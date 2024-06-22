Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BAGGETT, ROBERT NATHANIEL

1207 HELENA DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BRYANT, KEELY SHAYE

2045 BROOMFIELD RD CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BURKHARDT, RICHARD ALAN

7525 REMINGTON COURT CHATTANOOHA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 76 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



COLEMAN, DUSTIN MICHAEL

SPRING CITY SPRING CITY, 30507

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACOYNE, JACOB EVAN6179 TUSCANY PLACE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: TN Dept of CorrBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CULVER, HUNTER CHASE1335 OLD THATCHER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSDANIELS, MICHAEL LEBRONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERDAVIS, GEORRAL LEGACY4421 MURRAY HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSDAVIS, MARCELL DEONTE1805 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/DAWSON, ROBERT LEON1018 BIRMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00DODD, MITCHELL LACHANCE104 JEEP ST CALHOUN, 307012869Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL3003 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071621Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEGOODWIN, JASON ELIHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONGRACE, ALONZO3108 12th Ave Chattanooga, 374071801Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONGRAHAM, JASON900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD,APT T125 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HOLLOWAY, JOSHUA JAMES2108 MAVRICK LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HUGHES, SAVANNA MARIE5436 CASSANDRA SMITH ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PD(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCH(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHHUNTER, JERMEL DEWAYNE802 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTJACOBS, JACQUEZ KEYUNTA610NORTH GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTJENNINGS, JASMINE LEANNEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLELESLER, JOSHUA DAVID705 DREXEL NASHVILLE, 372034171Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYLIVELY, JOSHUA LEE155 GARDNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MATEO ANTONIO, FELICIANO6402 VULCAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPENAGUS VASQUEZ, ALAN DE JESUS45 HOWARD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPRESLEY, RONNIE WYATT622 W 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEREDDING, KOREY3315 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061840Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRITCHIE, BARRY WINFRED11566 MULLINS COVE RD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffOTHER (COURT APPEARANCE)RODRIGUEZ, CARLOS SOTO5335 CONNELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 34411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SACKETT, CRYSTAL MARIE7217 FAIRBANKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALESCHOFIELD, TERRANCE DEYSHAWN801 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffEVADING ARRESTSCOTT, DATAYVIAN RAKELL4826 LAKE HAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSPEEDING (90/40)STOP SIGN VIOLATIONTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNSHAW, OLIVIA MARIZA127 GOODSON AVE RED BANK, 37405Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)SMITH, GERALD DAVID2601 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSEXUAL BATTERYTHOMAS, DARYL CORLELL810 MOSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETHEFT UNDER $500POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATRAVERSO, ANDERSON312 MCBRIEN RD APT 324 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVINSON, DAUNTAE JAMAL3916 ZINNIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWEAVER, COLENE JEANETTE7945 TRANQUILITY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIWILLIAMS, THOMAS TERRELL1014 TUNNELL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILSON, JOHN CALEB1507 WEST CROVE RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREWILSON, MICHAEL SHANNON6504 MIDDLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFWOODS, BOBBY2307 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

Here are the mug shots:

BAGGETT, ROBERT NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/19/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BRYANT, KEELY SHAYE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/23/2000

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COYNE, JACOB EVAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/05/1995

Arresting Agency: TN Dept of Corr



Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DANIELS, MICHAEL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/28/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER DAVIS, GEORRAL LEGACY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/18/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS DAVIS, MARCELL DEONTE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/10/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/ DAWSON, ROBERT LEON

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 11/19/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00 DODD, MITCHELL LACHANCE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/10/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/22/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HOLLOWAY, JOSHUA JAMES

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/14/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HUGHES, SAVANNA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/29/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2024

Charge(s):

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCH

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH HUNTER, JERMEL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/13/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT JACOBS, JACQUEZ KEYUNTA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/28/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LESLER, JOSHUA DAVID

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/09/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY REDDING, KOREY

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/01/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF RITCHIE, BARRY WINFRED

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 07/23/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2024

Charge(s):

OTHER (COURT APPEARANCE) SCHOFIELD, TERRANCE DEYSHAWN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/26/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST SCOTT, DATAYVIAN RAKELL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/25/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SPEEDING (90/40)

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN SHAW, OLIVIA MARIZA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/14/2005

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) THOMAS, DARYL CORLELL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/27/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2024

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

THEFT UNDER $500

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VINSON, DAUNTAE JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/06/1992

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WEAVER, COLENE JEANETTE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/23/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI WILLIAMS, THOMAS TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/18/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILSON, JOHN CALEB

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/19/1983

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE WOODS, BOBBY

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/20/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



