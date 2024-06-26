Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BROWN, LISA ANN 
141 SUNSET DR DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CASE, JADE MCKENAH 
675 PINE GROVE RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373807138 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DAVIS, GEORGE LEON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DICKSON, MORGAN SINCLAIR 
3506 OAK KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374155416 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

DUNCAN, ASHLEIGH SIENNA 
110 E NEWBERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EASTER, RUTH SAM-YI 
2120 CHESTNUT STREET APT 225 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GLOVER, JAMES KELLY 
90 ADAMS RUN LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HERRON, KENNETH LORENZO 
5232 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102013 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

HEWITT, LORENZO ORALNDO 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071104 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HILL, KATHERINE REE 
HOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 379180974 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

HUGHES, AARON KURT 
4508 HOWARDSVILLE ROAD APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HUGHEY, MICHAEL JAMEL 
5812 FORT SUMTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, KANIEYA D 
2406 BRIGGS AVE UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

JONES, THOMAS ESLIE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071536 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

JORDAN, ANITA TERNAE 
6999 TIFFANY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

KELLY, BRENDA JENNETT 
555 WILLOW CHATTANOOGA, 374042233 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KINGSTON, MAASI 
608 SYLVIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEE, ANGELA MICHELLE 
4926 JEFFERY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MERINO, AMANDA 
7436 GATES RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MIRNDA JUAREZ, MAYNOR 
3003 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MORRIS, MENDI LORAINE 
1908 RAWLINS STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MUCCINO, AIDAN VINCENT 
6425 OLIN LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
KIDNAPPING
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PAYNE, THOMAS LYNN 
408 MAIN ST APT 1 MARTIN, 38237 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PERRY, JANA DELYNN 
6812 LEVI RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PETERS, KAMERON RYAN 
3412 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RODRIQUEZ, SAMATHA R 
1403 FORE WIND HILL SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RECKLESS DRIVING
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

ROLLINS, MARK ANTHONY 
46 AMY RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ROWAN, RICHARD BLAKE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

RUFFNER, STACY LEAH 
HOMELESS SODDYDAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, TERRY JEROME 
1502 INDEPENDANCE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

STEPHENS, MARCUS JAMES 
2107 VADEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT

THORNBURY, JEFFERY TYLER 
1044 HIRAM AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALSINGHAM, TRAVIS PAUL 
346 POPLAR STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SEXUAL BATTERY
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

WARD, CLARENCE CHRISTOPHER 
1569 WALDEN FARM RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WASHINGTON, RUYUANA J 
5293 ROTARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON 
4607 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WRIGHT, ROBERT JOHN 
8622 SNOW HILL ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

