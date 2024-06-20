Funeral Services Will Be Sunday For Teenager Who Drowned On Chickamauga Lake

Funeral services have been announced for Ryder Ambrose-Bigelow, who drowned on Monday on Chickamauga Lake. He was 17.

Services will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Chattanooga First Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 7450 Standifer Gap Road.

A family member said on Facebook, "Our family wishes to thank this community for the tremendous outpouring of love, support, and your continuous prayers. Ryder Ambrose-Bigelow was a promising young man who had a heart for our Lord, his family, and his friends. he began to struggle. His family attempted to rescue him, but they were unsuccessful. We are grateful to the first responders for their selfless service in recovering Ryder and for supporting us during the tragic event. We would also like to thank our church family and all of Ryder’s friends who have reached out to show their love."