Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, June 27, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
AKINS, JAVAUGHN ARCHELYUS 
1010 MERONEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Public Srv Comm
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

ALLEN, CHRISTIE O 
186 JOSEPH WAY EVENSVILLE, 37332 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BOYD, JAMIA MARURISSA 
4025 OAKWOOD DRIVE APT424 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BRADFORD, JAMES DAVID 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

BRANCH, STACEY JAMES 
2908 15TH AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

BROCK, GREYLIN LYMONE 
4708 ARROWHEAD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

BURRIS, BRADLEY TODD 
7514 HYDRUS DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

CLUCK, AUSTIN 
1345 RA GRIFFITH HWY LOT D JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

COLOP, LUIS ARMANDO SAM 
111314 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PROSTITUTION

COOPER, DALVEN NICO 
1238 HARDING STREET WICHITA, 67208 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DEFORE, ZACHARY SHAKIAN 
1185 LOWER COVE LOOP DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

EBERHARDT, SIREUNYA DEVINEICE 
5089 CORNELIUS DR MURFREESBORO, 37129 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING

ELLAM, STELLA MARIA 
212 CHERRY HILL DRIVE APT 4 DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

FLETCHER, BRIAN KEITH 
8264 ELLIE PLAZA APT 17 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FOSTER, STEVEN ELDAN 
8632 BRENDA DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FRANKLIN, CHARLES EDWARD 
2009 PORTLAND ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374064232 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GOODLOW, STACY DARREL 
914 AVEBURY DR APT B ATLANTA, 30344 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRAY, TAMMY G 
727 E11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GREEN, MICHAEL AUSTIN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

JOHNSON, ANDRIAN DECARLOS 
238 W 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

KING, CAROLYN NADINE 
586 LEATHER GAP ROAD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

MARSHALL, ASIA 
4033 SAVANNAH DR COLUMBUS, 31907 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MARTIN, NORTISHA LENAIL 
5808 PATRICK PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MORGAN, ADRIAN LEBRON 
125 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARKER, DANIEL JEVON 
3404 BIRCHRUN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PECK, REGINALD GRISHON 
4711 ROGERS RD UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF NO CONTACT ORDER
VIOLATION OF NO CONTACT ORDER
VIOLATION OF NO CONTACT ORDER

PETERSON, JULIET ANN 
9019 WACANDA SHORE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PITMON, JTAIVEON DARNELL 
3880 YOUNGSTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST

PITTS, ANESHA DANYEAL 
1253 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

SIEFERT, NATHAN 
7843 HUNTINGTON FOREST DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SKILES, LEVI BRADFORD 
9019 WACONDA SHORE DR CHATTANOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

STEWART, JESSICA K 
4007 RETRO HUGHES RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

TROXELL, JASON EUGENE 
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

VELAZQUEZ RODRIGUEZ, JONATHON 
9203 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILSON, LONNIE JAMES 
660 GREENLAND AVE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT VOP
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

YOUNG, CANIESHA ZHANE 
7836 MONGER LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

