Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
APPLEBERRY, DAVORIUS ANTOINE
2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063408
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BACON, NICOLE LEANNE
HOMELESS HOMELESS, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL OR MANUFACTURING)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
EVADING ARREST
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BARBY, JOSHUA MATTHEW
1724 GANASITA TR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BELL, GREGORY LEBRON
710 MOORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BINKLEY, BETHANY ROSE
813 PINTA CIRCLE SALE CREEK, 37321
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BLAKE, LISA MARIE
1107 LULLWATER ROAD RED BANK, 37405
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, KEVIN EARL
119 HOLLYBERRY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374113761
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BRUBAKER, ALLEN
3639 PHELPS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT AGAINST FIRST RESPONDER
CHRISTIAN, TYLER
5324 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRAIG, JUSTIN
661 E LESLIE BENSPNON, 85602
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT AGAINST FIRST RESPONDER
SEXUAL BATTERY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CROY, SARAH LAUREN
4809 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
HARASSMENT
DAVIS, PHILLIP DJUAN
1803 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLARRANT NONSUPPORT
FOX, RICKY GENE
1644 PARTRIDGE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FULLER, MARCUS SAMUEL
HOMELESS SODDY DASIY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREEN, ANTHONY JERMONE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032704
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HACKLER, LEVON CHARLES
203 DEEPO STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. METH FOR RESALE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. METH FOR RESALE)
JONES, TALESIA RENEE
2205 E 12TH ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374044502
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KELLER, TIMOTHY GERARD
2319 CALICO ROAD DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KING, SHARON
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071054
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PROSTITUTION
LAYMON, MARVIN KEITH
3804 CUSCOWILLA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARTIN, RODGER DENTON
3919 RHINEHART RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MCCANE, DARNELL LORENZO
5409 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, JUMAR SAREEF
1809 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063138
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PARMENTER, DOROTHY MARIE
6038 CUCOWILLA TRAIL CHATTANOOGAT, 37415
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PENSON, TRACY ANTONIOUS
7801 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
PHILLIPS, MICHAEL DAVID PAUL
204 S LOVELL AVE , 37411
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POTTS, JUSTIN ROBERT
4007 RETRO HUGES ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PRICE, KEVIN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL LITTERING
PRUITT, CHRISTOPHER ELIJAH
1415 DALLAS LAKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAMOS, ANDRIY RONALDIHNO
1624 E 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SHACKLEFORD, TEANDRA DESHEA
1805 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063138
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SHIRLEY, TODD ALLEN
350 WHASHA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374057320
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SILVA-MEZA, BRYAN JOEL
5702 WILDER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (VOP)
SNEED, DANIEL DEWAYNE
3657 49TH ST NW CLEVELAND, 373121504
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION
SNYDER, JONATHON DANIEL
266 STONE CREEK TRL DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
TOLEDO, ELISSA RENEE
541 CEDAR GLEN CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ESCAPE
TROXTEL, ABIGAIL MADISON
6022 MILL RD HIXSON, 373432878
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VAUGHN, MALLORY AUNTE
5210 DONLYN LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTUR
POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINETO DELIVER
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE TO DELIVER
POSS. OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
WATERS, KOURTNEY ALISE
2314 COVEY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
YOUNG, KEAIRA NASHAY
1609 WILLOW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
Here are the mug shots:
|APPLEBERRY, DAVORIUS ANTOINE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BARBY, JOSHUA MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/09/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BELL, GREGORY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 07/11/1963
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|BLAKE, LISA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/07/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BROWN, KEVIN EARL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/30/1983
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BRUBAKER, ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/22/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT AGAINST FIRST RESPONDER
|
|CHRISTIAN, TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/11/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CRAIG, JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/30/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT AGAINST FIRST RESPONDER
- SEXUAL BATTERY
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|DAVIS, PHILLIP DJUAN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/06/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLARRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|FOX, RICKY GENE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/05/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|FULLER, MARCUS SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GREEN, ANTHONY JERMONE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/05/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HACKLER, LEVON CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/23/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. METH FOR RESALE)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. METH FOR RESALE)
|
|JONES, TALESIA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/14/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|KELLER, TIMOTHY GERARD
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/07/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KING, SHARON
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 07/10/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LAYMON, MARVIN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 04/10/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MARTIN, RODGER DENTON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/16/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|MCCANE, DARNELL LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/29/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOORE, JUMAR SAREEF
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/04/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|PENSON, TRACY ANTONIOUS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/05/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|PHILLIPS, MICHAEL DAVID PAUL
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 06/08/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|POTTS, JUSTIN ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/16/1992
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PRICE, KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/26/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL LITTERING
|
|PRUITT, CHRISTOPHER ELIJAH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/06/2000
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHACKLEFORD, TEANDRA DESHEA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/08/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|SHIRLEY, TODD ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/26/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SILVA-MEZA, BRYAN JOEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/19/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SNEED, DANIEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/12/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SNYDER, JONATHON DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/28/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TOLEDO, ELISSA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/26/1998
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2024
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- ESCAPE
|
|VAUGHN, MALLORY AUNTE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/20/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
- POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTUR
- POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINETO DELIVER
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE TO DELIVER
- POSS. OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
- POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|WATERS, KOURTNEY ALISE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/17/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|YOUNG, KEAIRA NASHAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/24/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
|