Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

AKINS, JAVAUGHN ARCHELYUS

1010 MERONEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Public Srv Comm

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



ALLEN, CHRISTIE O

186 JOSEPH WAY EVENSVILLE, 37332

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BOYD, JAMIA MARURISSA

4025 OAKWOOD DRIVE APT424 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BRADFORD, JAMES DAVID

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



BRANCH, STACEY JAMES

2908 15TH AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



BROCK, GREYLIN LYMONE

4708 ARROWHEAD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER



BURRIS, BRADLEY TODD

7514 HYDRUS DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



CLUCK, AUSTIN

1345 RA GRIFFITH HWY LOT D JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



COLOP, LUIS ARMANDO SAM

111314 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PROSTITUTION



COOPER, DALVEN NICO

1238 HARDING STREET WICHITA, 67208

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DEFORE, ZACHARY SHAKIAN

1185 LOWER COVE LOOP DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



EBERHARDT, SIREUNYA DEVINEICE

5089 CORNELIUS DR MURFREESBORO, 37129

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RECKLESS DRIVING



ELLAM, STELLA MARIA

212 CHERRY HILL DRIVE APT 4 DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION



FLETCHER, BRIAN KEITH

8264 ELLIE PLAZA APT 17 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



FOSTER, STEVEN ELDAN

8632 BRENDA DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FRANKLIN, CHARLES EDWARD

2009 PORTLAND ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374064232

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GOODLOW, STACY DARREL

914 AVEBURY DR APT B ATLANTA, 30344

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GRAY, TAMMY G

727 E11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GREEN, MICHAEL AUSTIN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



JOHNSON, ANDRIAN DECARLOS

238 W 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY



KING, CAROLYN NADINE

586 LEATHER GAP ROAD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



MARSHALL, ASIA

4033 SAVANNAH DR COLUMBUS, 31907

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



MARTIN, NORTISHA LENAIL

5808 PATRICK PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MORGAN, ADRIAN LEBRON

125 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PARKER, DANIEL JEVON

3404 BIRCHRUN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PECK, REGINALD GRISHON

4711 ROGERS RD UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF NO CONTACT ORDER

VIOLATION OF NO CONTACT ORDER

VIOLATION OF NO CONTACT ORDER



PETERSON, JULIET ANN

9019 WACANDA SHORE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



PITMON, JTAIVEON DARNELL

3880 YOUNGSTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST



PITTS, ANESHA DANYEAL

1253 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



SIEFERT, NATHAN

7843 HUNTINGTON FOREST DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SKILES, LEVI BRADFORD

9019 WACONDA SHORE DR CHATTANOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



STEWART, JESSICA K

4007 RETRO HUGHES RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



TROXELL, JASON EUGENE

900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN



VELAZQUEZ RODRIGUEZ, JONATHON

9203 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WILSON, LONNIE JAMES

660 GREENLAND AVE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT VOP

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



YOUNG, CANIESHA ZHANE

7836 MONGER LN OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



Here are the mug shots:

