County Commission Takes 1st Step For $260 Million Bond Issue, With Much Of It For School Projects

The County Commission on Wednesday took the first step toward a $260 million bond issue, much of which is for building several new schools and repairing others.

The issue had been at $250 million, but the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority (WWTA) asked that $10 million for its projects be bundled in as well.

Lee Brouner, county finance administrator, said, "The vast majority of the $250 million will be going toward school projects."

County Mayor Weston Wamp said by the time the commission later votes to authorize the bonds there will be specifics given on the county school projects.

He said there may also be some county government projects as well, including possible funds toward a new health department at a new location. He said the county has been working with Erlanger Health System on that project. Erlanger is adjacent to the health department on Third Street.

Juvenile Court continues to have facility needs, it was stated.

The county mayor said the school projects may include a new elementary school on the Dupont Elementary site that would consolidate several smaller elementaries as well as a new Soddy Daisy Middle School.

There would be significant improvements at Brainerd High School and funds for the planned Gateway School at a building the county purchased for $10 million from BlueCross off West Sixth Street.

County Mayor Wamp said the funding would also cover major capital projects at schools needing repairs.

Commissioner David Sharpe said the $250 million bond issue would mean a total $375 million cost to taxpayers when interest is included.

Commissioner Lee Helton said he was open to a SPLOST type dedicated stream of funding for the schools with a special sales tax implemented. However, he said the municipalities might not be willing to take part in such a tax.