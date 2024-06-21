Stolen Vehicle Recovered, Man Arrested, After Early-Morning Pursuit Through Collegedale

A stolen vehicle was recovered and a man was arrested after a pursuit ended in Collegedale early Friday morning.

At approximately 3 a.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy observed a gray Honda Accord matching the description of a stolen vehicle reported out of Chattanooga, following an alert from an automated license plate reader.

The deputy began to follow the suspect vehicle near the 3800 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road, prompting the suspect to accelerate and initiate a pursuit. The vehicle headed north through the Collegedale area, with Collegedale Police officers joining the pursuit.



The pursuit covered multiple roads, commercial parking lots, and subdivisions in the vicinity before deputies performed a PIT maneuver on Ferdinand Peich Way. During the pursuit, the suspect, Datayvian Scott, attempted to hit a deputy with his vehicle while exiting the Streamside Subdivision and made two additional attempts to hit Collegedale Police officers.



Sheriff Austin Garrett said, “Yet again, this incident underscores how HCSO deputies utilize specialized training and cutting-edge technology to mitigate crime in our community. As your Sheriff, I prioritize equipping my deputies with essential tools such as ALPR technology in every patrol vehicle and training deputies in conducting PIT maneuvers. These resources enable them to effectively carry out their duties and ensure the safety of you and your family."

Scott was safely taken into custody and transported to the Hamilton County Jail where he is being charged with theft of property, aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, and numerous other driving related violations

Scott faces additional charges from the Collegedale Police Department.



The vehicle Scott was driving was reported stolen out of Chattanooga just days earlier.

