Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

BARNES, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

3410 1ST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BLACK, JARQUEZ MALIK

7500 NOAH REID RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BRIGHT, SANDRA KAY

8433 SPRING FIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BURMOOD, TYLER JOSEPH

703 S 5TH STREET CLINTON, 47842

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



CALHOUN, KEDARRIUS RAYQUAN

2107 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



CAMPBELL, JAMMAL DUPREE

730 CARRINGTON DR CHARLOTTE, 28214

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



CARTER, LAWANNA TANGERIA

1510 WASHINGTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064134

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CHILDERS, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE

222 MAY ROAD SEQUATCHIE, 37374

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CHOPANE KING, TERLISHA LATRICE

8419 IRIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214335

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



COOLEY, KEENAN IVORY

1904 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

ASSAULT



DAVE, DION SABRENO

4004 HARBOR HILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

STALKING



DAVIS, BRITENY ANN

2902 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION



DELO, NATHAN JOE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



DONAHUE, ANDREW KEITH

5702 JANA LN HIXSON, 373435499

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR

EVADING ARREST



DOUGLAS, CEDRIC JERMAINE

1201 BOYNTON DR APT 311 CHATTANOOGA, 374022134

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GEARING, RUSSELL ANTONIO JERMAINE

1400 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374042903

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



HAGGARD, LATAVIA ASHA

3704 WEST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101387

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURGLARY OF AUTO

EVADING ARREST



HICKS, COURTNEY LYNNE

727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POL



HOLMES, GAYLE RUTH

5518 SPRING GARDEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 69 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



HOUSE, GLORIA ANN

611 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE CATOO



JONES, HAYDEN DEMARCO

6565 STILL BOUNCE LN HARRIOSN, 37341

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE



LAMPORT, STEWART ALFRED CAIN

355 NORTHBLUFF CIRCLE MONTEAGLE, 37356

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



LANGKAMP, AARON ROBERT

491 W 26TH ST APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MARTIN, KENYON TYRIQ

917 CHESTNUT WOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

EVADING ARREST

SPEEDING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MOFFETT, SHELDON

417 BLEDSOE AVE RALIEGH, 27601

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



MURPHY, CELESTE MICHELE

1701 BROAD STREET APT.

Here are the mug shots:

BALLEW, GARRETT MASON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/27/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BARNES, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 02/26/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BLACK, JARQUEZ MALIK

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/03/2000

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BRIGHT, SANDRA KAY

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 02/09/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURMOOD, TYLER JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/17/1990

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION CALHOUN, KEDARRIUS RAYQUAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/07/1999

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS CAMPBELL, JAMMAL DUPREE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/17/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CARTER, LAWANNA TANGERIA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/18/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CHILDERS, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/29/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHOPANE KING, TERLISHA LATRICE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/26/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF COOLEY, KEENAN IVORY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/17/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

ASSAULT DAVE, DION SABRENO

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 04/12/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Charge(s):

STALKING DAVIS, BRITENY ANN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/29/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION DONAHUE, ANDREW KEITH

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/12/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

EVADING ARREST DOUGLAS, CEDRIC JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/12/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HAGGARD, LATAVIA ASHA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/05/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURGLARY OF AUTO

EVADING ARREST HARDEN, THADDIUS DEON

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/08/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HICKS, COURTNEY LYNNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/22/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POL HOLMES, GAYLE RUTH

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 11/16/1954

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Charge(s):

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE HOUSE, GLORIA ANN

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 01/29/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE CATOO LAMPORT, STEWART ALFRED CAIN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/28/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LANGKAMP, AARON ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/21/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LAWMAN, AUDREY MAY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/02/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MCNABB, JARED ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/21/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE MOFFETT, SHELDON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/15/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MURPHY, CELESTE MICHELE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 06/06/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Charge(s):

ILLEGAL REGISTRATION OR VOTING

FALSE ENTRY ON OFFICIAL REGISTRATION OR ELECTION D

FALSE ENTRY ON OFFICIAL REGISTRATION OR ELECTION D

FORGERY

PERJURY

FALSE ENTRY IN GOVERMENTAL RECORDS

FORGERY

PERJURY

FALSE ENTRY IN GOVERMENTAL RECORDS

FORGERY

PERJURY

OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT

OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT

OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT

OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT

OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT

OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT NEWSOME, HAILEY IRENE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/08/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OTTO, CHELSEA C

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/05/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT PASS, DONNIE NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/17/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PAULEY, JOHN MARK

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 03/13/1960

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) PITTMAN, CALVIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/02/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PUCKETT, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/15/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING RAMOS, JORDY RODRIGO

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/03/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ROSSELLO, EDEN SHEA

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/15/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ROWE, EDWARD ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 08/02/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RUSSELL, CAMERON ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/30/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Charge(s):

REVOKED FOR DUI TAYLOR, QUATTERRIUS DEONTIA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/13/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT TINDELL, MILTON VANCE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 07/27/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT WILSON, BRIAN DEON

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/20/2004

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE YEAGER, CARL ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/06/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



