A live power line fell in front of garage. Due to the large amount of gas in both vehicles leaking, we had a challenge putting out the fire.”

Dallas Bay fire officials reported the homeowner was out of town camping in Georgia. No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene for potential injuries to the first responders. Damages are $100,000+.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting the cause of the fire. Dallas Bay VFD requested mutual aid for additional manpower. Soddy Daisy Fire Department responded to the scene.