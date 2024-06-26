Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

BROWN, LISA ANN

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 03/14/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CASE, JADE MCKENAH

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/01/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DAVIS, GEORGE LEON

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 03/09/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE DUNCAN, ASHLEIGH SIENNA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/04/2004

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EASTER, RUTH SAM-YI

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/24/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GLOVER, JAMES KELLY

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/05/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HERRON, KENNETH LORENZO

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/15/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) HEWITT, LORENZO ORALNDO

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/31/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT HILL, KATHERINE REE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/11/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II HUGHES, AARON KURT

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/10/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HUGHEY, MICHAEL JAMEL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/04/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, KANIEYA D

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/05/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

OPEN CONTAINER LAW JONES, THOMAS ESLIE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 06/18/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING JORDAN, ANITA TERNAE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/24/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY KELLY, BRENDA JENNETT

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 12/21/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KINGSTON, MAASI

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 12/05/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LEE, ANGELA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/09/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2024

Charge(s):

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MERINO, AMANDA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/22/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) MORRIS, MENDI LORAINE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/27/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MUCCINO, AIDAN VINCENT

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/05/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2024

Charge(s):

KIDNAPPING

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PERRY, JANA DELYNN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/05/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PETERS, KAMERON RYAN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/28/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RODRIQUEZ, SAMATHA R

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/12/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RECKLESS DRIVING

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE ROLLINS, MARK ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/24/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ROWAN, RICHARD BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/14/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING SMITH, TERRY JEROME

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 04/27/1972

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED STEPHENS, MARCUS JAMES

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 09/17/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2024

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT THORNBURY, JEFFERY TYLER

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/23/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALSINGHAM, TRAVIS PAUL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/21/1987

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2024

Charge(s):

SEXUAL BATTERY

FALSE IMPRISONMENT WARD, CLARENCE CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 05/06/1971

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WASHINGTON, RUYUANA J

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/08/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 09/04/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





