Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, June 22, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BAGGETT, ROBERT NATHANIEL 
1207 HELENA DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BRYANT, KEELY SHAYE 
2045 BROOMFIELD RD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURKHARDT, RICHARD ALAN 
7525 REMINGTON COURT CHATTANOOHA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 76 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

COLEMAN, DUSTIN MICHAEL 
SPRING CITY SPRING CITY, 30507 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COYNE, JACOB EVAN 
6179 TUSCANY PLACE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: TN Dept of Corr
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CULVER, HUNTER CHASE 
1335 OLD THATCHER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DANIELS, MICHAEL LEBRON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

DAVIS, GEORRAL LEGACY 
4421 MURRAY HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

DAVIS, MARCELL DEONTE 
1805 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/

DAWSON, ROBERT LEON 
1018 BIRMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

DODD, MITCHELL LACHANCE 
104 JEEP ST CALHOUN, 307012869 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL 
3003 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071621 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

GOODWIN, JASON ELI 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GRACE, ALONZO 
3108 12th Ave Chattanooga, 374071801 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

GRAHAM, JASON 
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD,APT T125 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOLLOWAY, JOSHUA JAMES 
2108 MAVRICK LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUGHES, SAVANNA MARIE 
5436 CASSANDRA SMITH ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCH
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH

HUNTER, JERMEL DEWAYNE 
802 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

JACOBS, JACQUEZ KEYUNTA 
610NORTH GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JENNINGS, JASMINE LEANNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

LESLER, JOSHUA DAVID 
705 DREXEL NASHVILLE, 372034171 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

LIVELY, JOSHUA LEE 
155 GARDNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MATEO ANTONIO, FELICIANO 
6402 VULCAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

PENAGUS VASQUEZ, ALAN DE JESUS 
45 HOWARD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

PRESLEY, RONNIE WYATT 
622 W 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

REDDING, KOREY 
3315 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061840 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RITCHIE, BARRY WINFRED 
11566 MULLINS COVE RD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OTHER (COURT APPEARANCE)

RODRIGUEZ, CARLOS SOTO 
5335 CONNELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 34411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SACKETT, CRYSTAL MARIE 
7217 FAIRBANKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SCHOFIELD, TERRANCE DEYSHAWN 
801 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST

SCOTT, DATAYVIAN RAKELL 
4826 LAKE HAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SPEEDING (90/40)
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

SHAW, OLIVIA MARIZA 
127 GOODSON AVE RED BANK, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

SMITH, GERALD DAVID 
2601 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SEXUAL BATTERY

THOMAS, DARYL CORLELL 
810 MOSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
THEFT UNDER $500
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TRAVERSO, ANDERSON 
312 MCBRIEN RD APT 324 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VINSON, DAUNTAE JAMAL 
3916 ZINNIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WEAVER, COLENE JEANETTE 
7945 TRANQUILITY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

WILLIAMS, THOMAS TERRELL 
1014 TUNNELL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILSON, JOHN CALEB 
1507 WEST CROVE RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

WILSON, MICHAEL SHANNON 
6504 MIDDLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WOODS, BOBBY 
2307 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

