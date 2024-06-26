Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BROWN, LISA ANN
141 SUNSET DR DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CASE, JADE MCKENAH
675 PINE GROVE RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373807138
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DAVIS, GEORGE LEON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DICKSON, MORGAN SINCLAIR
3506 OAK KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374155416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DUNCAN, ASHLEIGH SIENNA
110 E NEWBERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EASTER, RUTH SAM-YI
2120 CHESTNUT STREET APT 225 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GLOVER, JAMES KELLY
90 ADAMS RUN LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HERRON, KENNETH LORENZO
5232 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102013
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
HEWITT, LORENZO ORALNDO
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071104
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HILL, KATHERINE REE
HOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 379180974
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
HUGHES, AARON KURT
4508 HOWARDSVILLE ROAD APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HUGHEY, MICHAEL JAMEL
5812 FORT SUMTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACKSON, KANIEYA D
2406 BRIGGS AVE UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
JONES, THOMAS ESLIE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071536
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JORDAN, ANITA TERNAE
6999 TIFFANY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
KELLY, BRENDA JENNETT
555 WILLOW CHATTANOOGA, 374042233
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KINGSTON, MAASI
608 SYLVIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEE, ANGELA MICHELLE
4926 JEFFERY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MERINO, AMANDA
7436 GATES RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MIRNDA JUAREZ, MAYNOR
3003 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MORRIS, MENDI LORAINE
1908 RAWLINS STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MUCCINO, AIDAN VINCENT
6425 OLIN LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
KIDNAPPING
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PAYNE, THOMAS LYNN
408 MAIN ST APT 1 MARTIN, 38237
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PERRY, JANA DELYNN
6812 LEVI RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PETERS, KAMERON RYAN
3412 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RODRIQUEZ, SAMATHA R
1403 FORE WIND HILL SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RECKLESS DRIVING
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
ROLLINS, MARK ANTHONY
46 AMY RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ROWAN, RICHARD BLAKE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
RUFFNER, STACY LEAH
HOMELESS SODDYDAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, TERRY JEROME
1502 INDEPENDANCE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
STEPHENS, MARCUS JAMES
2107 VADEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT
THORNBURY, JEFFERY TYLER
1044 HIRAM AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALSINGHAM, TRAVIS PAUL
346 POPLAR STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SEXUAL BATTERY
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
WARD, CLARENCE CHRISTOPHER
1569 WALDEN FARM RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WASHINGTON, RUYUANA J
5293 ROTARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON
4607 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WRIGHT, ROBERT JOHN
8622 SNOW HILL ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
