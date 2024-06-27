Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
AKINS, JAVAUGHN ARCHELYUS
1010 MERONEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Public Srv Comm
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
ALLEN, CHRISTIE O
186 JOSEPH WAY EVENSVILLE, 37332
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BOYD, JAMIA MARURISSA
4025 OAKWOOD DRIVE APT424 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BRADFORD, JAMES DAVID
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
BRANCH, STACEY JAMES
2908 15TH AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
BROCK, GREYLIN LYMONE
4708 ARROWHEAD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
BURRIS, BRADLEY TODD
7514 HYDRUS DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
CLUCK, AUSTIN
1345 RA GRIFFITH HWY LOT D JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
COLOP, LUIS ARMANDO SAM
111314 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PROSTITUTION
COOPER, DALVEN NICO
1238 HARDING STREET WICHITA, 67208
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DEFORE, ZACHARY SHAKIAN
1185 LOWER COVE LOOP DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
EBERHARDT, SIREUNYA DEVINEICE
5089 CORNELIUS DR MURFREESBORO, 37129
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING
ELLAM, STELLA MARIA
212 CHERRY HILL DRIVE APT 4 DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
FLETCHER, BRIAN KEITH
8264 ELLIE PLAZA APT 17 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FOSTER, STEVEN ELDAN
8632 BRENDA DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FRANKLIN, CHARLES EDWARD
2009 PORTLAND ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374064232
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GOODLOW, STACY DARREL
914 AVEBURY DR APT B ATLANTA, 30344
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRAY, TAMMY G
727 E11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GREEN, MICHAEL AUSTIN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JOHNSON, ANDRIAN DECARLOS
238 W 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
KING, CAROLYN NADINE
586 LEATHER GAP ROAD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
MARSHALL, ASIA
4033 SAVANNAH DR COLUMBUS, 31907
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MARTIN, NORTISHA LENAIL
5808 PATRICK PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MORGAN, ADRIAN LEBRON
125 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARKER, DANIEL JEVON
3404 BIRCHRUN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PECK, REGINALD GRISHON
4711 ROGERS RD UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF NO CONTACT ORDER
VIOLATION OF NO CONTACT ORDER
VIOLATION OF NO CONTACT ORDER
PETERSON, JULIET ANN
9019 WACANDA SHORE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PITMON, JTAIVEON DARNELL
3880 YOUNGSTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
PITTS, ANESHA DANYEAL
1253 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
SIEFERT, NATHAN
7843 HUNTINGTON FOREST DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SKILES, LEVI BRADFORD
9019 WACONDA SHORE DR CHATTANOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
STEWART, JESSICA K
4007 RETRO HUGHES RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
TROXELL, JASON EUGENE
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
VELAZQUEZ RODRIGUEZ, JONATHON
9203 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILSON, LONNIE JAMES
660 GREENLAND AVE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT VOP
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
YOUNG, CANIESHA ZHANE
7836 MONGER LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
