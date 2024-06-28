Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BARNES, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
3410 1ST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BLACK, JARQUEZ MALIK
7500 NOAH REID RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BRIGHT, SANDRA KAY
8433 SPRING FIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURMOOD, TYLER JOSEPH
703 S 5TH STREET CLINTON, 47842
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CALHOUN, KEDARRIUS RAYQUAN
2107 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
CAMPBELL, JAMMAL DUPREE
730 CARRINGTON DR CHARLOTTE, 28214
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CARTER, LAWANNA TANGERIA
1510 WASHINGTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064134
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILDERS, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE
222 MAY ROAD SEQUATCHIE, 37374
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHOPANE KING, TERLISHA LATRICE
8419 IRIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214335
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
COOLEY, KEENAN IVORY
1904 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ASSAULT
DAVE, DION SABRENO
4004 HARBOR HILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STALKING
DAVIS, BRITENY ANN
2902 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DELO, NATHAN JOE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DONAHUE, ANDREW KEITH
5702 JANA LN HIXSON, 373435499
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
EVADING ARREST
DOUGLAS, CEDRIC JERMAINE
1201 BOYNTON DR APT 311 CHATTANOOGA, 374022134
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GEARING, RUSSELL ANTONIO JERMAINE
1400 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374042903
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
HAGGARD, LATAVIA ASHA
3704 WEST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101387
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY OF AUTO
EVADING ARREST
HICKS, COURTNEY LYNNE
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POL
HOLMES, GAYLE RUTH
5518 SPRING GARDEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
HOUSE, GLORIA ANN
611 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE CATOO
JONES, HAYDEN DEMARCO
6565 STILL BOUNCE LN HARRIOSN, 37341
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
LAMPORT, STEWART ALFRED CAIN
355 NORTHBLUFF CIRCLE MONTEAGLE, 37356
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
LANGKAMP, AARON ROBERT
491 W 26TH ST APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MARTIN, KENYON TYRIQ
917 CHESTNUT WOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MOFFETT, SHELDON
417 BLEDSOE AVE RALIEGH, 27601
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MURPHY, CELESTE MICHELE
1701 BROAD STREET APT.
329 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ILLEGAL REGISTRATION OR VOTING
FALSE ENTRY ON OFFICIAL REGISTRATION OR ELECTION D
FALSE ENTRY ON OFFICIAL REGISTRATION OR ELECTION D
FORGERY
PERJURY
FALSE ENTRY IN GOVERMENTAL RECORDS
FORGERY
PERJURY
FALSE ENTRY IN GOVERMENTAL RECORDS
FORGERY
PERJURY
OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT
OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT
OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT
OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT
OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT
OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT
NEWSOME, HAILEY IRENE
8527 CANTON WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OTTO, CHELSEA C
HOMELESS LOUISVILLE, 402152814
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
PASS, DONNIE NATHANIEL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PAULEY, JOHN MARK
5220 OGDEN RD DAYTON, 373216430
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PHELPS, KAYLA LYNN
6553 OLD DAYTON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
D.U.I.
PITTMAN, CALVIN LEE
3919 RHINEHART RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PUCKETT, CHRISTOPHER LEE
1803 VERONA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
RAMOS, JORDY RODRIGO
1301 E 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROSSELLO, EDEN SHEA
3648 LARRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROWE, EDWARD ALLEN
3701 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072135
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RUSSELL, CAMERON ALEXANDER
1895 CANNON DALE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
REVOKED FOR DUI
SANDOVAL RAMOS, SERGIO LEONEL
2001EAST 31ST PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
TAYLOR, QUATTERRIUS DEONTIA
5405 UPSHAW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
TINDELL, MILTON VANCE
2231 GENEVA TRIAL APT H11 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
WESTFIELD, DANNY ANTONIO
2554 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
WILSON, BRIAN DEON
1512 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
YEAGER, CARL ALLAN
13808 EICKHOFF LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
Here are the mug shots:
|BALLEW, GARRETT MASON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/27/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|BARNES, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/26/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BLACK, JARQUEZ MALIK
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/03/2000
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BRIGHT, SANDRA KAY
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/09/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BURMOOD, TYLER JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/17/1990
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|CALHOUN, KEDARRIUS RAYQUAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/07/1999
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|CAMPBELL, JAMMAL DUPREE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/17/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|CARTER, LAWANNA TANGERIA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CHILDERS, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/29/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CHOPANE KING, TERLISHA LATRICE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/26/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|COOLEY, KEENAN IVORY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/17/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- ASSAULT
|
|DAVE, DION SABRENO
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 04/12/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, BRITENY ANN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/29/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|DONAHUE, ANDREW KEITH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/12/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- EVADING ARREST
|
|DOUGLAS, CEDRIC JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/12/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HAGGARD, LATAVIA ASHA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- EVADING ARREST
|
|HARDEN, THADDIUS DEON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/08/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HICKS, COURTNEY LYNNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/22/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POL
|
|HOLMES, GAYLE RUTH
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 11/16/1954
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Charge(s):
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- FAILURE TO RENDER AID
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|HOUSE, GLORIA ANN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 01/29/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE CATOO
|
|LAMPORT, STEWART ALFRED CAIN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/28/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LANGKAMP, AARON ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/21/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LAWMAN, AUDREY MAY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/02/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|MCNABB, JARED ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/21/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
|
|MOFFETT, SHELDON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/15/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MURPHY, CELESTE MICHELE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 06/06/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Charge(s):
- ILLEGAL REGISTRATION OR VOTING
- FALSE ENTRY ON OFFICIAL REGISTRATION OR ELECTION D
- FALSE ENTRY ON OFFICIAL REGISTRATION OR ELECTION D
- FORGERY
- PERJURY
- FALSE ENTRY IN GOVERMENTAL RECORDS
- FORGERY
- PERJURY
- FALSE ENTRY IN GOVERMENTAL RECORDS
- FORGERY
- PERJURY
- OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT
- OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT
- OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT
- OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT
- OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT
- OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT
|
|NEWSOME, HAILEY IRENE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/08/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|OTTO, CHELSEA C
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PASS, DONNIE NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PAULEY, JOHN MARK
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 03/13/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|PITTMAN, CALVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/02/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PUCKETT, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/15/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RAMOS, JORDY RODRIGO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/03/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|ROSSELLO, EDEN SHEA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/15/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|ROWE, EDWARD ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 08/02/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RUSSELL, CAMERON ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/30/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TAYLOR, QUATTERRIUS DEONTIA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/13/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TINDELL, MILTON VANCE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 07/27/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WILSON, BRIAN DEON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/20/2004
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|YEAGER, CARL ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/06/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|