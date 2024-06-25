Disgruntled Air Pollution Bureau Employee Pulled Trigger On Multiple Employees, But It Did Not Fire

Chattanooga Police said in the incident Monday near Hamilton Place Mall a disgruntled Air Pollution Bureau employee pointed a gun at multiple employees and pulled the trigger, but it did not go off.

By the time police arrived, 67-year-old John Schultz had fatally shot himself - apparently with a second gun.

Police received multiple calls of an active shooter at a CBL office building in the 2000 block of Hamilton Place Boulevard. Multiple callers were reporting that a person with a gun was firing shots inside the building.





CPD and other law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical agencies responded to the scene.CPD and our partners began searching the building for a suspect and any victims.





While searching the building, individuals inside provided officers with a suspect description.





Later, the officers found a person matching the suspect description with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was detained and found to be deceased on scene.





Police continued to search the building for any victims. After the entire building was searched, there were no victims found.





CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation. The Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.





Police said, "During the preliminary investigation, it was determined that Schultz was an employee of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau. He was observed by witnesses pointing a gun at multiple employees and pulling the trigger. The firearm malfunctioned and did not fire. The other employees were able to separate themselves and get away from the suspect. At some point during the incident, it appears that he shot himself with a second firearm."