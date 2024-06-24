Firefighters Knock Down Flames At Rear Of Highland Park Home

The Chattanooga Fire Department's Blue Shift was called out on a Highland Park residential fire on Monday night.

At 9:46 p.m., CFD responded to a home in the 1500 block of E 14th Street and found the back of the structure engulfed in flames.

A coordinated fire attack from different sides and a search of the residence happened simultaneously. Firefighters had the flames knocked down fast and ventilated the house before moving into overhaul, officials said.

No one was home at the time of the fire. The cause will be under investigation.