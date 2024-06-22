Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BAGGETT, ROBERT NATHANIEL
1207 HELENA DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BRYANT, KEELY SHAYE
2045 BROOMFIELD RD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURKHARDT, RICHARD ALAN
7525 REMINGTON COURT CHATTANOOHA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 76 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
COLEMAN, DUSTIN MICHAEL
SPRING CITY SPRING CITY, 30507
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COYNE, JACOB EVAN
6179 TUSCANY PLACE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: TN Dept of Corr
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CULVER, HUNTER CHASE
1335 OLD THATCHER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DANIELS, MICHAEL LEBRON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
DAVIS, GEORRAL LEGACY
4421 MURRAY HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
DAVIS, MARCELL DEONTE
1805 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/
DAWSON, ROBERT LEON
1018 BIRMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
DODD, MITCHELL LACHANCE
104 JEEP ST CALHOUN, 307012869
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL
3003 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071621
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
GOODWIN, JASON ELI
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GRACE, ALONZO
3108 12th Ave Chattanooga, 374071801
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
GRAHAM, JASON
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD,APT T125 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOLLOWAY, JOSHUA JAMES
2108 MAVRICK LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUGHES, SAVANNA MARIE
5436 CASSANDRA SMITH ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCH
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
HUNTER, JERMEL DEWAYNE
802 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
JACOBS, JACQUEZ KEYUNTA
610NORTH GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JENNINGS, JASMINE LEANNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
LESLER, JOSHUA DAVID
705 DREXEL NASHVILLE, 372034171
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
LIVELY, JOSHUA LEE
155 GARDNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MATEO ANTONIO, FELICIANO
6402 VULCAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
PENAGUS VASQUEZ, ALAN DE JESUS
45 HOWARD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
PRESLEY, RONNIE WYATT
622 W 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
REDDING, KOREY
3315 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061840
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RITCHIE, BARRY WINFRED
11566 MULLINS COVE RD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OTHER (COURT APPEARANCE)
RODRIGUEZ, CARLOS SOTO
5335 CONNELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 34411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SACKETT, CRYSTAL MARIE
7217 FAIRBANKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SCHOFIELD, TERRANCE DEYSHAWN
801 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
SCOTT, DATAYVIAN RAKELL
4826 LAKE HAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SPEEDING (90/40)
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
SHAW, OLIVIA MARIZA
127 GOODSON AVE RED BANK, 37405
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
SMITH, GERALD DAVID
2601 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SEXUAL BATTERY
THOMAS, DARYL CORLELL
810 MOSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
THEFT UNDER $500
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TRAVERSO, ANDERSON
312 MCBRIEN RD APT 324 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VINSON, DAUNTAE JAMAL
3916 ZINNIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WEAVER, COLENE JEANETTE
7945 TRANQUILITY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
WILLIAMS, THOMAS TERRELL
1014 TUNNELL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILSON, JOHN CALEB
1507 WEST CROVE RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
WILSON, MICHAEL SHANNON
6504 MIDDLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WOODS, BOBBY
2307 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
