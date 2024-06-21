Latest Headlines

  Friday, June 21, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

APPLEBERRY, DAVORIUS ANTOINE 
2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063408 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BACON, NICOLE LEANNE 
HOMELESS HOMELESS, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL OR MANUFACTURING)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
EVADING ARREST
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BARBY, JOSHUA MATTHEW 
1724 GANASITA TR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BELL, GREGORY LEBRON 
710 MOORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

BINKLEY, BETHANY ROSE 
813 PINTA CIRCLE SALE CREEK, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLAKE, LISA MARIE 
1107 LULLWATER ROAD RED BANK, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, KEVIN EARL 
119 HOLLYBERRY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374113761 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BRUBAKER, ALLEN 
3639 PHELPS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT AGAINST FIRST RESPONDER

CHRISTIAN, TYLER 
5324 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRAIG, JUSTIN 
661 E LESLIE BENSPNON, 85602 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT AGAINST FIRST RESPONDER
SEXUAL BATTERY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CROY, SARAH LAUREN 
4809 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
HARASSMENT

DAVIS, PHILLIP DJUAN 
1803 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLARRANT NONSUPPORT

FOX, RICKY GENE 
1644 PARTRIDGE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FULLER, MARCUS SAMUEL 
HOMELESS SODDY DASIY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREEN, ANTHONY JERMONE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032704 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HACKLER, LEVON CHARLES 
203 DEEPO STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. METH FOR RESALE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. METH FOR RESALE)

JONES, TALESIA RENEE 
2205 E 12TH ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374044502 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

KELLER, TIMOTHY GERARD 
2319 CALICO ROAD DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KING, SHARON 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071054 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PROSTITUTION

LAYMON, MARVIN KEITH 
3804 CUSCOWILLA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARTIN, RODGER DENTON 
3919 RHINEHART RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MCCANE, DARNELL LORENZO 
5409 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, JUMAR SAREEF 
1809 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063138 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PARMENTER, DOROTHY MARIE 
6038 CUCOWILLA TRAIL CHATTANOOGAT, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PENSON, TRACY ANTONIOUS 
7801 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

PHILLIPS, MICHAEL DAVID PAUL 
204 S LOVELL AVE , 37411 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

POTTS, JUSTIN ROBERT 
4007 RETRO HUGES ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO APPEAR

PRICE, KEVIN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL LITTERING

PRUITT, CHRISTOPHER ELIJAH 
1415 DALLAS LAKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAMOS, ANDRIY RONALDIHNO 
1624 E 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SHACKLEFORD, TEANDRA DESHEA 
1805 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063138 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SHIRLEY, TODD ALLEN 
350 WHASHA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374057320 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SILVA-MEZA, BRYAN JOEL 
5702 WILDER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (VOP)

SNEED, DANIEL DEWAYNE 
3657 49TH ST NW CLEVELAND, 373121504 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION

SNYDER, JONATHON DANIEL 
266 STONE CREEK TRL DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

TOLEDO, ELISSA RENEE 
541 CEDAR GLEN CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: 
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ESCAPE

TROXTEL, ABIGAIL MADISON 
6022 MILL RD HIXSON, 373432878 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

VAUGHN, MALLORY AUNTE 
5210 DONLYN LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTUR
POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINETO DELIVER
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE TO DELIVER
POSS. OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

WATERS, KOURTNEY ALISE 
2314 COVEY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

YOUNG, KEAIRA NASHAY 
1609 WILLOW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

