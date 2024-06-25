Signal Mountain Water In Good Shape; Reduced Scale Old Towne Sidewalk Project Moves Forward

An in-depth annual water quality report was presented to the Signal Mountain Council at its work session on Monday night. After sampling and testing the system’s water, Matt Justice, the director of the water utility, said that the new report shows what a great asset the water company is and it also helps residents understand the utility and results of the testing. Mr. Justice said water available to the town is abundant, unlike shortages that many other cities experience, because the source of water is the Tennessee River. The water utility does the sampling and tries to determine how to prevent contaminates from getting into the water that is distributed.

The utility looks specifically for certain contaminates including two of the most egregious, lead and PFAS chemicals known as “ forever chemicals” because of their resistance to breaking down. Testing is done for lead and copper every three years. When lead was used in the pipes and connections, the dangers were not understood, he said. The water lines from the town’s meters to the house are the homeowner’s responsibility, and Mr. Justice said that if residents call or email, the SMWU will help them to determine if lead is in their lines. But he said the lead numbers look fantastic overall for the system and that no lead service lines have been found on the mountain.

The PFAS chemicals are everywhere, the result of many manufacturing processes and the health risks of absorbing them are still being learned. They are found in animals, humans, the soil and air, he said. The SMWU is focusing on PFAS in the water. The Environmental Protection Agency is providing guidelines for targets to stay below. Many are non-detectible, but the tiny quantity is still a concern. American Water is also sampling and is responsible for removing these chemicals entirely. Signal Mountain’s water is in compliance with all sampled items, said Mr. Justice, adding that he is happy with the great water on the mountain.

This water quality report is available on the town’s website and Facebook page, at city hall and with the QR code on water bills.

The long-awaited sidewalk project in Old Towne is moving forward. Public Works Director Wesley Stokes reported that once the council approves a resolution, a request for a reduced set of plans will be sent to TDOT. The new plan will reduce the scope of the work for the needed right-of-way and the public works department will do some of the work in house, which will reduce the cost. Then, TDOT is expected to give Signal Mountain the OK to proceed.

Town Manager Matt Trollinger has combined the jobs of the Finance Director and Human Resources Director, and revised the job description, with the focus on finance. Compensation for the position will be increased because of the additional responsibility. The job description has been sent to MTAS (Municipal Technical Advisory Service) for review before the job is advertised.

Mr. Trollinger has also made some updates to the town’s personnel policy. These include implementing a formal dress code policy and the vacation and sick leave policy. That change is aimed at employees such as firefighters who have 24-hour shifts. There also will be a change for how to handle jury duty for employees who work odd shifts.

Another item that was discussed was about memos of understanding with the recreation leagues and other organizations using the town’s facilities. At this time, there is one MOU agreement in place. The discussion was to consider having the MOUs done by staff, by using the template from the only one now in effect. Councilman Andrew Gardner said the rec leagues need to understand that the agreement will not be final until the council gives approval.

In the past several months, the Signal Mountain Council has been discussing the pros and cons of leasing vehicles and equipment rather than buying it. City Manager Trollinger and Public Works Director Stokes have taken the first step to investigate if there are benefits to leasing. The two met with Enterprise to learn about a leasing agreement and found that the two are pretty much the same, said Mr. Trollinger. Analysis showed that over 10 years, the town would save $4,000. The policy Enterprise has found to be the most cost effective is to cycle out equipment every five years. Timing for replacing vehicles has been another issue that Signal Mountain has been considering. Enterprise also has a Police and Fire program. Enterprise will be asked to make a presentation of all three plans to the council.