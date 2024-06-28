Latest Headlines

BARNES, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN 
3410 1ST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BLACK, JARQUEZ MALIK 
7500 NOAH REID RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BRIGHT, SANDRA KAY 
8433 SPRING FIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURMOOD, TYLER JOSEPH 
703 S 5TH STREET CLINTON, 47842 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

CALHOUN, KEDARRIUS RAYQUAN 
2107 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

CAMPBELL, JAMMAL DUPREE 
730 CARRINGTON DR CHARLOTTE, 28214 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CARTER, LAWANNA TANGERIA 
1510 WASHINGTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064134 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILDERS, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE 
222 MAY ROAD SEQUATCHIE, 37374 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHOPANE KING, TERLISHA LATRICE 
8419 IRIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214335 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

COOLEY, KEENAN IVORY 
1904 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ASSAULT

DAVE, DION SABRENO 
4004 HARBOR HILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STALKING

DAVIS, BRITENY ANN 
2902 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DELO, NATHAN JOE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DONAHUE, ANDREW KEITH 
5702 JANA LN HIXSON, 373435499 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
EVADING ARREST

DOUGLAS, CEDRIC JERMAINE 
1201 BOYNTON DR APT 311 CHATTANOOGA, 374022134 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GEARING, RUSSELL ANTONIO JERMAINE 
1400 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374042903 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

HAGGARD, LATAVIA ASHA 
3704 WEST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101387 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY OF AUTO
EVADING ARREST

HICKS, COURTNEY LYNNE 
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POL

HOLMES, GAYLE RUTH 
5518 SPRING GARDEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

HOUSE, GLORIA ANN 
611 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE CATOO

JONES, HAYDEN DEMARCO 
6565 STILL BOUNCE LN HARRIOSN, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

LAMPORT, STEWART ALFRED CAIN 
355 NORTHBLUFF CIRCLE MONTEAGLE, 37356 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

LANGKAMP, AARON ROBERT 
491 W 26TH ST APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MARTIN, KENYON TYRIQ 
917 CHESTNUT WOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MOFFETT, SHELDON 
417 BLEDSOE AVE RALIEGH, 27601 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MURPHY, CELESTE MICHELE 
1701 BROAD STREET APT.

329 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ILLEGAL REGISTRATION OR VOTING
FALSE ENTRY ON OFFICIAL REGISTRATION OR ELECTION D
FALSE ENTRY ON OFFICIAL REGISTRATION OR ELECTION D
FORGERY
PERJURY
FALSE ENTRY IN GOVERMENTAL RECORDS
FORGERY
PERJURY
FALSE ENTRY IN GOVERMENTAL RECORDS
FORGERY
PERJURY
OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT
OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT
OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT
OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT
OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT
OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT

NEWSOME, HAILEY IRENE 
8527 CANTON WAY HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OTTO, CHELSEA C 
HOMELESS LOUISVILLE, 402152814 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

PASS, DONNIE NATHANIEL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

PAULEY, JOHN MARK 
5220 OGDEN RD DAYTON, 373216430 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PHELPS, KAYLA LYNN 
6553 OLD DAYTON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
D.U.I.

PITTMAN, CALVIN LEE 
3919 RHINEHART RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PUCKETT, CHRISTOPHER LEE 
1803 VERONA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING

RAMOS, JORDY RODRIGO 
1301 E 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROSSELLO, EDEN SHEA 
3648 LARRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROWE, EDWARD ALLEN 
3701 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072135 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RUSSELL, CAMERON ALEXANDER 
1895 CANNON DALE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
REVOKED FOR DUI

SANDOVAL RAMOS, SERGIO LEONEL 
2001EAST 31ST PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

TAYLOR, QUATTERRIUS DEONTIA 
5405 UPSHAW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

TINDELL, MILTON VANCE 
2231 GENEVA TRIAL APT H11 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

WESTFIELD, DANNY ANTONIO 
2554 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

WILSON, BRIAN DEON 
1512 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

YEAGER, CARL ALLAN 
13808 EICKHOFF LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

